GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft verschillende updates uitgebracht met de versienummers 14.10.2, 14.9.4 en 14.8.6 met de volgende aankondigingen:

GitLab Patch Release: 14.10.2



Today we are releasing version 14.10.2 for GitLab Community Edition and Enterprise Edition. This version resolves a number of regressions and bugs in this month's 14.10 release and prior versions.



GitLab Community Edition and Enterprise Edition Fixes HTML browsing for CI artifacts

Update CI job artifacts verification status

What's New 14.10

Fix mappings errors for ES6.8

Fix: unexpected escaped HTML tag

doc: Extend Gitaly /tmp workaround to cover Git execution path

Add documentation for mr settings audit events part 1

Fix a broken image link in 14.10 What's New

Clarify cluster deletion behavior in APIs

Resolve "Fork relationship is not respected for certain projects"

Add documentation for pending migration in 14.9

Update deprecations for 15.0

Fix deprecation of gitlab_rails keys GitLab Security Release: 14.10.1, 14.9.4, and 14.8.6



Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 14.10.1, 14.9.4, and 14.8.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). Today we are releasing versions 14.10.1, 14.9.4, and 14.8.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).



These versions contain important security fixes, and we strongly recommend that all GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately. GitLab.com is already running the patched version.



GitLab releases patches for vulnerabilities in dedicated security releases. There are two types of security releases: a monthly, scheduled security release, released a week after the feature release (which deploys on the 22nd of each month), and ad-hoc security releases for critical vulnerabilities. For more information, you can visit our security FAQ. You can see all of our regular and security release blog posts here. In addition, the issues detailing each vulnerability are made public on our issue tracker 30 days after the release in which they were patched.



We are dedicated to ensuring all aspects of GitLab that are exposed to customers or that host customer data are held to the highest security standards. As part of maintaining good security hygiene, it is highly recommended that all customers upgrade to the latest security release for their supported version. You can read more best practices in securing your GitLab instance in our blog post.



Improper access control in CI/CD cache mechanism

Improper access control in the CI/CD cache mechanism in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions from 1.0.2 before 14.8.6 allows a malicious actor with Developer privileges to perform cache poisoning leading to arbitrary code execution in protected branches. This is a high severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:L/A:N, 7.1). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1423. Thanks wapiflapi for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



ReDoS on CI Editor and CI Pipeline detail pages

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting from 13.9 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. GitLab was not correctly handling malicious text in the CI Editor and CI Pipeline details page allowing the attacker to cause uncontrolled resource consumption. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:N/A:H, 6.5). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1510. Thanks stunninglemon for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



User with developer role (group) can modify Protected branches -> Allowed to merge setting on imported project

Improper input validation in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions from 8.12 prior to 14.8.6, all versions from 14.9.0 prior to 14.9.4, and 14.10.0 allows a Developer to read protected Group or Project CI/CD variables by importing a malicious project. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N, 6.5). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1406. Thanks @justas_b for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Maintainer can execute scheduled CI pipeline as another user

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting from 9.2 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. GitLab was not performing correct authorizations on scheduled pipelines allowing a malicious user to run a pipeline in the context of another user. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N, 6.1). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1460. Thanks peterl for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Missing input masking on sensitive integration properties

Missing input masking in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions starting from 1.0.2 before 14.8.6 causes potentially sensitive integration properties to be disclosed in the web interface. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N, 5.4). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1413. This vulnerability has been discovered internally by the GitLab team.



API discloses issue titles of limited projects

Due to an insecure direct object reference vulnerability in Gitlab EE/CE affecting all versions from 11.0 prior to 14.8.6, 14.9 prior to 14.9.4, and 14.10 prior to 14.10.1, an endpoint may reveal the issue title to a user who crafted an API call with the ID of the issue from a public project that restricts access to issue only to project members. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 5.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1352. Thanks shells3c for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Confidential notes disclosure

It was possible to disclose details of confidential notes created via the API in Gitlab CE/EE affecting all versions from 13.2 prior to 14.8.6, 14.9 prior to 14.9.4, and 14.10 prior to 14.10.1 if an unauthorised project member was tagged in the note. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 4.3). We have requested a CVE ID and will update this blog post when it is assigned. This vulnerability has been discovered internally by the GitLab team.



Improper rack-attack discriminator for authenticated_packages_api with a deploy token

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. GitLab was incorrectly verifying throttling limits for authenticated package requests which resulted in limits not being enforced. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N, 4.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1428. This vulnerability has been discovered internally by the GitLab team.



Improper access control in Project Members-only Wiki

Improper access control in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions starting from 8.12 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 8.13 before 14.9.4, and all versions starting from 8.14 before 14.10.1 allows non-project members to access contents of Project Members-only Wikis via malicious CI jobs. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 4.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1417. Thanks shells3c for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Guest project member can access trace log of jobs when it is enabled

An improper authorization issue has been discovered in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions prior to 14.8.6, all versions from 14.9.0 prior to 14.9.4, and 14.10.0, allowing Guest project members to access trace log of jobs when it is enabled. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 4.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1124. Thanks jimeno for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



HTML and CSS injection in pipeline error messages

Missing sanitization of data in Pipeline error messages in GitLab CE/EE affecting all versions starting from 1.0.2 before 14.8.6 allows for rendering of attacker controlled HTML tags and CSS styling. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 4.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1416. Thanks joaxcar for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Forging GET Requests through and Denying Service of Simple PyPi API Endpoint

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting from 12.10 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. GitLab was not correctly handling malicious requests to the PyPi API endpoint allowing the attacker to cause uncontrolled resource consumption. This is a medium severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:N/A:L, 4.3). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1431. Thanks iwis for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Missing invalidation of Markdown cache causes potential XSS payloads to persist

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting from 14.4 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. Missing invalidation of Markdown caching causes potential payloads from a previously exploitable XSS vulnerability (CVE-2022-1175) to persist and execute. This is a low severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 2.6). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1433. Thanks stacksmashing for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Conan API incorrectly processes JWT-encoded Personal Access Tokens

An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting from 12.6 before 14.8.6, all versions starting from 14.9 before 14.9.4, all versions starting from 14.10 before 14.10.1. GitLab was not correctly authenticating a user that had some certain amount of information which allowed an user to authenticate without a personal access token. This is a low severity issue (CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N, 2.0). It is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2022-1426. Thanks firelizzard for reporting this vulnerability through our HackerOne bug bounty program.



Update Zlib

The version of Zlib has been updated to 1.2.12 in order to mitigate security concerns. Affects GitLab Omnibus prior to 14.8



Update Ipynbdiff

The version of Ipynbdiff has been updated to 0.4.5 in order to mitigate security concerns. Affects all versions of GitLab CE/EE prior to 14.10