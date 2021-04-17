Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Snagit 2021.3.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2021.3.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2021.3.0:
  • Video Recording now has a Picture-in-Picture option for your webcam
    • Resize and move it to any corner of your recording area
    • Can be used in presets
  • Refreshed look to the UI while capturing
  • Can now take an image capture if you accidentally started a video capture instead of an image capture
  • Adjusted some alignment in the Tools Properties
  • Adjusted the contrast on some dialogs in Dark theme modes to improve accessibility and usability
  • Increased the maximum percentage of the Magnify tool to 800%
  • Improved the reliability of undo and redo
  • Fixed UI truncation issues in several languages
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in certain situations when saving a PDF
  • Improved the error message that can occur when getting the Error 350 error
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2021.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Bestandsgroottes 205,00MB - 316,67MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-04-2021 16:23
7 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-04-2021 • 16:23

7 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

23-02 Snagit 2022.0.2 0
18-01 Snagit 2022.0.1 23
08-12 Snagit 2022.0.0 6
22-09 SnagIt 2021.4.4 1
07-'21 Snagit 2021.4.3 0
06-'21 Snagit 2021.4.2 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.1 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.0 0
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.1 10
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.0 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Snagit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+11+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Borretje
17 april 2021 17:02
Ik gebruik de tool al jaren de hele dag door. Nog nooit filmpjes opgenomen, maar screen shots maken en er wat pijlen bij zetten werkt zo fijn. Ook de grab text feature is erg fijn als je van iemand een plaatje hebt gekregen en je heb tekst nodig.
0NoahAmber
@Borretje17 april 2021 18:11
Idd erg fijn stukje software. En ja er zijn goedkopere en/of gratis alternatieven. Je mist dan wel wat fijne extra's

Werkende Coupon voor een education Snagit: https://www.techsmith.com...vwUx0Mo3EqUkB0wlzOSTRTSo0
0Gelomidor
@Borretje17 april 2021 19:16
Ik gebruik m puur en alleen om scherm opnames (video’s) te maken. Werkt super!
0IrBaboon79
17 april 2021 20:55
Deze heb ik nog nooit gebruikt maar wel een keer een ander product van Techsmith - Camtasia - waar ik toen redelijk snel (een week of 2 want tekeningen, slides en het audio script moet je ook maken) een redelijk professioneel ogende video cursus van pakweg 15-20u mee in elkaar gezet heb. Er had weer zo’n manager bedacht dat je daarmee jaren product kennis in 3 dagen op een fresh-hire kon overbrengen...afijn, dat doet er even niets aan af dat het product erg prettig en stabiel werkte.

Als dit net zo intuïtief werkt is het het geld vast wel waard!

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 17 april 2021 20:56]

0Hariama
19 april 2021 07:57
Voor de eenzame ziel die hier nog eens op deze comment-sectie stoot: Flameshot is een waardig FOSS alternatief dat dus gratis te gebruiken is (https://flameshot.org/). Niet zo uitgebreid als Snagit, maar als je in QA snel iets nodig hebt, is dit wel een handige tool om in het achterhoofd te houden.
0beerse
@Hariama19 april 2021 09:56
Misschien moet je die ook eens aanmelden bij https://tweakers.net/downloads -> 'tip de redactie'. Het kan maar goed genoeg zijn. Zelf gebruik ik grenshot (downloads: Greenshot 1.3.157 bèta)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True