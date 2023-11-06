BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen, diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.6.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
These are the changes since version 4.4.2:
Specific to Linux
- Clean recently-closed tabs on Firefox
- Clean autofill data in Chromium-based browsers
- Clean more of Firefox: AlternativeServices.txt.
- Improve support for FileZilla
- Support new versions of GIMP and add runtime detection
- Fix AttributeError and "OperationalError: no such table" when cleaning Firefox
- Add workaround for DLL security vulnerability
- Prevent opening other dialogs when making chaff
- Vacuum last after other operations in every language
- Add title for dialogs.
- Enable more strings to be translated
- Improve organization of --help in the CLI
- Show debug information in CLI only if --debug or --preset is set
- Fix crash when wiping free space with Brazilian Portuguese
Specific to Windows
- Clean Microsoft Edge on Linux
- Clean Firefox and Thunderbird when installed as Flatpak
- Clean Google Chrome as Flatpak
- Clean recent documents list on KDE 5
- Clean Firefox installed as a snap
- Add shred context menu for KDE
- Keep bookmark icons in Firefox
- Keep xauth files in /tmp
- Fix "Permission denied: /proc/"
- Use branded icon in application launcher
- Fix detection of invalid .desktop files
- Fix the error "The child memory-wiping process returned code 9."
- Notify user when running as root with Wayland
- Fix ModuleNotFoundError
- Remove Windows-specific files from Linux packages, again
- Remove unneeded SafeConfigParser causing startup error on Python 3.12 (thanks to mhmdanas).
- Add python3-psutil dependency.
Developers
- Clean more Windows updates
- Fix Windows redirection in Internet Explorer
- Fix fullscreen bug
- Internationalize Windows installer and translate to Italian
- Add descriptions for components in installer
- Do not report error when wiping path that does not exist
- Do not show error "Gtk-CRITICAL **: gtk_text_view_scroll_mark_onscreen"
- Allow Winapp to have drive letter followed by filename
- Update bundled SQLite from 3.37.2 to 3.43.2.
- Update UPX executable compressor to 4.1.0.
- See the list of commits or list of closed issues.
- Translation has moved from Launchpad to Weblate, which automatically commits changes via Git, which in turn triggers CI builds. This means you can download a Windows build shortly after making translation changes. Weblate also has usability improvements and features to enhance quality.
- Install depdendency chardet on Travis
- Refactor
- Clean more files with make clean.