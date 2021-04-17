Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Npcap 1.30

Voorheen was je op het Windows-platform aangewezen op WinPcap wanneer je het netwerkverkeer wilde opvangen of bewerken. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd echter in 2013 volledig gestaakt. Onder andere Nmap maakte gebruik van deze packet capture library en deze ontwikkelaars zijn toen begonnen met het ontwikkelen van Npcap waar verschillende verbeteringen in terug te vinden zijn. Zo worden recente libpcaps ondersteund, en kan het loopbackverkeer opvangen of versturen. Npcap wordt tegenwoordig door verschillende netwerktools gebruikt, zoals Nmap en Wireshark. Het ontwikkelteam van Npcap heeft afgelopen jaar versie 1.00 uitgebracht en deze nu van een update voorzien met 1.30 als het versienummer. De aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Npcap 1.30 released

Hi folks.

The Nmap Project is pleased to release Npcap version 1.30 at https://npcap.org. We hope Nmap and Wireshark users will be especially happy with the raw WiFi improvements, since you tend to be particularly savvy about low-level network inspection. It turns out that some of the issues we thought were caused by lower level hardware drivers were actually bugs in our driver. Oops! But at least that means we can fix them ourselves, and we did. This release also includes substantial performance improvements, especially for applications which repeatedly call pcap_findalldevs(). That has been a sore point in the past, so Dan Miller went in and restructured the whole system for better performance. Wireshark starts up noticeably faster. Memory allocations were also optimized by replacing GlobalAlloc() calls with the modern HeapAlloc() system. You can read about all the improvements in this and previous Npcap releases at https://npcap.org/changelog.

Please note that Nmap 7.91 still comes with Npcap 1.00 and Wireshark doesn't yet have this new Npcap 1.30 either (though they do a terrific job keeping up to date). Fortunately, any Nmap or Wireshark user can get the improvements by just downloading and installing Npcap 1.30 from https://npcap.org. You don't need to re-install Nmap or Wireshark themselves. You can check your current Npcap version in "Add/Remove Programs" or run "nmap -V".

As always, you can download Npcap and its SDK from https://npcap.org. That page includes details on the Npcap OEM program for commercial use and redistribution too.

Enjoy the new release!

Sincerely,
Gordon "Fyodor" Lyon

Changelog
  • Restore raw WiFi frame capture support, which had been broken in a few ways since Npcap 0.9983. Additional improvements enable PacketSetMonitorMode() for non-admin-privileged processes, allowing Wireshark to correctly enable monitor mode via checkbox without requiring WlanHelper.exe.
  • Fixed WlanHelper.exe to correctly set modes and channels for adapters, if run with Administrator privileges. Fixes #122.
  • Improved speed of pcap_findalldevs() by using fewer calls to GetAdaptersAddresses() and avoiding direct Registry inspection. The new method may result in more adapters being available for capture than previously reported. See #169.
  • Updated Packet.dll to use modern HeapAlloc() allocation, faster than the legacy GlobalAlloc() inherited from WinPcap.
  • Improve error reporting from PacketGetAdapterNames() and related functions.
Bron: Npcap

Reacties (5)

+1Marctraider
18 april 2021 00:08
Weet iemand of er een fix is voor het niet krijgen van een DHCP IP bij je adapter zodra je windows is opgestart?

Zodra npcap protocol driver is gebind aan m'n adapter heb regelmatig dit probleem.

Moet handmatig soms dus de adapter herstarten. Niet handig voor remote control als de PC net is geboot in login screen :o

(Windows 10 LTSC 1809 met laatste cumulative update)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 18 april 2021 00:09]

0The Zep Man
@Marctraider18 april 2021 14:25
Waarom draai je npcap op alle/een enkele interface? Als je die machine enkel op afstand benaderd, dan zou ik mijn netwerkverkeer scheiden over verschillende interfaces. Dan kan je npcap ook scheiden.

Verder kan je natuurlijk ook een statisch IP instellen, wat om servers te benaderen op afstand minder complex is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 18 april 2021 14:26]

0Marctraider
@The Zep Man18 april 2021 14:36
Waar haal je uit dat ik die machine enkel op afstand benader dan?

Hij krijgt geen DHCP adres maar dat wil niet zeggen dat een statisch ingesteld IP wel zou werken overigens.

Er zit gewoon ergens een bug waardoor de boel niet fatsoenlijk initieerd.
0The Zep Man
@Marctraider18 april 2021 15:44
Waar haal je uit dat ik die machine enkel op afstand benader dan?
Nergens. Daarom schrijf ik 'als'.
Hij krijgt geen DHCP adres maar dat wil niet zeggen dat een statisch ingesteld IP wel zou werken overigens.
Heb je dat al getest?
Er zit gewoon ergens een bug waardoor de boel niet fatsoenlijk initieerd [sic].
Is die bug al gemeld?

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 18 april 2021 15:46]

0TheCricketer25
24 april 2021 13:18
Vergis ik mij of ligt de (download) site op zijn achterste, krijg een connectie time-out, zowel met Edge als Chrome...pffff

