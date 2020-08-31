BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.1 in ontwikkeling en wil graag dat de volgende functies getest worden:
These tests are for both Windows and Linux.
Linux
- Clean Pale Moon.
- Clean Zoom.
- In Firefox, clean a bookmarked site. Then clean Firefox history, and verify the history (for the bookmarked site) is gone (issue 939).
- Use the menu command "shred settings and quit," and you should not get the AttributeError error (issue 881).
- Generate chaff files using the Hillary Clinton model, open a few generated emails, and verify they are plain text instead of base64 encoded (issue 995).
- Install a LibreOffice extension, use BleachBit to clean all of LibreOffice, and verify the extension is still installed (issue 913).
Windows
- In the BleachBit preferences, switch themes. There should be no KeyError message (issue 880).
- Using Python 3.8, start BleachBit, and you should not get a SyntaxWarning message.
- Maximize the application window, and you should not get a loop of messages (issue 925).
- (Fedora) Run dnf autoremove, and verify there is no error (issue 983).
- Test the new RPM package for Fedora 32.
- Test the new DEB package for Ubuntu 20.04.
- Start the application, and verify that all text is not replaced with empty rectangles (issue 901).
- Wipe free space, and you should not get an OSError message (issue 906).
- Clean Google Chrome, and you should not get a UnicodeDecodeError message (issue 890).
- Clean the special files such as Windows logs, and you should not get an error message starting TypeError: ord() (issue 875) or access denied (issue 337).
- In the start menu, the applications should have icons (issue 942).
- bleachbit.exe should have a version in its file metadata (issue 879).
- Open BleachBit's about dialog and click the "website" link, and it should open (issue 918).
- Using BleachBit portable mode, download winapp2.ini and the chaff models (by using the chaff function). Then, use "shred settings and quit." Verify the winapp2.ini file and the three chaff models (.json.bz2) were deleted (issue 637).
- After closing BleachBit, verify there are no gdbus-nonce-file files under %TEMP% (issue 858).