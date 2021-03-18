Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Npcap 1.20

Voorheen was je op het Windows-platform aangewezen op WinPcap wanneer je het netwerkverkeer wilde opvangen of bewerken. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd echter in 2013 volledig gestaakt. Onder andere Nmap maakte gebruik van deze packet capture library en deze ontwikkelaars zijn toen begonnen met het ontwikkelen van Npcap waar verschillende verbeteringen in terug te vinden zijn. Zo worden recente libpcaps ondersteund, en kan het loopbackverkeer opvangen of versturen. Npcap wordt tegenwoordig door verschillende netwerktools gebruikt, zoals Nmap en Wireshark. Het ontwikkelteam van Npcap heeft afgelopen jaar versie 1.00 uitgebracht en deze nu van een update voorzien met 1.20 als het versienummer. De lijst met aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Npcap 1.20 released

Nmap/Npcap Community:

I'm happy to report the release of version 1.20 of the Npcap Windows packet capturing/sending driver! It's the first release of 2021 and includes better capabilities for selecting timestamp methods as well as many other improvements and bug fixes. These include updating the underlying libpcap library to version 1.10 and building our installer now with NSIS 3. More details on all this are available from the changelog: https://npcap.org/changelog . You can also read about the Npcap 1.10 release (from December) there since we didn't announce that one here. We released a new Npcap SDK as well (version 1.07).

As always, you can download Npcap and its SDK from https://npcap.org . That page includes details on the Npcap OEM program for commercial use and redistribution too.

We have many ideas still in the pipeline, including ARM64 support, bundling tcpdump for simple console sniffing, building an MSI installer, WHQL certification, and numerous performance optimizations.

While Npcap is a critical part of Nmap on Windows, we've also made many improvements to Nmap proper. Stay tuned for those in the next release! We're also working on upgrading Zenmap to Python3 and "Notarizing" Nmap for easier Mac OS X installation.

Sincerely,
Gordon "Fyodor" Lyon
Versienummer 1.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Npcap
Download https://nmap.org/npcap/#download
Licentietype GPL

+1Jedi Lord
18 maart 2021 11:10
Zo eens kijken of je nu dan eindelijk weer client side VPN traffic kunt capturen.
Zou wel heel nice zijn
0cruysen
19 maart 2021 11:20
Ik gebruik deze samen met Proneta (Siemens) om ProfiNet deelnemer op een industrieel netwerk te zoeken en eventueel in te stellen.
Deze wordt nog steeds standaard geleverd met WinPcap_4_1_3, maar de ontwikkelaars hebben al aangegeven dat deze ook met nPcap werkt. Ik weet alleen niet of de optie 'support WinPcap-API compatible mode' nodig is.

