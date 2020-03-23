BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 3.9 in ontwikkeling en wil graag dat de volgende functies getest worden:

These tests are for both Windows and Linux. Test the whole application for regressions related to major changes "under the hood."

Run a cleaning operation that takes at least 10 seconds. Before it is done, minimize the BleachBit window, and wait. Verify there is a pop-up notification that it finished.

While wiping free space, manipulate the BleachBit application window by resizing and/or moving it. Verify it responds within two seconds.

In the preferences, add a custom folder to be cleaned, and verify it was added. Add some files (that you won't mind losing) to the folder. Still in the preferences, enable overwriting files. Then run the cleaner for custom folders (under system), and verify the files in the folder are now gone and that the folder was not renamed to a random name.

Test the updated and overhauled cleaner for gPodder.

Test the new Discord cleaner.

Test Google Chrome: cookies.

Test Firefox: cookies, history.

Test Opera cleaner in general. Windows In the preferences, switch to the Windows 10 theme and back. Verify the change in appearance happens instantly.

Use the application menu to select a folder to be shredded, and verify it previews or deletes.

Test Unicode in various ways, including: run BleachBit while logged in under a username with Unicode characters, add unicode paths to the custom files or folders to be cleaned, run BleachBit while the operating system is set to a non-English character set. See also encoding issues targeted for this release. Linux Clean VLC MRU, and verify there is not an error related to chardet.

Test the .rpm and .deb packages install without any unsatisfiable-dependency errors.

Test the applications starts without crashing.

Clean LibreOffice or OpenOffice.org, and verify there was not an warning.

On Fedora, CentOS, or RHEL, use the new dnf autoremove cleaner.