Bron: GitLab

GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.1.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab Patch Release 9.1.4

Today we're releasing version 9.1.4 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). This version adds some improvements and resolves a number of regressions and bugs in the 9.1 release.
  • CE/EE: Fixed search terms highlight. (!11198)
  • CE/EE: Fixed bug where merge request JSON would be displayed. (!11096)
  • CE/EE: Handle incoming emails from aliases correctly. (!11079)
  • CE/EE: Sort the network graph both by commit date and topographically. (!11057)
  • CE/EE: Handle failures for incoming emails. (!11014/!1810)
  • CE/EE: Fix error on CI/CD Settings page related to invalid pipeline trigger. (!10948)
  • CE/EE: Fix cross referencing for private and internal projects. (!11243)
  • CE/EE: Add missing project attributes to Import/Export. (!10880)
  • EE: GitLab Geo: Backfill projects where the last attempt to backfill failed. (!1785)
Upgrade barometer
This version has no new migrations and should not require any downtime. Please be aware that by default the Omnibus packages will stop, run migrations, and start again, no matter how “big” or “small” the upgrade is. This behavior can be changed by adding a /etc/gitlab/skip-auto-migrations file.
Versienummer 9.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website GitLab
Download https://about.gitlab.com/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
