Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes
  • IMAP startup performance improved for accounts with a multitude of folders
  • Thunderbird failed to send messages when configured to use an IPv6 SMTP server by IP address (instead of a hostname)
  • Forwarding messages with attachments sometimes failed
  • Printing multiple messages at once was not possible
  • Non-utf8 news groups were not supported
  • Thunderbird stalled after sending a message with NNTP and SMTP recipients
  • Using Thunderbird with multiple language packs caused high RAM and CPU use and sluggish performance
  • Clicking a "mailto:" started the composer with the default sending identity instead of a configured alternate
  • Drag and dropped text into a plain text message in the compose window was handled inconsistently
  • FileLink messages did not display correctly when viewed in Outlook
  • In account setup, after selecting an extension provided protocol, it was not possible to create an IMAP/POP account
  • Multiday selections were not cleared when changing week viewed
  • When creating a new event by clicking and dragging the mouse to create a box, the view did not auto-scroll after reaching the bottom
  • Calendar Invitation Panel did not scroll when multiple invitations were pending
  • Calendar print dialog did not have a cancel button
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 91.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-12-2021 05:15
6 • submitter: sambalbaj

08-12-2021 • 05:15

6 Linkedin

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

01-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.10.0 4
20-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.1 0
04-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.0 13
19-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.8.1 14
06-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.8.0 7
10-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.7.0 15
06-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.2 16
16-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.1 5
09-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.0 0
25-01 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.1 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Thunderbird

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Mozilla

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1MarcAngel0
8 december 2021 07:41
Vind dit nog steeds één van de fijnste mail clients voor Windows en Linux.
Gebruik het echt al heel lang.

Je kunt meerdere accounts gebruiken, ook voor meerdere mail providers.
Works like a charm... :)
+1beerse

@MarcAngel08 december 2021 08:58
Zeker waar. Sinds hier een chromebook in huis is, wordt een chromium (of android) versie node gemist.
+1thomas_n
@beerse8 december 2021 11:55
Je kan op de meeste Chromebooks met wat gepuzzel een volwaardige Linux-distributie installeren in plaats van Chrome OS, dan kan je Thunderbird weer gebruiken. ;)
0beerse

@thomas_n8 december 2021 14:19
Natuurlijk kan ik dat. Maar het gaat mij om de vele niet-nerds en zo die een chromebook aanzetten en door klikken op jacht naar outlook.

En om het gemak dat er achteraan komt: Als ik op een ander chromebook inlog dan heb ik daar praktisch automatisch de chrome-applicaties. Dat werkt zelfs op een chromiumOS installatie zoals CloudReady.

Natuurlijk kan ik ook de web-mail functie van al mijn web-accounts er als web-app op zetten, dat werkt ook in 1 keer op andere chromebooks. Maar dan mis ik de consistentie en continuïteit van de thunderbird interface inclusief het makkelijk heen en weer slepen van mailtjes over de diverse mail accounts.

Misschien moet ik eens op zoek naar een aardige web-site met een web-mail interface waar alle mail-accounts kunnen worden ondergebracht, liefst met de power van ThunderBird. :+
+1zordaz
@MarcAngel08 december 2021 09:32
Het is en blijft een fijne e-mail client, alleen baal ik er nog steeds van dat de Unix mailspool / movemail ondersteuning er is uitgehaald sinds versie 91. Een compleet onbegrijpelijk besluit kijkend naar de gebruikerspopulatie van Thunderbird. Het lijkt weer eens gevalletje 'telemetry bias' te zijn, waarbij men deze data als de waarheid beschouwd en niet verder kijkt cq. vergeet na te denken over de use cases waarvoor movemail wordt gebruikt...
+1Heidistein
8 december 2021 09:01
* IMAP startup performance improved for accounts with a multitude of folders
* Using Thunderbird with multiple language packs caused high RAM and CPU use and sluggish performance

Goh... Van beide last, en al een goed aantal jaar geleden rapportje gemaakt over de eerste. Ik ben benieuwd! Heel blij met nogsteeds ook functionele fixes, en niet alleen maar elke andere week een nieuwe UI waar ik weer aan moet wennen (verandering is eng!)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee