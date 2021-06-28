BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit open source en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 4.4 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since version 4.2.0: Add cleaner for Brave browser

Clean the last location of the File - Save As dialog in Google Chrome(reported by arnstein99).

Clean session for Thunderbird

Add new command line option --all-but-warning to enable all cleaners that do not emit a warning (suggested by zero77).

to enable all cleaners that do not emit a warning (suggested by zero77). Add preference option to remember window geometry (suggested by madjoe), which means whether it was maximized and the last window size, if it was not maximized.

Fix ResourceWarning message when cleaning Firefox URL history

message when cleaning Firefox URL history Fix: do not clean bookmarks in Firefox

Add warning when cleaning Thunderbird - Index

Fix wiping free space on FAT32 partitions with more than 4GB of available space

Fix "About # minutes remaining" was not translatable into any language

Fix ResourceWarning message when downloading chaff

message when downloading chaff The menu item Diagnostics was replaced with the term System Information. Specific to Linux Add ability to clean the profile of the unstable version of Google Chrome

Clean more with System - Recent Documents

Correctly detect that Thunderbird is running

Correctly detect how much space was freed by journald

Adjust spacing so the scrollbar does not cover checkbox with some GTK themes

Improve AppStream metainfo

The GPG key used to sign releases was extended to May 2023. Specific to Windows Avoid accidental installation into c:\program files(x86) without subfolder, and when uninstalling, delete only the files that were installed

without subfolder, and when uninstalling, delete only the files that were installed Increase speed of first start

Clean Code Cache folder for Google Chrome

Fix detection that Microsoft Edge is running

Fix integration with Windows shell ("right click")

Fix handling of situation that the TMP environment does not point to a directory that exists

Fix TypeError: 'int' object is not subscriptable message when wiping files with administrator privileges