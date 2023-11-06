BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen, diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.6.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

These are the changes since version 4.4.2: Clean recently-closed tabs on Firefox

Clean autofill data in Chromium-based browsers

Clean more of Firefox: AlternativeServices.txt.

Improve support for FileZilla

Support new versions of GIMP and add runtime detection

Fix AttributeError and "OperationalError: no such table" when cleaning Firefox

Add workaround for DLL security vulnerability

Prevent opening other dialogs when making chaff

Vacuum last after other operations in every language

Add title for dialogs.

Enable more strings to be translated

Improve organization of --help in the CLI

in the CLI Show debug information in CLI only if --debug or --preset is set

or is set Fix crash when wiping free space with Brazilian Portuguese Specific to Linux Clean Microsoft Edge on Linux

Clean Firefox and Thunderbird when installed as Flatpak

Clean Google Chrome as Flatpak

Clean recent documents list on KDE 5

Clean Firefox installed as a snap

Add shred context menu for KDE

Keep bookmark icons in Firefox

Keep xauth files in /tmp

Fix "Permission denied: /proc/"

Use branded icon in application launcher

Fix detection of invalid .desktop files

Fix the error "The child memory-wiping process returned code 9."

Notify user when running as root with Wayland

Fix ModuleNotFoundError

Remove Windows-specific files from Linux packages, again

Remove unneeded SafeConfigParser causing startup error on Python 3.12 span class="credit">(thanks to mhmdanas).

Add python3-psutil dependency. Specific to Windows Clean more Windows updates

Fix Windows redirection in Internet Explorer

Fix fullscreen bug

Internationalize Windows installer and translate to Italian

Add descriptions for components in installer

Do not report error when wiping path that does not exist

Do not show error "Gtk-CRITICAL **: gtk_text_view_scroll_mark_onscreen"

Allow Winapp to have drive letter followed by filename

Update bundled SQLite from 3.37.2 to 3.43.2.

Update UPX executable compressor to 4.1.0. Developers See the list of commits or list of closed issues.

Translation has moved from Launchpad to Weblate, which automatically commits changes via Git, which in turn triggers CI builds. This means you can download a Windows build shortly after making translation changes. Weblate also has usability improvements and features to enhance quality.

Install depdendency chardet on Travis

Refactor

Clean more files with make clean .