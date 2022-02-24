SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.38.0 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 3.36.0 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd: