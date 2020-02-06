Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Opera 66.0.3515.72

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 66 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. Versie 66 maakt het onder meer makkelijker om afgesloten tabbladen te heropenen en is de manier hoe extensies in het zijpaneel worden geplaatst veranderd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Opera 66 makes it easier to reopen closed tabs and to access extensions

With this release of Opera 66 we are including some updates which will improve and speed up your browsing, along with continued design improvements for your sidebar. The first feature we would like to highlight comes in handy to those of us who tend to close tabs accidentally and later regret it.

We have an easy solution for this, one that doesn’t require going to the full history section. When you click the clock icon that takes you to history, your browser will ask if you would like to reopen your recently closed tabs. If you click yes, they will come back as if you had never closed them in the first place.

Extensions in the sidebar panel

The second feature that we’re happy to introduce is a slight, but useful, change to extensions in your sidebar. In the past, when you added a sidebar extension – like a translator or instagram – a second sidebar column would be created next to the first one. With this update we’ve removed the second column so that your sidebar extensions are integrated in the main sidebar itself.

Now when you go to the Opera addons store and download a sidebar extension, it will appear at the bottom of your sidebar. This gives you an easy access to your favorite extensions and makes the browser more streamlined.

The full changelog can be found here.

Versienummer 66.0.3515.72
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-02-2020 10:396

06-02-2020 • 10:39

6 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Opera

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Opera

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Browsers

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+14+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1HertogJan
6 februari 2020 10:44
My favorite browser! Fijn dat er een vpn ingebouwd zit.
Reageer
+2Boost9898
@HertogJan6 februari 2020 11:09
Vooral fijn om te weten dat Opera opgekocht is door een Chinees. Dus die VPN is zo lek als een mandje. Dat neemt niet weg dat ik dit bericht aan het tikken ben via Opera, maar de VPN is waardeloos wat privacy betreft.
Reageer
+1HertogJan
@Boost98986 februari 2020 11:11
Goed om te melden inderdaad. Maar voor even op de door je ISP geblokkeerde sites te kijken is het mijns inziens prima geschikt, en kosteloos.
Reageer
+1P_Tingen
6 februari 2020 10:58
Fijne browser, maar ik wilde graag startpage als zoekmachine en Opera vertikt het om dat in te voeren. Toen de nieuwe Edge uitkwam heb ik die eens geprobeerd en die bevalt me minstens net zo goed.

Al moet ik toegeven dat ik een paar handigheidjes uit Opera wel mis: even snel een koers omrekenen door het bedrag en de muntsoort te selecteren geeft in Opera de waarde in Euro's en klikken op de tab scrollt de pagina even heel snel naar boven. Nog een keer klikken en je bent terug.
Reageer
0JayPe
6 februari 2020 11:13
Hoe zit nou het met Opera qua dubieuze investeringen?

nieuws: Onderzoekers claimen dat Opera Software afhankelijk is van dubieuze g...

Modder gooien, vervolgens debunken, maar alsnog wordt er geschreven 'waar rook is, is vuur.'
Reageer
0cadsite
6 februari 2020 11:19
Al vele jaren mijn enige browser.
Vooral de ingebouwde whatsapp en messenger maken het leuk.

Ook de automatische "ga naar webadres" bij het selecteren van een hyperlinkloos webadres is al vaak handig gebleken.

Wel jammer dat we geen totale vrijheid krijgen om de eigen zoekmachine in de startpagina te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cadsite op 6 februari 2020 11:19]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True