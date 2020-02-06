BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 3.2 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

These are the changes since version 3.0: Add labels to the toolbar icons

Refactor Miro cleaner to use multi-value variables

Move VIM deep scan option to the deep scan cleaner, so the VIM cleaner can automatically hide on systems where it is not needed.

Fix the error message Fix OperationalError: no such column: lower_term when cleaning Google Chrome and related browsers

when cleaning Google Chrome and related browsers Fix: Do not delete ~/.htpasswd

Fix: the clipboard was not cleared

Fix: delete Google Chrome Favicons, even when the History file is missing Specific to Linux Show a three-part version number 3.2.0 instead of a two-part version number like 3.2.

Clean the DNF package manager

Improve application launcher and AppStream information

Fix: work without X session and without GTK package

Fix: RPM packages did not build for Fedora 30 and 31.

Fix: add missing dependencies to RPM package

Fix: remove unresolved RPM dependency to python2-gobject-devel .

. Fix: do not require the python-scandir package on Ubuntu 16.04 because it was not available until Ubuntu 18.04 Specific to Windows Show a four-part version number like 3.2.0.1509 instead of a two-part version number like 3.0

Show a better executable description, as seen in Windows Task Manager

Add icon to context menu

Improve the installer: add logo, add ability to uninstall components

Add warning to shellbags option that it will reset the position of desktop icons

Fix the error "there is no disk in the drive"

Fix: the maximize button moved the application window off the screen

Fix: when cleaning Internet Explorer, do not delete volume mixer settings

Fix: do not follow junctions in Recycle Bin

Fix the ability to close the application after cleaning memory Developers Maintainers of Linux packages: please note improved launcher, improved AppStream, and multiple fixes to dependencies.