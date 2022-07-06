Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.15.3 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

XEN PROJECT 4.15.3



We are pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.15.3. This is available immediately from its git repository https://xenbits.xenproject.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.15 (tag RELEASE-4.15.3) or from this download page.



This release contains the following bug-fixes and improvements in the Xen Project hypervisor: update Xen version to 4.15.3

x86/spec-ctrl: Add spec-ctrl=unpriv-mmio

x86/spec-ctrl: Enumeration for MMIO Stale Data controls

x86/spec-ctrl: Make VERW flushing runtime conditional

x86/mm: account for PGT_pae_xen_l2 in recently added assertion

x86/pv: Track and flush non-coherent mappings of RAM

x86/amd: Work around CLFLUSH ordering on older parts

x86: Split cache_flush() out of cache_writeback()

x86: Don't change the cacheability of the directmap

x86/page: Introduce _PAGE_* constants for memory types

x86/pv: Fix ABAC cmpxchg() race in _get_page_type()

x86/pv: Clean up _get_page_type()

PCI: don't allow "pci-phantom=" to mark real devices as phantom functions

ns16550: use poll mode if INTERRUPT_LINE is 0xff

build: silence GNU ld warning about executable stacks

build: suppress GNU ld warning about RWX load segments

xen: io: Fix race between sending an I/O and domain shutdown

linker/lld: do not generate quoted section names

kconfig: detect LD implementation

x86/msr: handle reads to MSR_P5_MC_{ADDR,TYPE}

IOMMU/x86: disallow device assignment to PoD guests

IOMMU: make domctl handler tolerate NULL domain

xen/iommu: cleanup iommu related domctl handling

tools/libs/light: don't set errno to a negative value

tools/libs/guest: don't set errno to a negative value

tools/libs/ctrl: don't set errno to a negative value

tools/libs/evtchn: don't set errno to negative values

xen/build: Fix dependency for the MAP rule

x86/mm: avoid inadvertently degrading a TLB flush to local only

VT-d: refuse to use IOMMU with reserved CAP.ND value

xen: fix XEN_DOMCTL_gdbsx_guestmemio crash

x86/irq: skip unmap_domain_pirq XSM during destruction

livepatch: avoid relocations referencing ignored section symbols

livepatch: do not ignore sections with 0 size

vPCI: fix MSI-X PBA read/write gprintk()s

x86/cpuid: Clobber CPUID leaves 0x800000{1d..20} in policies

VT-d: avoid infinite recursion on domain_context_mapping_one() error path

VT-d: avoid NULL deref on domain_context_mapping_one() error paths

VT-d: don't needlessly look up DID

tools/firmware: do not add a .note.gnu.property section

tools/firmware: force -fcf-protection=none

libxl: Re-scope qmp_proxy_spawn.ao usage

libxl: Don't segfault on soft-reset failure

xl: Fix global pci options

tools/libs/light: set video_mem for PVH guests

IOMMU/x86: use per-device page tables for quarantining

AMD/IOMMU: abstract maximum number of page table levels

IOMMU/x86: drop TLB flushes from quarantine_init() hooks

IOMMU/x86: maintain a per-device pseudo domain ID

VT-d: prepare for per-device quarantine page tables (part II)

VT-d: prepare for per-device quarantine page tables (part I)

AMD/IOMMU: re-assign devices directly

VT-d: re-assign devices directly

VT-d: drop ownership checking from domain_context_mapping_one()

IOMMU/x86: tighten iommu_alloc_pgtable()'s parameter

VT-d: fix add/remove ordering when RMRRs are in use

VT-d: fix (de)assign ordering when RMRRs are in use

VT-d: correct ordering of operations in cleanup_domid_map()

x86/hap: do not switch on log dirty for VRAM tracking

livepatch: account for patch offset when applying NOP patch

vpci/msix: fix PBA accesses

livepatch: resolve old address before function verification

x86/cet: Remove XEN_SHSTK's dependency on EXPERT

xen/x86: Livepatch: support patching CET-enhanced functions

x86/cet: Remove writeable mapping of the BSPs shadow stack

x86/cet: Clear IST supervisor token busy bits on S3 resume

x86/kexec: Fix kexec-reboot with CET active

x86/spec-ctrl: Disable retpolines with CET-IBT

x86/CET: Fix S3 resume with shadow stacks active

x86: Enable CET Indirect Branch Tracking

x86/EFI: Disable CET-IBT around Runtime Services calls

x86/setup: Rework MSR_S_CET handling for CET-IBT

x86/entry: Make IDT entrypoints CET-IBT compatible

x86/entry: Make syscall/sysenter entrypoints CET-IBT compatible

x86/emul: Update emulation stubs to be CET-IBT compatible

x86: Introduce helpers/checks for endbr64 instructions

x86/traps: Rework write_stub_trampoline() to not hardcode the jmp

x86/alternatives: Clear CR4.CET when clearing CR0.WP

x86/setup: Read CR4 earlier in __start_xen()

x86: Introduce support for CET-IBT

xz: validate the value before assigning it to an enum variable

xz: avoid overlapping memcpy() with invalid input with in-place decompression

tools/libxl: don't allow IOMMU usage with PoD

x86/console: process softirqs between warning prints

x86/spec-ctrl: Cease using thunk=lfence on AMD

xen/arm: Allow to discover and use SMCCC_ARCH_WORKAROUND_3

xen/arm: Add Spectre BHB handling

xen/arm: Add ECBHB and CLEARBHB ID fields

xen/arm: move errata CSV2 check earlier

xen/arm: Introduce new Arm processors

x86emul: fix VPBLENDMW with mask and memory operand

tools/libs: Fix build dependencies

tools/libs/light: don't touch nr_vcpus_out if listing vcpus and returning NULL

libxl: force netback to wait for hotplug execution before connecting

tools/libxl: Correctly align the ACPI tables

update Xen version to 4.15.3-pre

x86/spec-ctrl: Support Intel PSFD for guests

x86/cpuid: Infrastructure for cpuid word 7:2.edx

x86/tsx: Cope with TSX deprecation on WHL-R/CFL-R

x86/tsx: Move has_rtm_always_abort to an outer scope

x86/spec-ctrl: Clean up MSR_MCU_OPT_CTRL handling

x86/cpuid: Infrastructure for leaf 7:1.ebx

x86/cpuid: Disentangle logic for new feature leaves

x86/cpuid: Enable MSR_SPEC_CTRL in SVM guests by default

x86/msr: AMD MSR_SPEC_CTRL infrastructure

x86/svm: VMEntry/Exit logic for MSR_SPEC_CTRL

x86/spec-ctrl: Use common MSR_SPEC_CTRL logic for AMD

x86/spec-ctrl: Record the last write to MSR_SPEC_CTRL

x86/spec-ctrl: Don't use spec_ctrl_{enter,exit}_idle() for S3

x86/spec-ctrl: Introduce new has_spec_ctrl boolean

x86/spec-ctrl: Drop use_spec_ctrl boolean

x86/cpuid: Advertise SSB_NO to guests by default

x86/msr: Fix migration compatibility issue with MSR_SPEC_CTRL

x86/vmx: Drop spec_ctrl load in VMEntry path

x86/cpuid: support LFENCE always serialising CPUID bit

x86/amd: split LFENCE dispatch serializing setup logic into helper

MAINTAINERS: Anthony is stable branch tools maintainer In addition, this release also contains the following fixes to qemu-traditional:



FIXME

This release also contains changes to qemu-upstream, whose changelogs we do not list here as it contains many changes that are not directly releated to the Xen Project Hypervisor and thus this release. However, you can check https://xenbits.xenproject.org/gitweb/?p=qemu-xen.git;a=shortlog (between tags qemu-xen-4.15.2 and qemu-xen-4.15.3).



This release, which includes source code for qemu-traditional and qemu-upstream, contains the following security fixes. XSA-396

XSA-397

XSA-398

XSA-399

XSA-400

XSA-401

XSA-402

XSA-404 See https://xenbits.xenproject.org/xsa/ for details related to Xen Project security advisories.



We recommend all users of the 4.15 stable series to update to this latest point release.