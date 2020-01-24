These tests are for both Windows and Linux.

Start the GUI. The toolbar should have text and larger icons.

Clean Google Chrome history, and verify there is no OperationalError error message.

In the Google Chrome profile directory, delete or rename the History file. Then, use BleachBit to clean Google Chrome history. There should be no error message.

If you do not use VIM, verify it is automatically hidden from the list of cleaners.

Copy information to the system clipboard. Use BleachBit to clean the system clipboard. Verify it is empty by pasting from the clipboard.

Windows

Verify the installer works.

Start the GUI. Minimize and maximize it. Move it between monitors. Verify the BleachBit GUI does not disappear.

Start the application, and you should not get a popup error "There is no disk in the drive."

Check the box for Windows Explorer - Shellbags, and it should give you a helpful warning.

Run the Internet Explorer cleaner, and verify it does not delete audio mixer settings.

Put a junction in the recycle bin, and verify BleachBit does not follow it. See #668.

Linux

Test new distributions: Fedora 30, Fedora 31.

Install from .rpm, and it should require the package python-gobject.

Install from .deb on Ubuntu 16.04, and it should not fail because the package python-scandir is not available.

Verify there is a launcher to start BleachBit.

Run BleachBit in CLI mode where an X session is not available.

Verify there are translations on RHEL and CentOS.

Preview the VIM swap cleaners, and verify it does not list ~/.htpasswd . This assumes you had that file or made it for testing.

Clean the DNF package manager.

After testing

If something is broken, please file a bug report. If it works well, please post a comment with what you tested in the testing forum.