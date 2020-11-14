Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.13.2 en 4.12.4 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondigingen:

XEN PROJECT 4.13.2



We are pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.13.2. This is available immediately from its git repository https://xenbits.xenproject.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.13 (tag RELEASE-4.13.2) or from this download page



This release contains the following bug-fixes and improvements in the Xen Project hypervisor: 0060ac29bc: update Xen version to 4.13.2

28b7817127: x86/pv: Flush TLB in response to paging structure changes

c10b2931bf: x86/pv: Drop FLUSH_TLB_GLOBAL in do_mmu_update() for XPTI

dc38c1103c: hvmloader: flip “ACPI data” to “ACPI NVS” type for ACPI table region

b05fe1533b: x86/mwait-idle: customize IceLake server support

82a28743da: x86: fix resource leaks on arch_vcpu_create() error path

c32e9be04a: x86/vLAPIC: don’t leak regs page from vlapic_init() upon error

fa9e1f73bf: xen/domain: check IOMMU options doesn’t contain unknown bits set

ca95985a64: evtchn/fifo: use stable fields when recording “last queue” information

055a5d540b: x86/pv: Don’t deliver #GP for a SYSENTER with NT set

ff1fd42f0d: x86/pv: Don’t clobber NT on return-to-guest

e891c288cc: AMD/IOMMU: ensure suitable ordering of DTE modifications

3009e4d6b4: AMD/IOMMU: update live PTEs atomically

1c86c83030: AMD/IOMMU: convert amd_iommu_pte from struct to union

745652fec9: IOMMU: hold page ref until after deferred TLB flush

6e237b6160: IOMMU: suppress “iommu_dont_flush_iotlb” when about to free a page

98ec9711e5: x86/mm: Prevent some races in hypervisor mapping updates

7f5d6760b6: x86/mm: Refactor modify_xen_mappings to have one exit path

a2c0c91b3e: x86/mm: Refactor map_pages_to_xen to have only a single exit path

8e7e5857a2: evtchn/Flask: pre-allocate node on send path

88f5b414ac: x86/HVM: more consistently set I/O completion

f63b20a213: hvmloader: indicate ACPI tables with “ACPI data” type in e820

b015fbe509: evtchn: arrange for preemption in evtchn_reset()

54becf611d: evtchn: arrange for preemption in evtchn_destroy()

43572a4cd9: evtchn: address races with evtchn_reset()

21054297bf: evtchn: convert per-channel lock to be IRQ-safe

a8122e991d: evtchn: evtchn_reset() shouldn’t succeed with still-open ports

e1364e05f9: evtchn/x86: enforce correct upper limit for 32-bit guests

5867a14ac1: xen/evtchn: Add missing barriers when accessing/allocating an event channel

0537543cc1: x86/pv: Avoid double exception injection

ae922b9fc2: evtchn: relax port_is_valid()

f27980a330: x86/MSI-X: restrict reading of table/PBA bases from BARs

b7fcbe0150: x86/msi: get rid of read_msi_msg

42fcdd4232: x86/vpt: fix race when migrating timers between vCPUs

286b3539b7: xen/memory: Don’t skip the RCU unlock path in acquire_resource()

b98031951d: x86/pv: Handle the Intel-specific MSR_MISC_ENABLE correctly

aa1d9a7dbf: xen/arm: cmpxchg: Add missing memory barriers in __cmpxchg_mb_timeout()

bd63ab538b: xen/arm: Missing N1/A76/A75 FP registers in vCPU context switch

4fb1ad782d: xen/arm: Update silicon-errata.txt with the Neovers AT erratum

4a0c174c17: xen/arm: Enable CPU Erratum 1165522 for Neoverse

6ef4daddc7: arm: Add Neoverse N1 processor identification

c663fa577b: x86/pv: Rewrite segment context switching from scratch

761e8df102: x86/pv: Fix consistency of 64bit segment bases

64690393a8: x86/pv: Fix multiple bugs with SEGBASE_GS_USER_SEL

b9083432f1: x86/intel: Expose MSR_ARCH_CAPS to dom0

ac4ec487e0: x86: Begin to introduce support for MSR_ARCH_CAPS

a7f0434093: x86: use constant flags for section .init.rodata

0861885b5f: x86/ioapic: Fix fixmap error path logic in ioapic_init_mappings()

9b367b2b0b: x86/hvm: set ‘ipat’ in EPT for special pages

e1829658a0: x86emul: replace UB shifts

befa216803: x86/cpuid: Fix APIC bit clearing

e9e72fb157: x86/S3: put data segment registers into known state upon resume

b67bb90a6b: x86: restore pv_rtc_handler() invocation

fff1874b61: x86/spec-ctrl: Protect against CALL/JMP straight-line speculation

ec972cb418: mm: fix public declaration of struct xen_mem_acquire_resource

d967a2bcd3: x86/msr: Disallow access to Processor Trace MSRs

665f5c1271: x86/acpi: use FADT flags to determine the PMTMR width

ddb6fd3f9c: x86/vmx: use P2M_ALLOC in vmx_load_pdptrs instead of P2M_UNSHARE

378321bb1f: xen: Check the alignment of the offset pased via VCPUOP_register_vcpu_info

572e349de1: x86/ept: flush cache when modifying PTEs and sharing page tables

0c8c10d12e: vtd: optimize CPU cache sync

493e143a82: x86/alternative: introduce alternative_2

8b9be8f415: vtd: don’t assume addresses are aligned in sync_cache

f1055a202d: x86/iommu: introduce a cache sync hook

005d5eaa45: vtd: prune (and rename) cache flush functions

1c7a98cab9: vtd: improve IOMMU TLB flush

2b34d8cd73: x86/ept: atomically modify entries in ept_next_level

56e117f504: x86/EPT: ept_set_middle_entry() related adjustments

7a76deb101: x86/shadow: correct an inverted conditional in dirty VRAM tracking

3e41b727f7: xen/common: event_channel: Don’t ignore error in get_free_port()

9f7e8bac4c: libacpi: widen TPM detection

cdd8f958d6: x86/passthrough: introduce a flag for GSIs not requiring an EOI or unmask

a9d46ba332: x86/passthrough: do not assert edge triggered GSIs for PVH dom0

05ba427181: ioreq: handle pending emulation racing with ioreq server destruction

780d3761f1: x86/Intel: insert Ice Lake and Comet Lake model numbers

31c5d84c51: x86/rtc: provide mediated access to RTC for PVH dom0

27d4f1ac67: build: fix dependency tracking for preprocessed files

11ea967c99: x86/svm: do not try to handle recalc NPT faults immediately

53bafb59e9: x86/ucode: Fix errors with start/end_update()

b4afe058c6: x86/boot: Fix load_system_tables() to be NMI/#MC-safe

74ce65c012: build32: don’t discard .shstrtab in linker script

0243559f45: x86/mm: do not attempt to convert _PAGE_GNTTAB to a boolean

8ad99de837: x86emul: rework CMP and TEST emulation

ea7e8d2aa9: x86emul: address x86_insn_is_mem_{access,write}() omissions

350aaca679: x86/hvm: Improve error information in handle_pio()

c3eea2cfc8: VT-x: extend LBR Broadwell errata coverage

05232254ba: x86: clear RDRAND CPUID bit on AMD family 15h/16h

672976cfbb: xen/trace: Don’t dump offline CPUs in debugtrace_dump_worker()

a6f2080523: x86/idle: Extend ISR/C6 erratum workaround to Haswell

c437e06ba2: x86/idle: prevent entering C3/C6 on some Intel CPUs due to errata

0a85f84e65: x86/idle: prevent entering C6 with in service interrupts on Intel

85ac008352: x86/idle: rework C6 EOI workaround

7f6b66d71f: x86: determine MXCSR mask in all cases

04aedf4048: x86/hvm: Fix shifting in stdvga_mem_read()

f2ad77ba78: sched: allow rcu work to happen when syncing cpus in core scheduling

d61fef6c41: x86/PVH: PHYSDEVOP_pci_mmcfg_reserved should not blindly register a region

eccc242b59: x86/build: Unilaterally disable -fcf-protection

6bfb364c3c: x86/build: move -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables into EMBEDDED_EXTRA_CFLAGS

bdddd33ff2: x86/build32: Discard all orphaned sections

7d57caa9a2: x86/guest: Fix assembler warnings with newer binutils

d74eb10956: sched: always modify vcpu pause flags atomically

9eec3eecad: cpupool: fix removing cpu from a cpupool

d112db32c6: x86/cpuidle: correct Cannon Lake residency MSRs

333519f5a8: update Xen version to 4.13.2-pre

c54de7d9df: tools/libxl: Fix memory leak in libxl_cpuid_set()

d8e1053bfa: x86/spec-ctrl: Update docs with SRBDS workaround

67958a166f: x86/spec-ctrl: Mitigate the Special Register Buffer Data Sampling sidechannel

x86/spec-ctrl: CPUID/MSR definitions for Special Register Buffer Data Sampling



We are pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.12.4. This is available immediately from its git repository https://xenbits.xenproject.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.12 (tag RELEASE-4.12.4) or from this download page



This release contains the following bug-fixes and improvements in the Xen Project hypervisor: 97b7b5567f: update Xen version to 4.12.4

4100d463db: x86/pv: Flush TLB in response to paging structure changes

b1d6f37aa5: x86/pv: Drop FLUSH_TLB_GLOBAL in do_mmu_update() for XPTI

0108b011e1: hvmloader: flip “ACPI data” to “ACPI NVS” type for ACPI table region

5d49509a66: x86/mwait-idle: customize IceLake server support

f49fff9072: x86: fix resource leaks on arch_vcpu_create() error path

7488b405b4: x86/vLAPIC: don’t leak regs page from vlapic_init() upon error

a9382052b8: evtchn/fifo: use stable fields when recording “last queue” information

68ff540de1: x86/pv: Don’t deliver #GP for a SYSENTER with NT set

1833c60701: x86/pv: Don’t clobber NT on return-to-guest

14b0a080c1: AMD/IOMMU: ensure suitable ordering of DTE modifications

97f9defe96: AMD/IOMMU: update live PTEs atomically

b402e2a14b: IOMMU: hold page ref until after deferred TLB flush

37f45de908: IOMMU: suppress “iommu_dont_flush_iotlb” when about to free a page

e461318da3: x86/mm: Prevent some races in hypervisor mapping updates

1cec2531fb: x86/mm: Refactor modify_xen_mappings to have one exit path

03926de91c: x86/mm: Refactor map_pages_to_xen to have only a single exit path

6888017392: evtchn/Flask: pre-allocate node on send path

0186e76a62: x86/HVM: more consistently set I/O completion

0ca821f197: hvmloader: indicate ACPI tables with “ACPI data” type in e820

cfd61e688f: evtchn: arrange for preemption in evtchn_reset()

2aa4864b8a: evtchn: arrange for preemption in evtchn_destroy()

8e25d522a3: evtchn: address races with evtchn_reset()

9c2a02740f: evtchn: convert per-channel lock to be IRQ-safe

9dda47cb70: evtchn: evtchn_reset() shouldn’t succeed with still-open ports

b8c9776986: evtchn/x86: enforce correct upper limit for 32-bit guests

253a1e64d3: xen/evtchn: Add missing barriers when accessing/allocating an event channel

3e039e12ec: x86/pv: Avoid double exception injection

b2db00754f: evtchn: relax port_is_valid()

1dfd2e2f65: x86/MSI-X: restrict reading of table/PBA bases from BARs

76a0760f6c: x86/msi: get rid of read_msi_msg

d28c52ee2a: x86/vpt: fix race when migrating timers between vCPUs

8b8fff26f5: xen/memory: Don’t skip the RCU unlock path in acquire_resource()

320e7a7369: x86/pv: Handle the Intel-specific MSR_MISC_ENABLE correctly

0446e3db13: xen/arm: cmpxchg: Add missing memory barriers in __cmpxchg_mb_timeout()

a81e6557b9: xen/arm: Missing N1/A76/A75 FP registers in vCPU context switch

caebaf3751: xen/arm: Update silicon-errata.txt with the Neovers AT erratum

76d934929b: xen/arm: Enable CPU Erratum 1165522 for Neoverse

81564c40ea: arm: Add Neoverse N1 processor identification

ff79981ecb: x86/pv: Rewrite segment context switching from scratch

3186568505: x86/pv: Fix consistency of 64bit segment bases

40e0cf8108: x86/pv: Fix multiple bugs with SEGBASE_GS_USER_SEL

fbf016f2b2: x86/intel: Expose MSR_ARCH_CAPS to dom0

8c1c3e7d25: x86: Begin to introduce support for MSR_ARCH_CAPS

5bd49ca50e: x86: use constant flags for section .init.rodata

e0bd8996b4: x86/ioapic: Fix fixmap error path logic in ioapic_init_mappings()

c481b9f32d: libx86: introduce a helper to deserialise msr_policy objects

1336ca1774: x86/hvm: set ‘ipat’ in EPT for special pages

dca9cc7db6: x86emul: replace UB shifts

07fd5d3598: x86/cpuid: Fix APIC bit clearing

85ce36d12b: x86/S3: put data segment registers into known state upon resume

df9a0ad1f8: x86/spec-ctrl: Protect against CALL/JMP straight-line speculation

7cce3f25a1: mm: fix public declaration of struct xen_mem_acquire_resource

43258cec14: x86/msr: Disallow access to Processor Trace MSRs

a1aae54189: x86/acpi: use FADT flags to determine the PMTMR width

df11056150: x86/vmx: use P2M_ALLOC in vmx_load_pdptrs instead of P2M_UNSHARE

19e0bbb4eb: xen: Check the alignment of the offset pased via VCPUOP_register_vcpu_info

d96c0f1ed5: x86/ept: flush cache when modifying PTEs and sharing page tables

653811e2d2: vtd: optimize CPU cache sync

26072a508d: x86/alternative: introduce alternative_2

b292255ea2: vtd: don’t assume addresses are aligned in sync_cache

38dc269ea4: x86/iommu: introduce a cache sync hook

5733de6b88: vtd: prune (and rename) cache flush functions

d69f3058d8: vtd: improve IOMMU TLB flush

8faa45e25e: x86/ept: atomically modify entries in ept_next_level

731bdaf416: x86/EPT: ept_set_middle_entry() related adjustments

ec57b9af27: x86/shadow: correct an inverted conditional in dirty VRAM tracking

a634229ecf: xen/common: event_channel: Don’t ignore error in get_free_port()

050fe48dc9: libacpi: widen TPM detection

436ec68ea2: ioreq: handle pending emulation racing with ioreq server destruction

96e8abab83: x86/Intel: insert Ice Lake and Comet Lake model numbers

7cdc0cff95: build: fix dependency tracking for preprocessed files

d937532ff5: x86/svm: do not try to handle recalc NPT faults immediately

7641573b33: build32: don’t discard .shstrtab in linker script

7eed533a8b: x86/mm: do not attempt to convert _PAGE_GNTTAB to a boolean

74a1230224: x86emul: rework CMP and TEST emulation

946113a444: x86emul: address x86_insn_is_mem_{access,write}() omissions

6182e5dd89: x86/hvm: Improve error information in handle_pio()

ad20170c71: VT-x: extend LBR Broadwell errata coverage

218a19b911: x86/boot: Fix load_system_tables() to be NMI/#MC-safe

aca68b9ca9: x86: clear RDRAND CPUID bit on AMD family 15h/16h

1f581f966a: x86/idle: Extend ISR/C6 erratum workaround to Haswell

4969f34b49: x86/idle: prevent entering C3/C6 on some Intel CPUs due to errata

ed44947e18: x86/idle: prevent entering C6 with in service interrupts on Intel

2eb277ec76: x86/idle: rework C6 EOI workaround

b3af150fd4: x86: determine MXCSR mask in all cases

f769c99f92: x86/hvm: Fix shifting in stdvga_mem_read()

bcdaffc589: x86/build: Unilaterally disable -fcf-protection

2b10a3238a: x86/build: move -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables into EMBEDDED_EXTRA_CFLAGS

a022f3679a: x86/build32: Discard all orphaned sections

dd49ddf0eb: x86/guest: Fix assembler warnings with newer binutils

bc775d06d0: x86/cpuidle: correct Cannon Lake residency MSRs

be5c240252: update Xen version to 4.12.4-pre

06760c2bf3: tools/libxl: Fix memory leak in libxl_cpuid_set()

d58c48df8c: x86/spec-ctrl: Allow the RDRAND/RDSEED features to be hidden

199ae1f158: x86/spec-ctrl: Mitigate the Special Register Buffer Data Sampling sidechannel

9dc2842940: x86/spec-ctrl: CPUID/MSR definitions for Special Register Buffer Data Sampling