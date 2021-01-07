Voorheen was je op het Windows-platform aangewezen op WinPcap wanneer je het netwerkverkeer wilde opvangen of bewerken. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd echter in 2013 volledig gestaakt. Onder andere Nmap maakte gebruik van deze packet capture library en deze ontwikkelaars zijn toen begonnen met het ontwikkelen van Npcap waar verschillende verbeteringen in terug te vinden zijn. Zo worden recente libpcaps ondersteund, en kan het loopbackverkeer opvangen of versturen. Npcap wordt tegenwoordig door verschillende netwerktools gebruikt, zoals Nmap en Wireshark. Het ontwikkelteam van Npcap heeft afgelopen jaar versie 1.00 uitgebracht en vorige maand deze van een update voorzien met 1.10 als het versienummer. De lijst met aanpassingen daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Npcap 1.10 Fixed an issue where our upgrade uninstaller would trigger the #1924 BSoD crash when upgrading from Npcap 0.9988 or older to version 0.9996 or greater. Fixes #268.

Improved handling of large packets when a very small user buffer size is specified, which could lead to stalled captures and dropped packets.

Fix a packet corruption issue when one capture handle sets a snaplen of exactly 256 bytes and another sets a snaplen of greater than 256 bytes and the packet size exceeds 256 bytes.

Fix accounting of free space in the kernel buffer so that bugs like the previous one do not cause space to be permanently lost, leading to dropped packets. Instead, use assertions to catch this condition in testing with the debug build.

Check that the npcap driver service is configured for SYSTEM_START in the npcapwatchdog scheduled task and correct it if necessary. Windows feature updates can modify this value.