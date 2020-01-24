These tests are for both Windows and Linux.
- Start the GUI. The toolbar should have text and larger icons.
- Clean Google Chrome history, and verify there is no OperationalError error message.
- In the Google Chrome profile directory, delete or rename the History file. Then, use BleachBit to clean Google Chrome history. There should be no error message.
- If you do not use VIM, verify it is automatically hidden from the list of cleaners.
- Copy information to the system clipboard. Use BleachBit to clean the system clipboard. Verify it is empty by pasting from the clipboard.
Windows
- Verify the installer works.
- Start the GUI. Minimize and maximize it. Move it between monitors. Verify the BleachBit GUI does not disappear.
- Start the application, and you should not get a popup error "There is no disk in the drive."
- Check the box for Windows Explorer - Shellbags, and it should give you a helpful warning.
- Run the Internet Explorer cleaner, and verify it does not delete audio mixer settings.
- Put a junction in the recycle bin, and verify BleachBit does not follow it. See #668.
Linux
- Test new distributions: Fedora 30, Fedora 31.
- Install from .rpm, and it should require the package python-gobject.
- Install from .deb on Ubuntu 16.04, and it should not fail because the package python-scandir is not available.
- Verify there is a launcher to start BleachBit.
- Run BleachBit in CLI mode where an X session is not available.
- Verify there are translations on RHEL and CentOS.
- Preview the VIM swap cleaners, and verify it does not list ~/.htpasswd . This assumes you had that file or made it for testing.
- Clean the DNF package manager.
After testing
If something is broken, please file a bug report. If it works well, please post a comment with what you tested in the testing forum.