Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Npcap 1.00

Vroeger was je op het Windows-platform aangewezen op WinPcap wanneer je het netwerkverkeer wilde opvangen of bewerken. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd echter in 2013 volledig gestaakt. Onder andere Nmap maakte gebruik van deze packet capture library en deze ontwikkelaars zijn toen begonnen met het ontwikkelen van Npcap waar verschillende verbeteringen in terug te vinden zijn. Zo worden recente libpcaps ondersteund, en kan het loopback verkeer opvangen of versturen. Npcap wordt tegenwoordig door verschillende netwerktools gebruikt, zoals Nmap en Wireshark. Het ontwikkelteam van Npcap heeft het onlangs aangedurfd om eindelijk versie 1.00 uit te brengen. De aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Npcap 1.00 was just released and a new Nmap is on the way!

Hello everyone. I hope you are all safe and well during this nasty pandemic. I obviously haven't been wearing my marketing hat enough given that this is my first mail to the Nmap Announcement list since last August's Nmap 7.80 release. But we've been heads-down programming since then and have great news to report!

The biggest news is that, after more than 7 years of development and 170 previous public releases, we're delighted to release Npcap 1.00! Some products may start at version one or rush to get there, but we took our time making sure Npcap was completely stable and ready for production use. After all, driver crashes can take down your whole system. You may recall that we started the Npcap project because Nmap needed a better way to send and receive raw packets on Windows. WinPcap was great for its time, but ceased development in 2013 and used a deprecated Windows API that never worked well on Windows 10. We also wanted improved stability, performance, and security.

While we created Npcap for Nmap, it turns out that many other projects and companies had the same need. Wireshark switched to Npcap with their big 3.0.0 release last February, and Microsoft publicly recommends Npcap for their Azure ATP (Advanced Threat Protection) product. We introduced the Npcap OEM program allowing companies to license Npcap OEM for use within their products (redistribution license: https://nmap.org/npcap/oem/redist.html) or for company-internal use with commercial support and deployment automation ( https://nmap.org/npcap/oem/internal.html). This project that was expected to be a drain on our resources (but worthwhile since it makes Nmap so much better) is now helping to fund the Nmap project. The Npcap OEM program has also helped ensure Npcap's stability by deploying it on some of the fastest networks at some of the largest enterprises in the world.

Npcap 1.00 is now available for download from https://npcap.org. Even though I failed to actually announce recent Npcap releases (we've made 15 in the last year), you can read about those dozens of performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature enhancements at https://npcap.org/changelog.

I'd like to thank Daniel Miller (@bonsaiviking on Github and Twitter) for doing most of the Npcap dev work in recent years, and Yang Luo (@hsluoyz) for all of his help in the early years.

It turns out that Windows kernel development is hard work (LOL), so Npcap has taken a huge amount of our time recently. We've made many Nmap improvements in Github, but haven't had a formal Nmap release since last year's Defcon. I'm happy to report that is about to change. We're hoping to finish a new Nmap release this week with all of the accumulated changes plus of course Npcap 1.00! And now that Npcap has proven itself extremely stable, we are turning more of our attention to Nmap proper. Stay tuned!

Cheers,
Gordon "Fyodor" Lyon
Versienummer 1.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Npcap
Download https://nmap.org/npcap/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-10-2020 13:324

23-10-2020 • 13:32

4 Linkedin

Bron: Npcap

Update-historie

06-'21 Npcap 1.50 0
04-'21 Npcap 1.30 5
03-'21 Npcap 1.20 2
01-'21 Npcap 1.10 0
10-'20 Npcap 1.00 4

Lees meer

Npcap

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities Overige software Netwerk en systeembeheer Netwerkverkeer Open source

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1GR161803
23 oktober 2020 15:38
Npcap is niet gratis in een commerciele omgeving.
De gratis installer die er is,is daardoor ook niet silent te installeren.
0Step5
@GR16180325 oktober 2020 00:30
en wat is daar erg aan?
0GR161803
@Step526 oktober 2020 09:37
helemaal niets, het is alleen ter info voor applicatie beheerders. Vroeger was het namelijk volledig gratis. sinds een tijdje is deze opzet gemaakt.
+1cruysen
23 oktober 2020 15:53
Is deze vergelijkbaar met win10pcap?
Unlike original WinPcap, Win10Pcap is compatible with NDIS 6.x driver model to work stably with Windows 10. Win10Pcap also supports capturing IEEE802.1Q VLAN tags.
Heb deze ook een tijd gebruikt langs de 'gewone' Winpcap.

Edit: Github SoftEtherVPN Win10Pcap
Hier is de laatste wijziging 5 jaar geleden. Dus weet niet of actueel is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 23 oktober 2020 16:00]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True