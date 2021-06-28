Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: BleachBit 4.4.0

BleachBit logo (Über) BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.4 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since version 4.2.0:

  • Add cleaner for Brave browser
  • Clean the last location of the File - Save As dialog in Google Chrome(reported by arnstein99).
  • Clean session for Thunderbird
  • Add new command line option --all-but-warning to enable all cleaners that do not emit a warning (suggested by zero77).
  • Add preference option to remember window geometry (suggested by madjoe), which means whether it was maximized and the last window size, if it was not maximized.
  • Fix ResourceWarning message when cleaning Firefox URL history
  • Fix: do not clean bookmarks in Firefox
  • Add warning when cleaning Thunderbird - Index
  • Fix wiping free space on FAT32 partitions with more than 4GB of available space
  • Fix "About # minutes remaining" was not translatable into any language
  • Fix ResourceWarning message when downloading chaff
  • The menu item Diagnostics was replaced with the term System Information.

Specific to Linux

  • Add ability to clean the profile of the unstable version of Google Chrome
  • Clean more with System - Recent Documents
  • Correctly detect that Thunderbird is running
  • Correctly detect how much space was freed by journald
  • Adjust spacing so the scrollbar does not cover checkbox with some GTK themes
  • Improve AppStream metainfo
  • The GPG key used to sign releases was extended to May 2023.

Specific to Windows

  • Avoid accidental installation into c:\program files(x86) without subfolder, and when uninstalling, delete only the files that were installed
  • Increase speed of first start
  • Clean Code Cache folder for Google Chrome
  • Fix detection that Microsoft Edge is running
  • Fix integration with Windows shell ("right click")
  • Fix handling of situation that the TMP environment does not point to a directory that exists
  • Fix TypeError: 'int' object is not subscriptable message when wiping files with administrator privileges

BleachBit

Versienummer 4.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website BleachBit
Download https://www.bleachbit.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 11,53MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-06-2021 10:082

28-06-2021 • 10:08

2 Linkedin

Bron: BleachBit

Update-historie

14-11 BleachBit 4.4.2 15
06-'21 BleachBit 4.4.0 2
01-'21 BleachBit 4.2.0 28
08-'20 BleachBit 4.1.0 bèta 2
04-'20 BleachBit 4.0.0 0
03-'20 BleachBit 3.9.0 bèta 0
02-'20 BleachBit 3.2.0 6
01-'20 BleachBit 3.1 bèta 0
10-'19 BleachBit 3.0 13
10-'19 BleachBit 2.3 bèta 28
Meer historie

Lees meer

BleachBit

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Henri Brands
28 juni 2021 10:55
CCleaner heeft wat extra tools ingebouwd, waaronder een 'duplicate finder'.
Daar maak ik regelmatig gebruik van en dat werkt prima, ook al is het wat rudimentair. Je kunt bijv. niet in 1 keer een aantal dubbele bestanden selecteren in de map naar keuze ('invert'): hij sorteert op alfabet en wil altijd de eerste van de 2 keuzes wissen. Dat is wel jammer en kost veel extra tijd omdat je dan met de hand alle files moet selecteren die je wel weg wilt gooien. Jammer.
+1croiky
28 juni 2021 11:01
Ik krijg vooralsnog geen 4.4.0 voor Windows op mijn computer. De Fosshub link is naar 4.2.0
?

Blijkbaar gefixt nu:
Download BleachBit for Windows
https://www.bleachbit.org...BleachBit-4.4.0-setup.exe
https://www.bleachbit.org...achBit-4.4.0-portable.zip

[Reactie gewijzigd door croiky op 28 juni 2021 11:48]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True