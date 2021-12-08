Software-update: GitLab 14.5.2, 14.4.4, en 14.3.6

GitLab logo (75 pix) GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft updates uitgebracht voor GitLab versies 14.3, 14.4 en 14.5, die diverse beveiligingsproblemen moet verhelpen.

GitLab Security Release: 14.5.2, 14.4.4, and 14.3.6

Today we are releasing versions 14.5.2, 14.4.4, and 14.3.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). These versions contain important security fixes, and we strongly recommend that all GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately. GitLab.com is already running the patched version.

GitLab releases patches for vulnerabilities in dedicated security releases. There are two types of security releases: a monthly, scheduled security release, released a week after the feature release (which deploys on the 22nd of each month), and ad-hoc security releases for critical vulnerabilities. For more information, you can visit our security FAQ. You can see all of our regular and security release blog posts here. In addition, the issues detailing each vulnerability are made public on our issue tracker 30 days after the release in which they were patched.

We are dedicated to ensuring all aspects of GitLab that are exposed to customers or that host customer data are held to the highest security standards. As part of maintaining good security hygiene, it is highly recommended that all customers upgrade to the latest security release for their supported version. You can read more best practices in securing your GitLab instance in our blog post.

Versienummer 14.5.2, 14.4.4, en 14.3.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website GitLab
Download https://about.gitlab.com/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

GitLab

Update-historie

22-05 GitLab 15.0 0
16-05 GitLab 14.10.2 / 14.9.4 / 14.8.6 2
02-04 GitLab 14.9.2, 14.8.5, 14.7.7 en 14.6.7 0
08-12 GitLab 14.5.2, 14.4.4, en 14.3.6 0
08-'21 GitLab 14.2 3
06-'21 GitLab 14.0.1 0
06-'21 GitLab 14.0 0
05-'21 GitLab 13.12 0
03-'21 GitLab 13.10 11
12-'19 GitLab 12.6 0
Meer historie

