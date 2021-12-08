Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.25 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

We added a utility to make a backup of the Persistent Storage to another Tails USB stick. This utility automates the process described until now in our documentation on making a backup of your Persistent Storage, which used the command line.It's pretty basic and we still want to do something better in #7049, but we didn't want to wait more because we know that backups are a big issue for our users.

We added a new entry called Tails (External Hard Disk) to the GRUB boot loader. You can use it to start Tails from an external hard disk or one of the few USB sticks that used to return the following error when starting Tails:

Unable to find a medium containing a live file system

Update Tor Browser to 11.0.2.

Update Tor to 0.4.6.8.

Add a shortcut to restart Tails when the Unsafe Browser was not enabled in the Welcome Screen.

Add a link from the error screen of the Tor Connection assistant to our documentation on troubleshooting connecting to Tor.

For more details, read our changelog.

Fix the display problems in the Unsafe Browser. (#18668)

Remove the guest additions of VirtualBox. (#18643) This breaks the support for mouse pointer integration, shared folders, and shared clipboard. The VirtualBox guest additions are badly maintained in Debian and not compatible anymore with some recent updates in Debian. We will add them back as soon as the packages in Debian work again in Tails.

See the list of long-standing issues.