SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.38.5 is uitgekomen met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 3.38.5 Fix a blunder in the CLI of the 3.38.4 release. Version 3.38.4 Fix a byte-code problem in the Bloom filter pull-down optimization added by release 3.38.0 in which an error in the byte code causes the byte code engine to enter an infinite loop when the pull-down optimization encounters a NULL key. Forum thread 2482b32700384a0f.

Other minor patches. See the timeline for details. Version 3.38.3 Fix a case of the query planner be overly aggressive with optimizing automatic-index and Bloom-filter construction, using inappropriate ON clause terms to restrict the size of the automatic-index or Bloom filter, and resulting in missing rows in the output. Forum thread 0d3200f4f3bcd3a3.

Other minor patches. See the timeline for details. Version 3.38.2 Fix a user-discovered problem with the new Bloom filter optimization that might cause an incorrect answer when doing a LEFT JOIN with a WHERE clause constraint that says that one of the columns on the right table of the LEFT JOIN is NULL. See forum thread 031e262a89b6a9d2.

Other minor patches. See the timeline for details. Version 3.38.1 Fix problems with the new Bloom filter optimization that might cause some obscure queries to get an incorrect answer.

Fix the localtime modifier of the date and time functions so that it preserves fractional seconds.

Fix the sqlite_offset SQL function so that it works correctly even in corner cases such as when the argument is a virtual column or the column of a view.

Fix row value IN operator constraints on virtual tables so that they work correctly even if the virtual table implementation relies on bytecode to filter rows that do not satisfy the constraint.

Other minor fixes to assert() statements, test cases, and documentation. See the source code timeline for details.