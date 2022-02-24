Software-update: SQLite 3.38.0

SQLite logo (80 pix) SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.38.0 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 3.36.0 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

SQLite Release 3.38.0 SQLite Release 3.37.2 SQLite Release 3.37.1
  • Fix a bug introduced by the UPSERT enhancements of version 3.35.0 that can cause incorrect byte-code to be generated for some obscure but valid SQL, possibly resulting in a NULL-pointer dereference.
  • Fix an OOB read that can occur in FTS5 when reading corrupt database files.
  • Improved robustness of the --safe option in the CLI.
  • Other minor fixes to assert() statements and test cases.
SQLite Release 3.37.0
  • STRICT tables provide a prescriptive style of data type management, for developers who prefer that kind of thing.
  • When adding columns that contain a CHECK constraint or a generated column containing a NOT NULL constraint, the ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN now checks new constraints against preexisting rows in the database and will only proceed if no constraints are violated.
  • Added the PRAGMA table_list statement.
  • CLI enhancements:
    • Add the .connection command, allowing the CLI to keep multiple database connections open at the same time.
    • Add the --safe command-line option that disables dot-commands and SQL statements that might cause side-effects that extend beyond the single database file named on the command-line.
    • Performance improvements when reading SQL statements that span many lines.
  • Added the sqlite3_autovacuum_pages() interface.
  • The sqlite3_deserialize() does not and has never worked for the TEMP database. That limitation is now noted in the documentation.
  • The query planner now omits ORDER BY clauses on subqueries and views if removing those clauses does not change the semantics of the query.
  • The generate_series table-valued function extension is modified so that the first parameter ("START") is now required. This is done as a way to demonstrate how to write table-valued functions with required parameters. The legacy behavior is available using the -DZERO_ARGUMENT_GENERATE_SERIES compile-time option.
  • Added new sqlite3_changes64() and sqlite3_total_changes64() interfaces.
  • Added the SQLITE_OPEN_EXRESCODE flag option to sqlite3_open_v2().
  • Use less memory to hold the database schema.

Versienummer 3.38.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SQLite
Download https://www.sqlite.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-02-2022 04:373

24-02-2022 • 04:37

3 Linkedin

Bron: SQLite

Update-historie

16-05 SQLite 3.38.5 3
24-02 SQLite 3.38.0 3
06-'21 SQLite 3.36.0 6
04-'21 SQLite 3.35.5 0
03-'21 SQLite 3.35.2 0
06-'20 SQLite 3.32.2 2
01-'20 SQLite 3.31.1 2
10-'19 SQLite 3.30 3
05-'19 SQLite 3.28.0 5
02-'19 SQLite 3.27.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SQLite

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0pookie79
24 februari 2022 10:13
Weet iemand van welke app de screenshot is? (En is die ook voor Linux?)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee