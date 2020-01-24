LogViewPlus is een programma waarmee onder Windows logbestanden op een makkelijke en overzichtelijke manier kunnen worden geanalyseerd. Het kan meerdere logbestanden in een scherm weergeven, logbestanden direct op een server openen en ze in real-time weergeven (tail). Verder is er is syntax highlighting, kunnen er filters worden aangemaakt en zijn er uitgebreide zoekmogelijkheden. Een persoonlijke licentie kost 45 dollar per jaar, maar kan op meerdere machines worden gebruikt. Kort geleden is versie 2.4.18 uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New Features Added ability to directly access Windows Event Logs.

You can now directly open Zip, Tar, and Gz (GZip) files.

Added support for parser specific log levels.

Reworked the workspace workflow. Added a 'Save Workspace' command.

Clipboard data can now be parsed as a new log file.

Grid row height is now calculated based on the largest column value and widest column.

Simplified database open options.

Upgraded 3rd party libraries.

Improved performance when loading EVTX files.

Exclude and Instant filters are now column specific.

%S conversion specifier can now read multi-line strings.

Modified the Export Bookmark format to include bookmark notes.

Refactored log levels filter view. Added link to documentation.

Improved redirects to check_key.aspx on failed registration.

Plugins can now be loaded from the AppData or AllUsersProfile directory.

Cleaned up Directory Monitor form.

Improved Windows Event log messages.

Reworked the file menu to (hopefully) be a little more intuitive.

Minor improvements to auto-update check. Issues Resolved Fixed major issue with directory monitor merge files.

Fix for converting a JSON array to a string.

Fixed issue with newline parsing when not using the %newline element.

Fixed issue with exporting Commands.

Fixed issue with LogViewPlus incorrectly reporting that a workspace is invalid.

Fix for possible null reference exception when browsing files.

Improved error handling for deprecated filter type.

Fixed multi-threaded issue with updating bookmarks.

Fixed minor issue with bookmark icons.

Application settings code clean-up.

Fixed issue with column sort order changing when view changes.

Fixed issue with settings form update when cancelling changes.

Minor technical changes and bug fixes.