Tails 6.14.2

Tails staat voor 'The amnesic incognito live system' en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daaraan een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.14.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release is an emergency release to fix security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel and the implementation of the Perl programming language.

Update Linux to 6.1.133, which fixes multiple security vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation or information leaks.

Update perl to 5.36.0-7+deb12u2, which fixes a heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability, which may result in denial of service, or potentially the execution of arbitrary code.

For more details, read our changelog.