Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7-, R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.3.1 treffen we onder ondersteuning aan voor de videokaarten uit de Radeon RX 6700-serie.

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 Graphics
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two
  • Radeon Boost
    • Now supports DirectX 12 with Variable Rate Shading for select titles.
  • Radeon Anti-Lag
    • Now supports DirectX 12.
  • Performance Tuning Stress Test
    • A new built in tool for Performance Tuning in Radeon Software that allows users to stress test their graphics products tuning profiles.
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_synchronization2
    This extension modifies the original core synchronization APIs to simplify the interface and improve usability of these APIs. It also adds new pipeline stage and access flag types that extend into the 64-bit range. Pipeline stages and access flags are now specified together in memory barrier structures, making the connection between the two more obvious. Additionally, Layout transitions have been simplified by providing generic layouts, which are contextually applied based on the image format. Events are made more efficient as well as they include memory dependency information when they are set on the device. Furthermore, Queue submission has also been changed to wrap command buffers and semaphores in extensible structures, which incorporate changes from Vulkan 1.1, VK_KHR_device_group and VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore. This adds a pipeline stage to the semaphore signal operation, mirroring the existing pipeline stage specification for wait operations.
  • VK_EXT_4444_formats
    This extension defines the VK_FORMAT_A4R4G4B4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT and VK_FORMAT_A4B4G4R4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT formats for compatibility with other graphics APIs to help with porting without having to resort to swizzling.
  • VK_EXT_conditional_rendering
    This extension allows conditional draws, compute dispatches or clears based on a value in command buffer memory. These commands could be discarded without the application’s intervention if the condition is not met, which may result in reduced latency.
  • VK_KHR_sampler_ycbcr_conversion
    This extension provides the ability to perform color space conversions during texture sampling operations for the Y′CBCR color space, which is mainly used for processing inputs from video decoders and cameras. It also adds a selection of multi-planar formats, image aspect plane, and the ability to bind memory to the planes of an image collectively or separately.
Fixed Issues
  • Radeon Software may sometimes have higher than expected CPU utilization, even when a system is at idle.
  • A system hang or crash may be experienced when upgrading Radeon Software while an Oculus VR headset is connected to your system on Radeon GCN graphics products.
  • Minecraft DXR may exhibit corrupted or missing textures when ray tracing is enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • An application crash may occur in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when ray tracing is enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Lighting fails to render correctly on Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products in Star Citizen.
  • A black screen may occur when enabling and disabling Enhanced Sync while vsync is enabled in some Vulkan API games.
  • A black screen or system hang may occur on Hybrid Graphics systems for some Vulkan API games when Enhanced Sync is enabled.
  • Bethesda launcher may experience an application crash on startup when launching some games.
  • Users may be unable to create a new scene in the Radeon Software Streaming tab on first launch or after a settings factory reset.
  • Game specific performance tuning profiles may fail to load when a global performance tuning profile has been created or set.
  • Disabling HDCP support and performing a factory reset and/or system restart may sometimes trigger a system crash or hang on boot.
  • Epic Games social overlay or launcher may exhibit color corruption.
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII may experience an application crash with DirectX 12 ray tracing enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics.
  • Color corruption may be experienced in Cyberpunk 2077 when Radeon Boost is enabled.
  • Display flicker or corruption may occur on high refresh rate/resolution multi-monitor system configurations on Radeon RX Vega series graphics.
  • Audio loss or cutout may intermittently occur on some TV displays when Windows audio is set to use 5.1 or 7.1 speaker configurations.
Known Issues
  • The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.
  • On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows may change when the display is power cycled.
  • Enabling vsync in Rocket League and setting the game to use borderless fullscreen may cause stuttering or ghosting.
  • Radeon RX 400 and 500 series graphics products may experience a TDR during extended periods of video playback.
  • Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-3-1
Bestandsgrootte 472,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-03-2021 15:13
submitter: LongBowNL

18-03-2021 • 15:13

19 Linkedin

Submitter: LongBowNL

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
12-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.1 16
04-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.12.1 6
18-11 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.11.3 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+14+22+30Ongemodereerd14
Wijzig sortering
+1Nibbor
18 maart 2021 15:32
Ik hoop dat ze "Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen." toch snel eens gaan oplossen.
Is een bug die er al geruime tijd in zit.
Bijvoorbeeld World of Warcraft heeft geen fullscreen mode meer, enkelt een windowed mode, ik erger me soms mateloos aan dat geflikker op mijn scherm.
En om nou elke keer freesync uit te zetten voor wow en een andere game weer aan te zetten.... ik ben daar gewoon te lui voor :+
En freesync vind ik toch wel van toegevoegde waarde tijdens snelle pvp battles.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nibbor op 18 maart 2021 15:34]

+2Rik Fast
@Nibbor18 maart 2021 17:55
Je kunt per game gewoon een profiel maken, dus voor wow met freesync uit. Andere games hebben dan freesync aan. Dan gaat alles automatisch.

Je kunt zelfs een OC profiel maken per game als je dat zou willen in de performance/tuning tab.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rik Fast op 18 maart 2021 17:57]

0Nibbor
@Rik Fast18 maart 2021 20:00
Thanks voor deze reactie.
Daar heb ik me eigenlijk nooit zover in verdiept, ga er gelijk even naar kijken :)
Ook al ga ik het probleem dan meer uit de weg door freesync uit te zetten, zou toch mooi zijn als het gefixed zou worden.
+1Ewivis
@Nibbor18 maart 2021 15:37
En ik maar denken dat het aan mijn monitor lag.. Heb dat flikkeren ook bij aantal spellen.
0FSJerra
@Nibbor18 maart 2021 15:57
Het is toch eigenlijk te sneu voor woorden, half jaar geleden viel het mij ineens op toen ik tot laat in de nacht bezig was dat mn scherm aan het "flickeren" was. Ik denk m'n scherm te barsten. Twee nieuwe monitoren aangeschaft. Blijkt het dit dus te zijn... En het al langer speelt. Ach heb er wel twee betere monitoren voor terug dus dat scheelt :+
0Furs
@Nibbor18 maart 2021 17:24
Ik had dat ook sinds de 21.* releases, ben daarom teruggegaan naar de 20.11.1 release wat voor mij stabiel werkt zonder flicker issue.

Tevens had ik vanaf hogere versies dan 20.11.1 de volgende issue die ze nu als known issue beschrijven.
On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows may change when the display is power cycled.
0DutchKevv
18 maart 2021 15:21
Wellicht een stomme vraag:

Maar met een 5700xt en LG Oled CX, heb ik zowel in AMD software als op de TV Freesync aanstaan..

Maar heb toch nog regelmatig tearing tot ik VSync aanzet, zou Freesync dat niet juist moet oplossen?
+2Astennu

@DutchKevv18 maart 2021 15:35
Klopt waarschijnlijk gaat er dan toch ergens iets niet goed met je setup. En is het scherm nier synced. Ik ken de CX niet maar bij sommige monitoren kan je of on screen of in een menu zien wat de refreshrate van het scherm is en dat zou dan gelijk moeten zijn aan het aanntal fps wat je hebt

Let wel op! Als je geen fps limiter gebruikt en je framerate gaat boven de 120 dan gaat freesync uit want dat zit buiten je range. Zelfde voor een fps lager dan 48.

Ik gebruik altijd een fps limit in de driver of in het spel zelf om dat te voorkomen.
0!GN!T!ON
@Astennu18 maart 2021 16:18
huh dat is nieuw voor mij, ik heb een AOC 144hz paneel en zet mijn frame limiter op 143fps. Dat er een minimum en maximum is dat wist ik, maar de precieze range hangt volgens mij af van je paneel. Als ik bij de specs kijk van de mijne dan loopt de range van 48 tot 144 fps.
0pc_pulsar
@!GN!T!ON18 maart 2021 16:27
Freesync heeft volgens mij inderdaad verschillende gradaties/ondersteuningen. 144hz van AOC zou mogelijk gewoon moeten werken met freesync t/m 144hz zelf.
0Astennu

@!GN!T!ON18 maart 2021 17:30
Hij heeft een LG CX en die gaat maar tot 120. Met een 144Hz scherm kan je tot 144 gaan voordat Freesync uit gaat.
0Rickkamminga
@DutchKevv18 maart 2021 15:29
Ik dacht dat je in de game ook de instellingen goed moet hebben staan. Als ik namelijk in War Thunder Vsync niet aan zet heb ik ook tearing zodra ik onder de 144fps ga. Als ik Vsync aan zet is de framerate nog steeds dynamisch, maar heb ik geen tearing meer.
0joerileeuwen
18 maart 2021 16:01
Zal wel aan mij liggen, maar iedere keer als ik AMD Adrenalin update, fixen ze 1 bug en krijg er 2 extra voor terug. Ik update al 4 versies gewoon niet meer. Is goed zo.
0pmanders
18 maart 2021 18:31
Ik heb regelmatig video_tdr_error fouten.
De pc slaat dan vast en start dan opnieuw op.
Het is een amdkmdag.sys fout.

Wie heeft er een goeie oplossing voor mij voor, AMD reageert helaas nergens op.
Ik heb een AMD RX 570 videokaart.

Nu gebruik ik de drivers van Microsoft zelf en dat werkt redelijk, als ik die van AMD installeer is het bijna ieder dag raak dat die vast slaat...
0rain2reign
@pmanders18 maart 2021 22:02
Dat kan van alles zijn helaas. Ik heb deze probleem vaker zien voorkomen op het AMD forum en daar verschilde de oplossing per persoon weer anders. Voor de één persoon was vervangen van de RAM sticks of voeding de oplossing. Voor de ander een complete herinstallatie van de driver in safe mode door middel van DDU om het bestaande driver installatie te verwijderen. Sommige veranderde de waarde van een registry sleutel "TdrDelay".

Ik zou het eerlijk gezegd helemaal niet weten. :?
0cool1971
@pmanders19 maart 2021 08:36
Had hier ook last van. Ben toen naar de laatste stabiele versie gegaan (20.12.1) en geen last meer. Wel schone install met DDU. Ik update nu alleen als de software van Radeon dit aangeeft. Dit is nog niet gebeurt sinds de 20.12.1 release.
0Legendfusion
@pmanders19 maart 2021 17:25
Dat ervaarde ik ook. Dit loste het voor mij op;
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\GraphicsDrivers]

"TdrDelay"=dword:00000014

"TdrDdiDelay"=dword:0000000a

.reg bestandje aanmaken met die inhoud, uitvoeren en rebooten.

PS: op eigen risico uiteraard. Aanpassen van de registry is niet een taak die je normaal hoort te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Legendfusion op 19 maart 2021 17:26]

0pmanders
19 maart 2021 17:52
Hallo Legendfusion

Helaas geeft die aan dat dit geen registerscript is???

Ik gebruik dit:

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\GraphicsDrivers]

"TdrDelay"=dword:00000014

"TdrDdiDelay"=dword:0000000a
En sla dit op met notepad als test.reg file.

En dat sla ik op de harde schijf op en dan geeft die aan dat dit geen registerscript is...
0pmanders
21 maart 2021 17:31
Inmiddels ben ik eruit:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\GraphicsDrivers]

"TdrDelay"=dword:00000014

"TdrDdiDelay"=dword:0000000a


En sla dit op met notepad als test.reg file.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

