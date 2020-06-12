SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat als database voor onder meer websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 3.32.2 met de volgende lijst aanpassingen de deur uit gedaan:

Version 3.32.2 Fix a long-standing bug in the byte-code engine that can cause a COMMIT command report as success when in fact it failed to commit. Ticket 810dc8038872e212 Version 3.32.1 Fix two long-standing bugs that allow malicious SQL statements to crash the process that is running SQLite. These bugs were announced by a third-party approximately 24 hours after the 3.32.0 release but are not specific to the 3.32.0 release.

Other minor compiler-warning fixes and whatnot. Version 3.32.0 Added support for approximate ANALYZE using the PRAGMA analysis_limit command.

Added the bytecode virtual table.

Add the checksum VFS shim to the set of run-time loadable extensions included in the source tree.

Added the iif() SQL function.

INSERT and UPDATE statements now always apply column affinity before computing CHECK constraints. This bug fix could, in theory, cause problems for legacy databases with unorthodox CHECK constraints the require the input type for an INSERT is different from the declared column type. See ticket 86ba67afafded936 for more information.

Added the sqlite3_create_filename(), sqlite3_free_filename(), and sqlite3_database_file_object() interfaces to better support of VFS shim implementations.

Increase the default upper bound on the number of parameters from 999 to 32766.

Added code for the UINT collating sequence as an optional loadable extension.

Enhancements to the CLI: Add options to the .import command: --csv, --ascii, --skip The .dump command now accepts multiple LIKE-pattern arguments and outputs the union of all matching tables. Add the .oom command in debugging builds Add the --bom option to the .excel, .output, and .once commands. Enhance the .filectrl command to support the --schema option. The UINT collating sequence extension is automatically loaded

The ESCAPE clause of a LIKE operator now overrides wildcard characters, so that the behavior matches what PostgreSQL does.