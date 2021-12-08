TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cloud Library Save your entire Snagit Library to the cloud for easy access between computers and automatic backup. The specific destination is up to you – we support Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, and Box. Cross-Platform File Format The new .snagx file format replaces historic platform-specific .snag (Windows) and .snagproj (Mac) formats. Snagx is cross-platform compatible, so individuals and teams who use both Windows and Mac computers can open, edit, and share files with ease! Cross-Platform Markup Consistency When you annotate a capture with callouts, arrows, or other tools on Windows, those annotations now look the same when you open that project on Mac, and vice versa. Additionally, many tool properties that were offered only on one platform are now available on both Windows and Mac.

Snagit 2022 on Windows now includes: the ability to add multiple tails to callouts, transparent backgrounds for the Step tool, and a new T-shaped arrow. Video Improvements Snagit 2022 features a more stable video engine, improved audio and video syncing, and compatibility with a larger variety of webcams. Enhanced Tooltips Snagit 2022 includes easy-to-understand explainer animations. These video tooltips meet busy users where they are, offering help to improve existing Snagit workflows and opportunities to discover previously overlooked tools. Performance Improvements Browse your capture Library twice as fast.

Snagit Editor starts up faster Additional Changes Other various bug fixes!