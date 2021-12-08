Software-update: Snagit 2022.0.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cloud Library
  • Save your entire Snagit Library to the cloud for easy access between computers and automatic backup. The specific destination is up to you – we support Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, and Box.
Cross-Platform File Format
  • The new .snagx file format replaces historic platform-specific .snag (Windows) and .snagproj (Mac) formats. Snagx is cross-platform compatible, so individuals and teams who use both Windows and Mac computers can open, edit, and share files with ease!
Cross-Platform Markup Consistency
  • When you annotate a capture with callouts, arrows, or other tools on Windows, those annotations now look the same when you open that project on Mac, and vice versa. Additionally, many tool properties that were offered only on one platform are now available on both Windows and Mac.
  • Snagit 2022 on Windows now includes: the ability to add multiple tails to callouts, transparent backgrounds for the Step tool, and a new T-shaped arrow.
Video Improvements
  • Snagit 2022 features a more stable video engine, improved audio and video syncing, and compatibility with a larger variety of webcams.
Enhanced Tooltips
  • Snagit 2022 includes easy-to-understand explainer animations. These video tooltips meet busy users where they are, offering help to improve existing Snagit workflows and opportunities to discover previously overlooked tools.
Performance Improvements
  • Browse your capture Library twice as fast.
  • Snagit Editor starts up faster
Additional Changes
  • Other various bug fixes!

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2022.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-12-2021 10:22

08-12-2021 • 10:22

Bron: TechSmith

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1NoahAmber
8 december 2021 11:04
Hoezo is er geen prijs bekend? 63 euro

https://www.techsmith.com/store/snagit
+1huiz
@NoahAmber8 december 2021 12:15
En abbo kost 12.50 per jaar wat een prima deal is.
SnagIt heb ik via mijn werk en hoewel het erg uitgebreid is, vind ik het wat bloated. Een volledige installatie heeft meer dan 1GB nodig (2018 versie nog 0.5GB). Een gratis variant is Greenshot wat praktisch hetzelfde kan en die heeft aan een paar MB voldoende.
Privé zou ik eerder voor Greenshot gaan.
+1da_PSI
@huiz9 december 2021 00:15
Waar kun je 12.50 per jaar vinden? Ik zie alleen maar 12.50 voor "next version upgrade"
0huiz
@da_PSI9 december 2021 20:38
Ja misschien iets te simpel geschreven, 12.74 per jaar maintenance. Het (b)lijkt dat je eerst een hele licentie moet afnemen en vervolgens 12.74 per jaar kan betalen als je telkens de laatste versie wilt. Dus na de initiële aanschaf kun je voor pakweg een euro per maand werken met de nieuwste versie. Overigens niet verplicht.
Maar nogmaals, er zijn alternatieven :)
+1cadsite
@NoahAmber8 december 2021 11:53
"geen prijs bekend" is de vertaling van " niet verkocht via een ref link van ons".
+1Von Henkel
8 december 2021 17:17
Het is wat je een upgrade noemt als je het vergelijkt met de oudere versies
Zelf blijf ik bij de 2020 versie, en waar ik het voor nodig heb werkt het nog prima.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

