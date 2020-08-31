Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: BleachBit 4.1.0 bèta

BleachBit logo (Über) BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.1 in ontwikkeling en wil graag dat de volgende functies getest worden:

These tests are for both Windows and Linux.
  • Clean Pale Moon.
  • Clean Zoom.
  • In Firefox, clean a bookmarked site. Then clean Firefox history, and verify the history (for the bookmarked site) is gone (issue 939).
  • Use the menu command "shred settings and quit," and you should not get the AttributeError error (issue 881).
  • Generate chaff files using the Hillary Clinton model, open a few generated emails, and verify they are plain text instead of base64 encoded (issue 995).
  • Install a LibreOffice extension, use BleachBit to clean all of LibreOffice, and verify the extension is still installed (issue 913).
Linux
  • In the BleachBit preferences, switch themes. There should be no KeyError message (issue 880).
  • Using Python 3.8, start BleachBit, and you should not get a SyntaxWarning message.
  • Maximize the application window, and you should not get a loop of messages (issue 925).
  • (Fedora) Run dnf autoremove, and verify there is no error (issue 983).
  • Test the new RPM package for Fedora 32.
  • Test the new DEB package for Ubuntu 20.04.
Windows
  • Start the application, and verify that all text is not replaced with empty rectangles (issue 901).
  • Wipe free space, and you should not get an OSError message (issue 906).
  • Clean Google Chrome, and you should not get a UnicodeDecodeError message (issue 890).
  • Clean the special files such as Windows logs, and you should not get an error message starting TypeError: ord() (issue 875) or access denied (issue 337).
  • In the start menu, the applications should have icons (issue 942).
  • bleachbit.exe should have a version in its file metadata (issue 879).
  • Open BleachBit's about dialog and click the "website" link, and it should open (issue 918).
  • Using BleachBit portable mode, download winapp2.ini and the chaff models (by using the chaff function). Then, use "shred settings and quit." Verify the winapp2.ini file and the three chaff models (.json.bz2) were deleted (issue 637).
  • After closing BleachBit, verify there are no gdbus-nonce-file files under %TEMP% (issue 858).

BleachBit

Versienummer 4.1.0.1723 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website BleachBit
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/bleachbit/files/bleachbit/4.1.0/
Bestandsgrootte 12,22MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-08-2020 18:312

31-08-2020 • 18:31

2 Linkedin

Bron: BleachBit

Update-historie

14-11 BleachBit 4.4.2 15
06-'21 BleachBit 4.4.0 2
01-'21 BleachBit 4.2.0 28
08-'20 BleachBit 4.1.0 bèta 2
04-'20 BleachBit 4.0.0 0
03-'20 BleachBit 3.9.0 bèta 0
02-'20 BleachBit 3.2.0 6
01-'20 BleachBit 3.1 bèta 0
10-'19 BleachBit 3.0 13
10-'19 BleachBit 2.3 bèta 28
Meer historie

Lees meer

BleachBit

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0malinwa001
31 augustus 2020 22:12
loopt bij mij telkens vast wanneer hij een file aanmaakt en héél de diskspace leeg trekt tot 0.
0KrommeNeus
1 september 2020 19:11
Zeer goed programma. Werkt bij mij prima. Loopt niet vast
malinwa001 : ik vink "vrije schijfruimte" uit (staat bij SYSTEEM). Dit duurt héél lang, zelfs op mijn 120GB SSD. Ik gebruik hier "Iolo drivescrubber" voor. Is zeer snel en er worden "0000" in de lege disk blokken gezet. Wanneer ik een uninstall progr gebruik dan verschijnt er niets van die leeggemaakte blokken. Andere leegmaak progs durven er waardes neer te schrijven. Die zijn dan wel zichtbaar in een uninstal prog.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True