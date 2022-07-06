SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.39.0 is uitgekomen met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 3.39.0 Add (long overdue) support for RIGHT and FULL OUTER JOIN.

Add new binary comparison operators IS NOT DISTINCT FROM and IS DISTINCT FROM that are equivalent to IS and IS NOT, respective, for compatibility with PostgreSQL and SQL standards.

Add a new return code (value "3") from the sqlite3_vtab_distinct() interface that indicates a query that has both DISTINCT and ORDER BY clauses.

Added the sqlite3_db_name() interface.

The unix os interface resolves all symbolic links in database filenames to create a canonical name for the database before the file is opened.

Defer materializing views until the materialization is actually needed, thus avoiding unnecessary work if the materialization turns out to never be used.

The HAVING clause of a SELECT statement is now allowed on any aggregate query, even queries that do not have a GROUP BY clause.

Many microoptimizations collectively reduce CPU cycles by about 2.3%.