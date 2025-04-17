Software-update: Tails 6.14.2

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor 'The amnesic incognito live system' en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daaraan een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.14.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Tails 6.14.2

This release is an emergency release to fix security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel and the implementation of the Perl programming language.

Changes and updates

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 6.14.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-04-2025 09:00
0 • submitter: Munchie

17-04-2025 • 09:00

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Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

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