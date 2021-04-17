Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Xen 4.15.0

Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.15.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

XEN PROJECT HYPERVISOR 4.15 NOW AVAILABLE

The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.15, which introduces a variety of features allowing for improved performance, security and device pass-through reliability. The Xen Project community continues to be active and engaged, with a wide range of developers from many companies and organizations contributing to this latest release. Additionally, community-wide initiatives, including Functional Safety, VirtIO for Xen and Xen RISC-V port, continue to make valuable progress.

Notable Features
  • Arm now allows running device models in dom0 (tech preview), allowing arbitrary devices to be emulated for Arm guests. Arm also now has SMMUv3 support (also tech preview), which will improve security and reliability of device pass-through on Arm systems.
  • Xen can now export Intel Processor Trace (IPT) data from guests to tools in dom0, enabling tools like VMI Kernel Fuzzer for Xen Project or DRAKVUF Sandbox.
  • Xen now supports Viridian enlightenments for guests with more than 64 vcpus.
  • Xenstored and oxenstored both now support LiveUpdate (tech preview), allowing security fixes to be applied without having to restart the entire host.
  • “PV Shim” mode, for supporting legacy PV guests on HVM-only systems, continues to be improved; its size was reduced by further factoring out HVM-specific code. This will also help reduce the size and security of any PV-only build of the hypervisor.
  • Unified boot images: It is now possible to create an image bundling together files needed for Xen to boot into a single EFI binary; making it now possible to boot a functional Xen system directly from the EFI boot manager, rather than having to go through grub multiboot. Files that can be bundled include a hypervisor, dom0 kernel, dom0 initrd, Xen KConfig, XSM configuration, and a device tree.
Community Initiative Updates

Functional Safety Update
Progress continues to be made within the Functional Safety SIG. Specifications are becoming more concrete and the group is working with other communities to establish standards. Additionally, Xen is working with other projects to converge best practices across communities.

Updates include:
  • Progress on MISRA-C rules tailored for Xen in collaboration with Zephyr. MISRA-C is a set of coding guidelines for the language for safety. The SIG now has a shortlist of MISRA-C rules that apply to our project and we are currently evaluating static analyzers for each of them.
  • Progress on tracking and maintaining safety requirements including collaboration with Zephyr to build a Doxygen-based infrastructure that generates safety requirements documents from in-code comments and text files. It will allow proper maintenance of safety-related artifacts next to the code under git and keep them up to date easily in the community.
Additionally, the Xen Project will be presenting, “Safety certification in the open: How the Xen project is making progress to achieve certification,” at Embedded IoT World on April 28 at 3:00 pm PT.

VirtIO drivers for Xen
Progress includes:
  • Developed IOREQ server in Xen on Arm for further enablement of VirtIO protocols as a generic and standardized solution for I/O virtualization.
  • Reference implementation of VirtIO block device for Xen on Arm – collaboration between Arm, EPAM and Linaro’s project STRATOS.
  • Moving towards enabling PCIe virtualization support for Xen on Arm – collaboration between Xilinx, Arm, EPAM and Renesas.
  • Ability to expose a VirtIO block device to a Xen on Arm guest.
“Hyperlaunch”
“Dom0less” pioneered the ability to configure Xen to launch a static set of virtual machines by Xen at boot time. But configuration for these domains was very basic, and focused on embedded use cases. “Hyperlaunch” is a new initiative that intends to make this configuration far more flexible by generalizing it and introducing a “boot domain” (domB). Draft design documents have been posted, and a working group has been formed to form a plan to complete iron out the details.

RISC-V Port:
RISC-V, an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on established reduced instruction set computer (RISC) principles, is a free and open ISA enabling hardware designers to design simpler chips with a royalty-free ISA. The Xen community, led by sub-project XCP.ng, is working on a RISC-V Port for Xen.

Progress includes:
  • Development of host and guest virtual memory management code, one of the key components necessary for supporting guest virtualization.
  • Development of the internal architecture-specific code to conform to Xen common APIs.
Versienummer 4.15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Xen Project
Download https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-project-archives/xen-project-4-15-series/xen-project-4-15-0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Xen Project

Reacties (5)

0Drumar
18 april 2021 08:58
Kan iemand mij uitleggen wat de verschillen zijn met bijvoorbeeld qemu / kvm(welke ik weer vrij veel gebruik)
+2slaapkopje
@Drumar18 april 2021 11:01
Bij de meest hypervisors dus ook kvm draait de guest op een host (bijvoorbeeld Linux) , bij xen boot er eerst een xen kernel en dan pas de dom0, dat is het os die xen aanstuurt. Die heb je nodig om de guests (domU) te configureren, maar daarna niet.

Als het voor je werkt, hoef je echt niet te switchen, xen is relatief makkelijk te installeren met xcp-ng die gebruikt centos als dom0 of op alpine-xen. AWS gebruikt volgens mij nog steeds XEN als hun hypervisor.

qemu kan zowel kvm als xen gebruiken als hypervisor

[Reactie gewijzigd door slaapkopje op 18 april 2021 11:06]

+1SpenQ
18 april 2021 10:05
Op mijn laptop gebruik ik Xen (Qubes) maar op mijn servers gebruik ik KVM (libvirt).
De Xen hypervisor is gebaseerd op een microkernel-ontwerp dat draait op bare-metal hardware en kan draaien op systemen zonder virtualisatie-extensies. Dit is niet direct van toepassing op de meeste moderne servers, maar dit zou een probleem kunnen zijn voor oudere hardware.

KVM functioneert in de kernel van een Linux-besturingssysteem, wat een van de voordelen is die door KVM worden aangeprezen. Door deel uit te maken van de Linux-kernel, krijgt KVM bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates naarmate Linux nieuwe releases publiceert.

Ondersteuning van leveranciers voor Xen is voornamelijk afkomstig van Citrix en Oracle. KVM heeft IBM Red Hat, evenals de gecombineerde kracht van het Linux-kernelontwikkelingsteam. Zowel beheerders als leveranciers beschouwen deze ondersteuning als een voordeel, aangezien Amazon is begonnen actief over te stappen van Xen naar KVM als de belangrijkste onderliggende hypervisor.
Bron: https://searchservervirtu...-vs-Xen-hypervisor-debate

Toch zullen ze voorlopig naast elkaar bestaan. Er is genoeg ruimte op de markt en in specifieke situaties heeft het een duidelijke voordelen boven het ander (het draait simpelweg beter).
0casberrypi
@SpenQ19 april 2021 06:37
Wat draait beter?

Ik werk nu ruim een jaar of 10 met xen, en ik ben er erg gelukkig mee. Zeker wel wat geëxperimenteerd met kvm, maar dat is me niet goed bevallen.

Een van de problemen die ik met kvm had was dat guest die zich misdroegen al snel invloed hadden op de andere guests, en zelfs op de host. Daar heb ik met mijn xen machines eigenlijk nooit last van gehad.

Xen heeft ook wel wat dingetjes.

Ik kijk wel echt uit naar LiveUpdate support. Als me dat reboots gaat schelen dan gaat me dat er gelukkig maken. Nu moet ik guests migreren van de ene naar de andere host om upgrades te kunnen doen. Hoewel live migration van guests ook bij kvm prima werkt is het wel gedoe.
0Power2All
18 april 2021 23:55
Lang geleden Xen gebruikt.
Draaide goed, maar uiteindelijk het upgraden van Xen was een gods karwij.
Overgestapt op Proxmox die op Debian gebaseerd is, zo veel makkelijker om naar de nieuwste versie up te daten.
Wel goed om te zien dat de development op die soort OS's wel door gaat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

