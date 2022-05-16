Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SQLite 3.38.5

SQLite logo (80 pix) SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.38.5 is uitgekomen met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 3.38.5
  • Fix a blunder in the CLI of the 3.38.4 release.
Version 3.38.4
  • Fix a byte-code problem in the Bloom filter pull-down optimization added by release 3.38.0 in which an error in the byte code causes the byte code engine to enter an infinite loop when the pull-down optimization encounters a NULL key. Forum thread 2482b32700384a0f.
  • Other minor patches. See the timeline for details.
Version 3.38.3
  • Fix a case of the query planner be overly aggressive with optimizing automatic-index and Bloom-filter construction, using inappropriate ON clause terms to restrict the size of the automatic-index or Bloom filter, and resulting in missing rows in the output. Forum thread 0d3200f4f3bcd3a3.
  • Other minor patches. See the timeline for details.
Version 3.38.2
  • Fix a user-discovered problem with the new Bloom filter optimization that might cause an incorrect answer when doing a LEFT JOIN with a WHERE clause constraint that says that one of the columns on the right table of the LEFT JOIN is NULL. See forum thread 031e262a89b6a9d2.
  • Other minor patches. See the timeline for details.
Version 3.38.1
  • Fix problems with the new Bloom filter optimization that might cause some obscure queries to get an incorrect answer.
  • Fix the localtime modifier of the date and time functions so that it preserves fractional seconds.
  • Fix the sqlite_offset SQL function so that it works correctly even in corner cases such as when the argument is a virtual column or the column of a view.
  • Fix row value IN operator constraints on virtual tables so that they work correctly even if the virtual table implementation relies on bytecode to filter rows that do not satisfy the constraint.
  • Other minor fixes to assert() statements, test cases, and documentation. See the source code timeline for details.
Versienummer 3.38.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website SQLite
Download https://www.sqlite.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 16-05-2022 15:520

16-05-2022 • 15:52

0 Linkedin

Bron: SQLite

Update-historie

15:52 SQLite 3.38.5 0
24-02 SQLite 3.38.0 3
06-'21 SQLite 3.36.0 6
04-'21 SQLite 3.35.5 0
03-'21 SQLite 3.35.2 0
06-'20 SQLite 3.32.2 2
01-'20 SQLite 3.31.1 2
10-'19 SQLite 3.30 3
05-'19 SQLite 3.28.0 5
02-'19 SQLite 3.27.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SQLite

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True