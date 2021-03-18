Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: moOde audio player 7.1.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release includes important new features including:
  • Full integration of the powerful CamillaDSP Digital Signal Processing engine and CamillaGUI Pipeline editor
  • Support for RoonBridge renderer management (requires user install of RoonBridge component)
  • Support for the Allo Boss 2 DAC with OLED display and configurable chip options for Cirrus Logic CS43198.
  • Radio station utility for import/export/merge and management of the Radio Station feature
Additional highlights:
  • UPD: Bump to MPD 0.22.6
  • UPD: Bump to upmpdcli 1.5.8 w/updated coverart util
  • UPD: Bump to miniDLNA 1.3.0
  • UPD: Bump to librespot 0.1.6
  • UPD: Bump to ashuffle 3.11.1
  • UPD: Automatically detect SMB protocol version
  • UPD: Persist configured USB device in MPD Config
  • FIX: Squeezelite binary crashes on ARM6
  • FIX: Airplay, Spotify not able to output to Crossfeed DSP
  • FIX: SoX resampling quality always set to High
  • FIX: Auto-play receives empty songid during startup
  • FIX: Auto-shuffle reverts to track mode after library update
This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.
NOTE: There is also an in-place update available that updates release 7.0.1 to 7.1.0.
moOde audio player
Versienummer 7.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Moode Audio
Download http://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (31)

0Redsandro
18 maart 2021 21:21
Dit kende ik nog niet. Ziet er interessant uit. Maar ik heb liever een docker container die ik op mijn home servertje (NUC) kan draaien.
edit:
Met als doel uiteraard time-synchronized multi-room audio op meerdere wireless playback devices, die al-dan-niet uit Raspberry's kunnen bestaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 19 maart 2021 14:07]

+2Falco
@Redsandro19 maart 2021 07:00
Ik snap even niet hoe dat zou werken, wil je dan je home server aan een dac/versterker verbinden om muziek af te spelen?
0Redsandro
@Falco19 maart 2021 14:06
Nee, ik heb graag die mooie interface/webserver in een container op de thuisserver in de meterkast waar het gelijk ook toegang heeft tot de media op de server, maar dat de audio dan uit verschillende apparaten door het huis kan komen met bijvoorbeeld snapcast of BalenaSound multi-room.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 19 maart 2021 14:08]

0Falco
@Redsandro19 maart 2021 15:59
Ik denk dat je dan een ander programma zou moeten gebruiken. MoOde is bedoeld als audio eindpunt, rechtstreeks verbonden met een dac/versterker en vervolgens speakers.

Wat jij beschrijft is een soort muziek server met meerdere clients (clients verbonden met dac/versterker/speakers). Ik weet zo niet wat daarvoor een goede optie zou zijn.

Als je de media overigens al op de server hebt dan kan je MoOde daar wel naar verwijzen en het af laten spelen. MoOde doet echter geen multiroom audio.
0TimoDimo
@Falco19 maart 2021 16:52
Er staat toch juist dat wat @Redsandro zegt kan? https://github.com/badaix/snapcast#snapcast Er wordt zelfs Volumio genoemd. Het enige is dat je dan op je clients Snapcast moet draaien waar je Moode/Volumio etc. naar laat verwijzen vanaf je server (waar je dus de Snapcast server op draait).

Maar wat ik wel een mooie oplossing zou vinden is als je ze ook onafhankelijk aan kunt sturen, waarbij al je clients dus hun eigen stream krijgen, voor als je juist geen multi-room wilt.
+1leto001
18 maart 2021 22:03
Ben sinds een maand of twee om van Volumio naar deze. Werkt prima, vind de interface iets beter dan Volumio en alle functies zoals AirPlay werken gewoon. Minder gedoe. Zeker de moeite waard om eens te proberen. Geluid is ook prima, geen verschil met Volumio gehoord.
+1Sietse Vliegen
@leto00119 maart 2021 13:12
Moode werkt inderdaad veel beter. Volumio crashte bij mij regelmatig als ik via WiFi verbinding maakte. Via ethernet was het stabiel, maar aangezien ik geen ethernetaansluiting in de buurt van mijn hifi set heb, is dat geen haalbare optie.

De GUI van Volumio is wel een stuk mooier, maar aangezien ik alles via Spotify stream, heb ik die hele GUI niet nodig.
+1maartend
18 maart 2021 21:33
Heb een Rpi staan in mijn schuur met speakers buiten. Dit eens proberen.
+1atomos
18 maart 2021 21:58
Ken hem niet, en zal deze ook eens bekijken of hij een stuk beter is dan volumio.
Volumio werkte vroeger veel fijner dan tegenwoordig.. Opslaan van de radio kanalen gaat niet meer.
+1Chielllie
18 maart 2021 23:04
Ideaal om mijn oude versterker tot Spotify player te maken die ideaal te bedienen is met mijn telefoon.
Ik word alleen gek dat de Mo0de mijn Synology nas met muziek niet wil vinden.
0FuNnYf
@Chielllie19 maart 2021 09:19
Ik heb mij Synology nas gekoppeld via SMB.
Path: <ip nas>/music
0Chielllie
@FuNnYf19 maart 2021 17:03
Thx. Ik ga 't nog een keer proberen.
@bitlab Heb ik ook, maar hij krijgt geen toegang. Als ik tijd heb ga ik er weer een keer mee aan de slag.
0bitlab
@Chielllie19 maart 2021 17:28
Mischien heb je hier wat aan: Bij het invoeren van het nfs path naam in moOde, dient ook nog de gebruikte volume (zie de storage manager op de NAS) op gegeven te worden:
<servername/ip>/<volume>/<sharename>

standaard:
<servername/ip>/volume1/music
0bitlab
@Chielllie19 maart 2021 10:32
Als je SMB gebruikt; voor versie 7.1 diende je zelf de protocol versie op te geven. Vanaf versie 7.1 kijkt moOde zelf wat de best ondersteunde versie is, hierdoor zou dit wat makkelijker moeten gaan.

Zelf gebruik ik op Synology een NFS share voor de muziek share.
0bitlab
19 maart 2021 10:37
Haha ja moOde werkt idd wat anders.
In eerste instantie ben je geneigd de Folder view te gebruiken, maar het is de moeite waard om met de Tag en Album view aan de slag te gaan.
Zeker als je bibiotheek heb op gepoetst met iets als MusicBrainz Picard.
+1Falco
@bitlab19 maart 2021 10:45
Bibliotheek management is het enige wat ik nog mis in MoOde, het zou fijn zijn als je in MoOde zelf met de tags aan de slag kon en/of het verbonden kon worden met een van de beschikbare databases voor suggesties...
0Dj Neo Ziggy
18 maart 2021 22:58
Versie 7.1, pun intended?
0Falco
19 maart 2021 07:02
Ben een tijd geleden geswitcht van Volumio naar MoOde. Deze bevalt me veel beter, stabieler, geen rare vastlopers wanneer je Spotify gebruikt en denk zelfs een beetje beter geluid in vergelijk met Volumio.
0Anoniem: 14842
@Falco19 maart 2021 07:49
Weet je zo: heeft MoOde ook een plugin waarbij je een RPI met touchscreen er voor kunt gebruiken?
0Falco
@Anoniem: 1484219 maart 2021 07:55
Ik heb zo even geen bron voor handen, maar volgens mij kan dat wel inderdaad

Edit: net even in de settings gekeken en daar is inderdaad een switch om een lokaal display in te schakelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 19 maart 2021 08:02]

0bitlab
@Falco19 maart 2021 08:51
Dit kan inderdaad out of the box, je hoeft geen andere software of plugins te downloaden.
Er wordt op de display een browser gestart met de web interface.
0vinz98
@bitlab19 maart 2021 10:44
Op het Moodeforum staat veel uitleg over displays, rotary knoppen, versterkertjes etc. Goede korte guides.
http://moodeaudio.org/forum/forumdisplay.php?fid=9
Ben ooit zo stom geweest om Volumio te kopen voor de phone. Nu Moode en wel blij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinz98 op 19 maart 2021 10:45]

0Sietse Vliegen
@Anoniem: 1484219 maart 2021 13:13
Ja, je kunt de gui aanzetten via settings. Mooi is anders. Haalt het niet bij volumio.
0Miesjel65
19 maart 2021 09:31
Ik kom af van Volumio, maar vond die erg onberekenbaar. Moode is bij mij rocksolid
Bediening is wat merkwaardig opgebouwd, maar eens je dat door hebt hele fijne toepassing
0ginkgo
19 maart 2021 11:44
Een paar weken heb ik geleden MoOde eens geprobeerd. Ten opzichte van van Squeezebox Classic was dit voor mij een flinke stap terug.
MoOde snapt niet dat een album herkend kan worden door een combinatie van de tags Album en AlbumArtist. De enige manier waarop ik verzamel albums enigszins goed kreeg was door albums op basis van folders te organiseren. Echter voor sommige dubbele albums heb ik in een subfolder per schijf. Dit gaat dan ook niet goed. Sowieso zijn de mogelijkheden voor het browsen door de bibliotheek op basis van tags zeer beperkt.

De webUI is mooi, maar op een telefoon compleet onbruikbaar, alles is veel te klein en scrollen zou via het uiterst rechtse randje van het scherm moeten. Ik heb geen dikke vingers, maar mij lukt dit niet.

Wat mijn betreft is MoOde leuk geprobeerd, maar mocht mijn Squeezebox er ooit mee stoppen dan komt er een Raspberry met Squeezeplay
0bitlab
@ginkgo19 maart 2021 12:35
Vervelend dat je een slechte ervaring heb, maar wat betreft de de albums:
Onder Preferences/Library(Advanced) kan met de setting 'Album key' aangeven hoe een album herkend dient te worden. Onder dat kopje zitten nog meer settings welke het groeperen beinvloeden.
0ginkgo
@bitlab19 maart 2021 14:28
Die optie ken ik. Geen van de geboden opties werkte ideaal voor mij. 'Folder' kwam enigszins in de buurt van wat ik wil.
0fifnih
@ginkgo19 maart 2021 13:23
Eens, lang geleden, hield ik het een jaartje uit met een Squeezebox Duet. Trage bediening, ontzettend instabiel. Meer tijd bezig met het ding werkend te houden of te krijgen dan dat je ermee naar muziek kon luisteren. Frustrerende ervaring: weg ermee.

Sinds een tijdje draai ik Moode op een Rpi 3 met een DACje en de library met flac- en mp3-bestanden staan op een SSD op een andere Rpi. Voor Moode is die library te benaderen via samba.
Inrichten was simpel, alles werkt uiterst vlot. Buitengewoon stabiel.

De bediening is wennen en qua library functies kan het beter in Moode.
Maar mij bevalt het uitstekend.
