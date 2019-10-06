Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SQLite 3.30

SQLite logo (80 pix) SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.30.0 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 3.28.0 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

SQLite Release 3.30.0 SQLite Release 3.29.0
  • Added the "sqlite_dbdata" virtual table for extracting raw low-level content from an SQLite database, even a database that is corrupt.
  • Enhancements to the CLI:
    1. Add the ".recover" command which tries to recover as much content as possible from a corrupt database file.
    2. Add the ".filectrl" command useful for testing.
    3. Add the long-standing ".testctrl" command to the ".help" menu.
    4. Added the ".dbconfig" command

Versienummer 3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows Server 2016
Website SQLite
Download https://www.sqlite.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2019 16:10
3 • submitter: FeronIT

06-10-2019 • 16:10

3 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: FeronIT

Bron: SQLite

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

SQLite

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1TijmenWil
6 oktober 2019 17:57
Zou de titel van dit artikel niet Software-update: SQLite 3.30 moeten zijn i.p.v. Software-update: SQLite 3.3?
Reageer
+1Zidane007nl
@TijmenWil6 oktober 2019 18:30
Rechtsboven staat een Feedback link waar je het kan melden.
Iemand heeft dit al gedaan: https://gathering.tweaker...message/60214228#60214228.
Reageer
0TijmenWil
@Zidane007nl6 oktober 2019 20:27
Dat wist ik, ik dacht er misschien een rede achter zat, vandaar dat ik het eerst hier vroeg.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Videokaarten

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True