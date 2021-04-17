TechSmith heeft versie 2021.3.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2021.3.0: Video Recording now has a Picture-in-Picture option for your webcam Resize and move it to any corner of your recording area Can be used in presets

Refreshed look to the UI while capturing

Can now take an image capture if you accidentally started a video capture instead of an image capture

Adjusted some alignment in the Tools Properties

Adjusted the contrast on some dialogs in Dark theme modes to improve accessibility and usability

Increased the maximum percentage of the Magnify tool to 800%

Improved the reliability of undo and redo

Fixed UI truncation issues in several languages

Fixed a crash that could occur in certain situations when saving a PDF

Improved the error message that can occur when getting the Error 350 error

Other bug fixes and performance improvements