GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 16.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab 16.6 Release



GitLab 16.6 released with GitLab Duo Chat available in Beta



Today, we are excited to announce the release of GitLab 16.6 with GitLab Duo Chat Available in Beta, MR approvals as a compliance policy, improved forking, improved UI for CI/CD variable management, and much more!



These are just a few highlights from the 25+ improvements in this release. Read on to check out all of the great updates below.



To the wider GitLab community, thank you for the 137 contributions you provided to GitLab 16.6! At GitLab, everyone can contribute and we couldn't have done it without you!



To preview what's coming in next month’s release, check out our Upcoming Releases page, which includes our 16.7 release kickoff video.



Key improvements released in GitLab 16.6 GitLab Duo Chat available in Beta

Automatic claims of enterprise users

Minimal forking - only include the default branch

Allow users to enforce MR approvals as a compliance policy

Switchboard portal for GitLab Dedicated is now generally available

CI/CD components Beta release

Improved UI for CI/CD variable management

Runner Fleet Dashboard - Starter metrics (Beta) Other improvements in GitLab 16.6 Comprehensive list of items that failed to be imported

Consistent navigation experience for all users

GitLab Runner 16.6

macOS 14 (Sonoma) and Xcode 15 image support

Upload packages to the Maven repository with basic HTTP authentication

Prevent duplicate NuGet packages

Real-time Kubernetes status updates in the GitLab UI

Connect to Kubernetes clusters with the GitLab CLI

Container Scanning: Exclude findings which won’t be fixed

Include CVSS Vectors in the vulnerability report export

Added support for SBT projects using Java 21

Changes to the vulnerability report’s Tool filter

DAST analyzer updates

Improved handling of unresponsive external status checks

Allow compliance teams to prevent pushing and force pushing into protected branches

GitLab Silent Mode

Group-level audit event streaming to AWS S3

Hide archived projects in search results by default

Service accounts have optional expiry dates

Private group names are hidden from unauthorized users Deprecations

New deprecations and the complete list of all features that are currently deprecated can be viewed in the GitLab documentation. To be notified of upcoming breaking changes, subscribe to our Breaking Changes RSS feed. The GitHub importer Rake task

Proxy-based DAST deprecated

GraphQL: deprecate support for `canDestroy` and `canDelete`

Breaking change to the Maven repository group permissions

File type variable expansion fixed in downstream pipelines

Legacy Geo Prometheus metrics

Container Registry support for the Swift and OSS storage drivers Changelog

Please check out the changelog to see all the named changes: GitLab

GitLab Runner

GitLab Workflow for VS Code

GitLab CLI