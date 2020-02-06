Opera heeft versie 66 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. Versie 66 maakt het onder meer makkelijker om afgesloten tabbladen te heropenen en is de manier hoe extensies in het zijpaneel worden geplaatst veranderd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

With this release of Opera 66 we are including some updates which will improve and speed up your browsing, along with continued design improvements for your sidebar. The first feature we would like to highlight comes in handy to those of us who tend to close tabs accidentally and later regret it.



We have an easy solution for this, one that doesn’t require going to the full history section. When you click the clock icon that takes you to history, your browser will ask if you would like to reopen your recently closed tabs. If you click yes, they will come back as if you had never closed them in the first place.

The second feature that we’re happy to introduce is a slight, but useful, change to extensions in your sidebar. In the past, when you added a sidebar extension – like a translator or instagram – a second sidebar column would be created next to the first one. With this update we’ve removed the second column so that your sidebar extensions are integrated in the main sidebar itself.



Now when you go to the Opera addons store and download a sidebar extension, it will appear at the bottom of your sidebar. This gives you an easy access to your favorite extensions and makes the browser more streamlined.

The full changelog can be found here.