Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: BleachBit 3.1 bèta

BleachBit logo (Über) BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit opensource en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 3.1 in ontwikkeling en wil graag dat gebruikers naar de volgende zaken willen kijken:

These tests are for both Windows and Linux.

  • Start the GUI. The toolbar should have text and larger icons.
  • Clean Google Chrome history, and verify there is no OperationalError error message.
  • In the Google Chrome profile directory, delete or rename the History file. Then, use BleachBit to clean Google Chrome history. There should be no error message.
  • If you do not use VIM, verify it is automatically hidden from the list of cleaners.
  • Copy information to the system clipboard. Use BleachBit to clean the system clipboard. Verify it is empty by pasting from the clipboard.

Windows

  • Verify the installer works.
  • Start the GUI. Minimize and maximize it. Move it between monitors. Verify the BleachBit GUI does not disappear.
  • Start the application, and you should not get a popup error "There is no disk in the drive."
  • Check the box for Windows Explorer - Shellbags, and it should give you a helpful warning.
  • Run the Internet Explorer cleaner, and verify it does not delete audio mixer settings.
  • Put a junction in the recycle bin, and verify BleachBit does not follow it. See #668.

Linux

  • Test new distributions: Fedora 30, Fedora 31.
  • Install from .rpm, and it should require the package python-gobject.
  • Install from .deb on Ubuntu 16.04, and it should not fail because the package python-scandir is not available.
  • Verify there is a launcher to start BleachBit.
  • Run BleachBit in CLI mode where an X session is not available.
  • Verify there are translations on RHEL and CentOS.
  • Preview the VIM swap cleaners, and verify it does not list ~/.htpasswd . This assumes you had that file or made it for testing.
  • Clean the DNF package manager.

After testing

If something is broken, please file a bug report. If it works well, please post a comment with what you tested in the testing forum.

Versienummer 3.1.1484
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website BleachBit
Download https://download.bleachbit.org/beta/3.1/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-01-2020 13:090

24-01-2020 • 13:09

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: BleachBit

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

BleachBit

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True