De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixes
- IMAP startup performance improved for accounts with a multitude of folders
- Thunderbird failed to send messages when configured to use an IPv6 SMTP server by IP address (instead of a hostname)
- Forwarding messages with attachments sometimes failed
- Printing multiple messages at once was not possible
- Non-utf8 news groups were not supported
- Thunderbird stalled after sending a message with NNTP and SMTP recipients
- Using Thunderbird with multiple language packs caused high RAM and CPU use and sluggish performance
- Clicking a "mailto:" started the composer with the default sending identity instead of a configured alternate
- Drag and dropped text into a plain text message in the compose window was handled inconsistently
- FileLink messages did not display correctly when viewed in Outlook
- In account setup, after selecting an extension provided protocol, it was not possible to create an IMAP/POP account
- Multiday selections were not cleared when changing week viewed
- When creating a new event by clicking and dragging the mouse to create a box, the view did not auto-scroll after reaching the bottom
- Calendar Invitation Panel did not scroll when multiple invitations were pending
- Calendar print dialog did not have a cancel button
- Various security fixes