Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.12.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:
XEN PROJECT 4.12.2
We are pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.12.2. This is available immediately from its git repository or from this download page. This release contains the following bug-fixes and improvements in the Xen Project hypervisor:
- update Xen version to 4.12.2
- lz4: fix system halt at boot kernel on x86_64
- lz4: refine commit 9143a6c55ef7 for the 64-bit case
- AMD/IOMMU: Cease using a dynamic height for the IOMMU pagetables
- x86/mm: relinquish_memory: Grab an extra type ref when setting PGT_partial
- x86/mm: alloc/free_lN_table: Retain partial_flags on -EINTR
- x86/mm: Set old_guest_table when destroying vcpu pagetables
- x86/mm: Don’t reset linear_pt_count on partial validation
- x86/vtx: Work around SingleStep + STI/MovSS VMEntry failures
- x86+Arm32: make find_next_{,zero_}bit() have well defined behavior
- x86/tlbflush: do not toggle the PGE CR4 bit unless necessary
- x86: avoid HPET use on certain Intel platforms
- gnttab: make sure grant map operations don’t skip their IOMMU part
- x86/psr: fix bug which may cause crash
- Rationalize max_grant_frames and max_maptrack_frames handling
- x86 / iommu: set up a scratch page in the quarantine domain
- xen/x86: vpmu: Unmap per-vCPU PMU page when the domain is destroyed
- x86/svm: Write the correct %eip into the outgoing task
- x86/svm: Always intercept ICEBP
- x86/vtx: Fix fault semantics for early task switch failures
- x86/IRQ: make internally used IRQs also honor the pending EOI stack
- x86/vmx: always sync PIR to IRR before vmentry
- EFI: fix “efi=attr=” handling
- x86/p2m-pt: fix (latent) page table mapping leak on do_recalc() error paths
- x86/domctl: have XEN_DOMCTL_getpageframeinfo3 preemptible
- x86: Don’t increase ApicIdCoreSize past 7
- x86/tss: Fix clang build following c/s 7888440625
- xen/arm: entry: Ensure the guest state is synced when receiving a vSError
- xen/arm: Update the ASSERT() in SYNCHRONIZE_SERROR()
- xen/arm: asm: Replace use of ALTERNATIVE with alternative_if
- xen/arm: alternative: add auto-nop infrastructure
- xen/arm: Allow insn.h to be called from assembly
- xen/arm: Move ARCH_PATCH_INSN_SIZE out of the header livepatch.h
- xen/arm: alternative: Remove unused parameter for alternative_if_not_cap
- xen/arm: traps: Don’t ignore invalid value for serrors=
- xen/arm: Ensure the SSBD workaround is re-enabled right after exiting a guest
- xen/arm32: entry: Rename save_guest_regs()
- xen/arm: traps: Rework entry/exit from the guest path
- xen/arm64: entry: Check if an SError is pending when receiving a vSError
- xen/arm64: entry: Introduce a macro to generate guest vector and use it
- xen/arm64: entry: Avoid open-coding interrupt flags
- xen/arm: traps: Update the correct PC when inject a virtual SError to the guest
- docs/misc: xen-command-line: Rework documentation of the option ‘serrors’
- xen/arm: traps: Rework __do_serror() documentation
- xen/arm: Remove serrors=forward
- docs/misc: xen-command-line: Remove wrong statement from serrors=diverse
- IOMMU: default to always quarantining PCI devices
- x86/mm: Adjust linear uses / entries when a page loses validation
- x86/vvmx: Fix livelock with XSA-304 fix
- x86/livepatch: Prevent patching with active waitqueues
- x86/vlapic: allow setting APIC_SPIV_FOCUS_DISABLED in x2APIC mode
- xen: Add missing va_end() in hypercall_create_continuation()
- x86: fix race to build arch/x86/efi/relocs-dummy.o
- x86emul: 16-bit XBEGIN does not truncate rIP
- AMD/IOMMU: don’t needlessly trigger errors/crashes when unmapping a page
- x86/ioapic: fix clear_IO_APIC_pin write of raw entries
- x86/shim: copy back the result of EVTCHNOP_status
- x86/pv: Fix !CONFIG_PV build following XSA-299
- x86/vtx: Fixes to Haswell/Broadwell LBR TSX errata
- x86/vtx: Corrections to BDF93 errata workaround
- x86: fix off-by-one in is_xen_fixed_mfn()
- x86/tsc: update vcpu time info on guest TSC adjustments
- x86/vvmx: Fix the use of RDTSCP when it is intercepted at L0
- x86/spec-ctrl: Mitigate the TSX Asynchronous Abort sidechannel
- x86/tsx: Introduce tsx= to use MSR_TSX_CTRL when available
- x86/vtx: Allow runtime modification of the exec-sp setting
- x86/vtx: Disable executable EPT superpages to work around CVE-2018-12207
- x86/vtd: Hide superpage support for SandyBridge IOMMUs
- xen/arm64: Don’t blindly unmask interrupts on trap without a change of level
- xen/arm32: Don’t blindly unmask interrupts on trap without a change of level
- xen/arm32: entry: Fold the macro SAVE_ALL in the macro vector
- xen/arm32: entry: Split __DEFINE_ENTRY_TRAP in two
- passthrough: quarantine PCI devices
- xen/arm: p2m: Don’t check the return of p2m_get_root_pointer() with BUG_ON()
- xen/arm: p2m: Avoid off-by-one check on p2m->max_mapped_gfn
- xen/arm: p2m: Avoid aliasing guest physical frame
- x86/mm: Don’t drop a type ref unless you held a ref to begin with
- x86/mm: Fix nested de-validation on error
- x86/mm: Properly handle linear pagetable promotion failures
- x86/mm: Collapse PTF_partial_set and PTF_partial_general_ref into one
- x86/mm: Always retain a general ref on partial
- x86/mm: Have alloc_l[23]_table clear partial_flags when preempting
- x86/mm: Rework get_page_and_type_from_mfn conditional
- x86/mm: Use flags for _put_page_type rather than a boolean
- x86/mm: Separate out partial_pte tristate into individual flags
- x86/mm: Don’t re-set PGT_pinned on a partially de-validated page
- x86/mm: L1TF checks don’t leave a partial entry
- x86/PV: check GDT/LDT limits during emulation
- xen/hypercall: Don’t use BUG() for parameter checking in hypercall_create_continuation()
- xen/arm: mm: Flush the TLBs even if a mapping failed in create_xen_entries
- xen/arm: fix nr_pdxs calculation
- xen/arm64: Correctly compute the virtual address in maddr_to_virt()
- xen/arm: vsmc: The function identifier is always 32-bit
- xen/arm: p2m: Free the p2m entry after flushing the IOMMU TLBs
- xen/arm: Don’t use _end in is_xen_fixed_mfn()
- xen/arm: setup: Calculate correctly the size of Xen
- xen/arm: Implement workaround for Cortex A-57 and Cortex A72 AT speculate
- xen/arm: memaccess: Initialize correctly *access in __p2m_get_mem_access
- xen/arm: traps: Avoid using BUG_ON() to check guest state in advance_pc()
- xen/arm: SCTLR_EL1 is a 64-bit register on Arm64
- xen/arm: traps: Avoid using BUG_ON() in _show_registers()
- x86/efi: properly handle 0 in pixel reserved bitmask
- pci: clear {host/guest}_maskall field on assign
- efi/boot: make sure graphics mode is set while booting through MB2
- efi/boot: add missing pointer dereference in set_color
- IOMMU: add missing HVM check
- x86/crash: force unlock console before printing on kexec crash
- x86/shim: fix ballooning down the guest
- sched: don’t let XEN_RUNSTATE_UPDATE leak into vcpu_runstate_get()
- sched: fix freeing per-vcpu data in sched_move_domain()
- ACPI/cpuidle: bump maximum number of power states we support
- libxc/x86: avoid certain overflows in CPUID APIC ID adjustments
- vpci: honor read-only devices
- ioreq: fix hvm_all_ioreq_servers_add_vcpu fail path cleanup
- x86/cpuid: Fix handling of the CPUID.7[0].eax levelling MSR
- x86/shadow: don’t enable shadow mode with too small a shadow allocation (part 2)
- x86: properly gate clearing of PKU feature
- p2m/ept: pass correct level to atomic_write_ept_entry in ept_invalidate_emt
- x86/mm: correctly initialise M2P entries on boot
- x86/p2m: fix non-translated handling of iommu mappings
- x86: Restore IA32_MISC_ENABLE on wakeup
- x86/xpti: Don’t leak TSS-adjacent percpu data via Meltdown
- xen/page_alloc: Keep away MFN 0 from the buddy allocator
- xen/link: Introduce .bss.percpu.page_aligned
- xen/sched: fix memory leak in credit2
- x86/boot: Set Accessed bits in boot_cpu_{,compat_}gdt_table[]
- x86/apic: enable x2APIC mode before doing any setup
- x86/microcode: always collect_cpu_info() during boot
- xen/spec-ctrl: Speculative mitigation facilities report wrong status
- x86/boot: Fix build dependenices for reloc.c
- x86/ept: pass correct level to p2m_entry_modify
- video: fix handling framebuffer located above 4GB