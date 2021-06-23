Voorheen was je op het Windows-platform aangewezen op WinPcap wanneer je het netwerkverkeer wilde opvangen of bewerken. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd echter in 2013 volledig gestaakt. Onder andere Nmap maakte gebruik van deze packet capture library en deze ontwikkelaars zijn toen begonnen met het ontwikkelen van Npcap waar verschillende verbeteringen in terug te vinden zijn. Zo worden recente libpcaps ondersteund, en kan het loopbackverkeer opvangen of versturen. Npcap wordt tegenwoordig door verschillende netwerktools gebruikt, zoals Nmap, Nessus en Wireshark. Het ontwikkelteam van Npcap heeft afgelopen jaar versie 1.00 uitgebracht en deze nu van een update voorzien met 1.50 als het versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Npcap 1.50 Fixed #513 which prevented Npcap 1.40 from installing.

Npcap can now be installed on Windows 10 for ARM64 devices. Both ARM64 and x86 DLLs will be installed, allowing existing x86 applications such as Nmap or Wireshark to run without modification.

Npcap SDK 1.10 release coincides with this release, providing updated documentation and libs for ARM64.

Npcap code now passes Microsoft's Static Driver Verifier for NDIS drivers and Visual Studio's Code Analysis "AllRules" ruleset. A couple of minor and extremely-improbable bugs were fixed in addition to general code cleanup and annotation.

On Windows 8 and 8.1, the Npcap driver has been updated to NDIS 6.30, supporting network stack improvements like RSC and QoS. Windows 10 still uses NDIS 6.50 and Windows 7 uses NDIS 6.20.

Npcap is no longer distributed with SHA-1 digital signatures. Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2 will require KB4474419 in order to install Npcap. All other platforms support SHA-2 digital signatures by default.

Streamlined loopback packet injection to avoid using Winsock Kernel (WSK) sockets. This removes a significant amount of complexity and overhead.

Due to Microsoft's deprecation of cross-signed root certificates for kernel-mode code signing, Npcap 1.40 may not install correctly on Windows versions prior to Windows 10. Our testing did not show any issues, but users who experience installation failures may use the /prior_driver=yes installation option to install the Npcap 1.31 driver instead, which has no such issues.

The "npcapwatchdog" scheduled task, which ensures the Npcap driver service is configured to start at boot, is now installed with a description when possible (Windows 7 does not support creating scheduled tasks via PowerShell). Fixes #498.

All PowerShell scripts installed or used during installation are now digitally signed.

Fix an issue where installation under Citrix Remote Access or other situations would fail with the message "Installer runtime error 255 at 76539962, Could not load SimpleSC.dll". Fixes #226.

Ensure driver signature can be validated on systems without Internet access by installing the entire certificate chain, including the chain for the timestamp counter-signature. This should address #233.

Fix an issue with comparing adapter names retrieved from the Registry. This prevented Npcap 1.31 from being used for SendToRx and other less-used features. Fixes #311.

Npcap driver no longer excludes adapters based on media type, which may allow capture on some devices that were previously unavailable. Npcap 1.40 This release was retracted due to installer issues. See #513. Npcap 1.31 Fix a bug with the non-default legacy loopback capture support that caused all requests to open a capture handle to open the loopback capture instead. It is recommended to not select "Legacy loopback support" at installation unless you know your application relies on it. Fixes #302.

For Windows 10 and Server 2016 and later, restore the ability to capture traffic on VMware VMnet interfaces such as the host-only and NAT virtual networks. This will be restored for other supported Windows versions in a later release. Fixes #304.