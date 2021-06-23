Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SQLite 3.36.0

SQLite logo (80 pix)SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat als database voor onder meer websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 3.36.0 met de volgende lijst aanpassingen de deur uit gedaan:

Version 3.36.0
  • Improvement to the EXPLAIN QUERY PLAN output to make it easier to understand.
  • Byte-order marks at the start of a token are skipped as if they were whitespace.
  • An error is raised on any attempt to access the rowid of a VIEW or subquery. Formerly, the rowid of a VIEW would be indeterminate and often would be NULL. The -DSQLITE_ALLOW_ROWID_IN_VIEW compile-time option is available to restore the legacy behavior for applications that need it.
  • The sqlite3_deserialize() and sqlite3_serialize() interfaces are now enabled by default. The -DSQLITE_ENABLE_DESERIALIZE compile-time option is no longer required. Instead, there is is a new -DSQLITE_OMIT_DESERIALIZE compile-time option to omit those interfaces.
  • The "memdb" VFS now allows the same in-memory database to be shared among multiple database connections in the same process as long as the database name begins with "/".
  • Back out the EXISTS-to-IN optimization (item 8b in the SQLite 3.35.0 change log) as it was found to slow down queries more often than speed them up.
  • Improve the constant-propagation optimization so that it works on non-join queries.
Versienummer 3.36.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website SQLite
Download https://www.sqlite.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2GeroldM
23 juni 2021 04:43
Geen direct commentaar op dit produkt. Maar het was mij tot voor kort onbekend dat de auteur van deze software achter een ander stuk software zit wat op zich interessant is.

Deze persoon heeft een eigen gedecentraliseerd versie controle systeem geschreven, welke sterk lijkt of Git, maar een stuk simpeler in elkaar steekt qua syntax.

- is er voor Windows, Linux en Mac (POSIX).
- uitgebracht met de BSD licentie (open source, gratis).
- heeft ingebouwde webserver en website waarmee je repositories simpel kan delen met anderen. Deze ziet er standaard niet al te mooi uit, maar er zijn een aantal themes , waarbij eentje waarmee het geheel een GitLab-achtige interface krijgt.
- het is een executable, welke op Windows maar een paar mega bytes groot is en hoeft in principe niet te worden geinstalleerd.
- is tevens een bug tracker.
- heeft forum functionaliteit.
- heeft wiki (met MarkDown ondersteuning) functionaliteit.


De maker is opgegroied met het CVS versie systeem, maar leek er genoeg van te krijgen. Zag en Git en de voordelen ervan, maar zag ook in dat het met de Git syntax snel complex kan worden. Dacht het zelf beter te kunnen en gebruikt het al sinds 2009.

De naam van de software: Fossil
Verschillen tussen Fossil en Git in de vorm van een tabel.

Vast en zeker is dit de verkeerde plek, desondanks vond ik dit zeker de moeite waard om te melden.
+1Jogai
@GeroldM23 juni 2021 08:30
Je zou de volgende release kunnen submitten, dan kan er op de juiste plaats gediscussieerd worden.

Wbt complexiteit van git, dat heb je toch zelf in de hand? Je hoeft niet alles te gebruiken, en dan is het simpel genoeg, zeker omdat een heleboel developer tools er mee integreren.
+1GeroldM
@Jogai23 juni 2021 16:56
Dat heb je inderdaad zelf in de hand. maar waar Git 2 of 3 commando's uit moet voeren voor bepaalde acties, kan dat in Fossil met 1 commando.

Vandaar mijn 'complex/simpel' opmerking. Dat Git zeker in ieders repetoire voor hoort te komen, dat staat als een paal boven water. Maar uiteindelijk is het ook niet meer dan een stuk software, waar bepaalde design-ideeen achter hangen die niet in goede aarde vallen bij iedereen.

Dan is het voor zulke personen misschien toch makkelijk om te weten dat er meerdere versie controle systemen bestaan. Met de goede kwaliteiten van Git en mogelijk een work-flow die beter bevalt.
+1humanoid303
23 juni 2021 17:33
Ik las laatst dit artikel en ben toen wat dingetjes gaan proberen met SQLite. Ik was best verbaasd, het kan meer dan je in eerste instantie zou denken.
+1Henk Poley
@humanoid30323 juni 2021 22:37
Het is ook al sinds 2007 de kern van Apple's Core Data. Dat doen ze niet zomaar.
0AlphaRomeo
@humanoid30323 juni 2021 19:14
Het verbaasde mij jaren geleden vooral hoe geweldig snel het is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

