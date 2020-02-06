Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: BleachBit 3.2.0

BleachBit logo (Über) BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 3.2 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

These are the changes since version 3.0:
  • Add labels to the toolbar icons
  • Refactor Miro cleaner to use multi-value variables
  • Move VIM deep scan option to the deep scan cleaner, so the VIM cleaner can automatically hide on systems where it is not needed.
  • Fix the error message Fix OperationalError: no such column: lower_term when cleaning Google Chrome and related browsers
  • Fix: Do not delete ~/.htpasswd
  • Fix: the clipboard was not cleared
  • Fix: delete Google Chrome Favicons, even when the History file is missing
Specific to Linux
  • Show a three-part version number 3.2.0 instead of a two-part version number like 3.2.
  • Clean the DNF package manager
  • Improve application launcher and AppStream information
  • Fix: work without X session and without GTK package
  • Fix: RPM packages did not build for Fedora 30 and 31.
  • Fix: add missing dependencies to RPM package
  • Fix: remove unresolved RPM dependency to python2-gobject-devel.
  • Fix: do not require the python-scandir package on Ubuntu 16.04 because it was not available until Ubuntu 18.04
Specific to Windows
  • Show a four-part version number like 3.2.0.1509 instead of a two-part version number like 3.0
  • Show a better executable description, as seen in Windows Task Manager
  • Add icon to context menu
  • Improve the installer: add logo, add ability to uninstall components
  • Add warning to shellbags option that it will reset the position of desktop icons
  • Fix the error "there is no disk in the drive"
  • Fix: the maximize button moved the application window off the screen
  • Fix: when cleaning Internet Explorer, do not delete volume mixer settings
  • Fix: do not follow junctions in Recycle Bin
  • Fix the ability to close the application after cleaning memory
Developers
  • Maintainers of Linux packages: please note improved launcher, improved AppStream, and multiple fixes to dependencies.

Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website BleachBit
Download https://download.bleachbit.org/
Bestandsgrootte 12,12MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (5)

+1tdlaccount
6 februari 2020 16:22
Ik gebruik Revo Unistaller(betaald) al een tijdje, nadat ik een unistall heb gemaakt, kan ik ook nog ''restanten'' van Hkeys en folders achteraf meteen verwijderen.

In hoeverre is dit vergelijkbaar? en wat is een betere keus.
0Xm0ur3r
@tdlaccount6 februari 2020 16:24
Volgens mij kun je met Revo Uninstaller niet de resten opruimen nadat een programma al eerder gedeinstalleerd was, maar dit durf ik niet met zekerheid te zeggen...

Verder kun je er ook een hoop andere troep mee opruimen, bij Revo Uninstaller ligt de focus wel meer op programma's waarbij het met Ccleaner en Bleachbit breder ligt.
+1Myri
6 februari 2020 16:25
Als je ook daarvoor op zoek bent naar een open-source alternatief kan je BulkCrapUninstaller eens bekijken:
downloads: Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.16

Deze tool gaat overbodige troep als cookies, images, temporary files, ... van je pc opkuisen.
En mag je dus niet verwarren met het de-installeren van een applicatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myri op 6 februari 2020 16:26]

