De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes IMAP startup performance improved for accounts with a multitude of folders

Thunderbird failed to send messages when configured to use an IPv6 SMTP server by IP address (instead of a hostname)

Forwarding messages with attachments sometimes failed

Printing multiple messages at once was not possible

Non-utf8 news groups were not supported

Thunderbird stalled after sending a message with NNTP and SMTP recipients

Using Thunderbird with multiple language packs caused high RAM and CPU use and sluggish performance

Clicking a "mailto:" started the composer with the default sending identity instead of a configured alternate

Drag and dropped text into a plain text message in the compose window was handled inconsistently

FileLink messages did not display correctly when viewed in Outlook

In account setup, after selecting an extension provided protocol, it was not possible to create an IMAP/POP account

Multiday selections were not cleared when changing week viewed

When creating a new event by clicking and dragging the mouse to create a box, the view did not auto-scroll after reaching the bottom

Calendar Invitation Panel did not scroll when multiple invitations were pending

Calendar print dialog did not have a cancel button

Various security fixes