Tails staat voor 'The amnesic incognito live system' en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daaraan een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.14.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Tails 6.14.2
This release is an emergency release to fix security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel and the implementation of the Perl programming language.Changes and updates
- Update Linux to 6.1.133, which fixes multiple security vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation or information leaks.
- Update perl to 5.36.0-7+deb12u2, which fixes a heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability, which may result in denial of service, or potentially the execution of arbitrary code.
For more details, read our changelog.