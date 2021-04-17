TechSmith heeft versie 2021.3.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Snagit version 2021.3.0:
- Video Recording now has a Picture-in-Picture option for your webcam
- Resize and move it to any corner of your recording area
- Can be used in presets
- Refreshed look to the UI while capturing
- Can now take an image capture if you accidentally started a video capture instead of an image capture
- Adjusted some alignment in the Tools Properties
- Adjusted the contrast on some dialogs in Dark theme modes to improve accessibility and usability
- Increased the maximum percentage of the Magnify tool to 800%
- Improved the reliability of undo and redo
- Fixed UI truncation issues in several languages
- Fixed a crash that could occur in certain situations when saving a PDF
- Improved the error message that can occur when getting the Error 350 error
- Other bug fixes and performance improvements