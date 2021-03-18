Versie 7.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release includes important new features including: Full integration of the powerful CamillaDSP Digital Signal Processing engine and CamillaGUI Pipeline editor

Support for RoonBridge renderer management (requires user install of RoonBridge component)

Support for the Allo Boss 2 DAC with OLED display and configurable chip options for Cirrus Logic CS43198.

Radio station utility for import/export/merge and management of the Radio Station feature Additional highlights: UPD: Bump to MPD 0.22.6

UPD: Bump to upmpdcli 1.5.8 w/updated coverart util

UPD: Bump to miniDLNA 1.3.0

UPD: Bump to librespot 0.1.6

UPD: Bump to ashuffle 3.11.1

UPD: Automatically detect SMB protocol version

UPD: Persist configured USB device in MPD Config

FIX: Squeezelite binary crashes on ARM6

FIX: Airplay, Spotify not able to output to Crossfeed DSP

FIX: SoX resampling quality always set to High

FIX: Auto-play receives empty songid during startup

FIX: Auto-shuffle reverts to track mode after library update This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.

NOTE: There is also an in-place update available that updates release 7.0.1 to 7.1.0.