Nmap is een programma voor het verkennen en controleren van een netwerk. Het is ontworpen om zonder vertragingen een groot netwerk te scannen en werkt ook zonder problemen op een enkele host. Het programma maakt gebruik van 'raw ip packets' om actieve hosts en informatie over de beschikbare services te achterhalen. Het wordt gebundeld met NSE , waarmee je scripts kunt gebruiken voor het detecteren van beveiligingslekken, wat idee betreft vergelijkbaar met Nessus of OpenVAS. Daarnaast wordt het gebundeld met Zenmap, waarmee een visuele topologie van de gedetecteerde netwerkomgeving gegenereerd wordt, en met Ncat, waarmee je netwerkverkeer kunt onderscheppen, analyseren, aanpassen enzovoort. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden is te vinden op deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Nmap 7.91 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Nmap 7.91 [NSE][GH#2136][GH#2137] Fix several places where Lua's os.time was being used to represent dates prior to January 1, 1970, which fails on Windows. Notably, NSE refused to run in UTC+X timezones with the error "time result cannot be represented in this installation" [Clément Notin, nnposter, Daniel Miller]

[GH#2148][Zenmap] Fix a crash in the profile editor due to a missing import.

[GH#2139][Nsock][Windows] Demote the IOCP Nsock engine because of some known issues that will take longer to resolve. The previous default "poll" engine will be used instead.

[GH#2140][Nsock][Windows] Fix a crash in service scan due to a previously-unknown error being returned from the IOCP Nsock engine. [Daniel Miller]

[NSE][GH#2128] MySQL library was not properly parsing server responses, resulting in script crashes. [nnposter]

[GH#2135] Silence the irrelevant warning, "Your ports include 'T:' but you haven't specified any TCP scan type" when running nmap -sUV Nmap 7.90 [Windows] Upgraded Npcap, our Windows packet capturing (and sending) library to the milestone 1.00 release! It's the culmination of 7 years of development with 170 public pre-releases. This includes dozens of performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature enhancements described at https://npcap.org/changelog.

Integrated over 800 service/version detection fingerprints submitted since August 2017. The signature count went up 1.8% to 11,878, including 17 new softmatches. We now detect 1237 protocols from airmedia-audio, banner-ivu, and control-m to insteon-plm, pi-hole-stats, and ums-webviewer. A significant number of submissions remain to be integrated in the next release.

Integrated over 330 of the most-frequently-submitted IPv4 OS fingerprints since August 2017. Added 26 fingerprints, bringing the new total to 5,678. Additions include iOS 12 & 13, macOS Catalina & Mojave, Linux 5.4, FreeBSD 13, and more.

Integrated all 67 of your IPv6 OS fingerprint submissions from August 2017 to September 2020. Added new groups for FreeBSD 12, Linux 5.4, and Windows 10, and consolidated several weak groups to improve classification accuracy.

[NSE] Added 3 NSE scripts, from 2 authors, bringing the total up to 601! They are all listed at https://nmap.org/nsedoc/, and the summaries are below: dicom-brute attempts to brute force the called Application Entity Title of DICOM servers. [Paulino Calderon] dicom-ping discovers DICOM servers and determines if any Application Entity Title is allowed to connect. [Paulino Calderon] uptime-agent-info collects system information from an Idera Uptime Infrastructure Monitor agent. [Daniel Miller]

[GH#1834] Addressed over 250 code quality issues identified by LGTM.com, improving our code quality score from "C" to "A+"

Released Npcap OEM Edition. For more than 20 years, the Nmap Project has been funded by selling licenses for companies to distribute Nmap with their products, along with commercial support. Hundreds of commercial products now use Nmap for network discovery tasks like port scanning, host discovery, OS detection, service/version detection, and of course the Nmap Scripting Engine (NSE). Until now they have just used standard Nmap, but this new OEM Edition is customized for use within other Windows software. Nmap OEM contains the OEM version of our Npcap driver, which allows for silent installation. It also removes the Zenmap GUI, which cuts the installer size by more than half. And it reports itself as Nmap OEM so customers know it's a properly licensed Nmap. See https://nmap.org/oem for more details. We will be reaching out to all existing licensees with Nmap OEM access credentials, but any licensees who wants it quicker should see https://nmap.org/oem.

Upgraded the Nmap license form a sort of hacked-up version of GPLv2 to a cleaner and better organized version (still based on GPLv2) now called the Nmap Public Source License to avoid confusion. See https://nmap.org/npsl/ for more details and annotated license text. This NPSL project was started in 2006 (community discussion here: https://seclists.org/nmap-dev/2006/q4/126) and then it lost momentum for 7 years until it was restarted in 2013 (https://seclists.org/nmap-dev/2013/q1/399) and then we got distracted by development again. We still have some ideas for improving the NPSL, but it's already much better than the current license, so we're applying NPSL Version 0.92 to the code now and can make improvements later if needed. This does not change the license of previous Nmap releases.

Removed nmap-update. This program was intended to provide a way to update data files and NSE scripts, but the infrastructure was never fielded. It depended on Subversion version control and would have required maintaining separate versions of NSE scripts for compatibility.

Removed the silent-install command-line option (/S) from the Windows installer. It causes several problems and there were no objections when we proposed removing it in 2016 (https://seclists.org/nmap-dev/2016/q4/168). It will remain in Nmap OEM since its main use was for customers who redistribute Nmap with other software. If anyone else has a strong need for an Nmap silent installer, please contact sales@nmap.com and we'll see what we can do.

[GH#1860] 23 new UDP payloads and dozens more default ports for existing payloads developed for Rapid7's InsightVM scan engine. These speed up and ensure detection of open UDP services. [Paul Miseiko, Rapid7]

[GH#2051] Restrict Nmap's search path for scripts and data files. NMAPDATADIR, defined on Unix and Linux as ${prefix}/share/nmap, will not be searched on Windows, where it was previously defined as C:\Nmap . Additionally, the --script option will not interpret names as directory names unless they are followed by a '/'. [Daniel Miller]

[GH#1764] Fix an assertion failure when unsolicited ARP response is received:

nmap: Target.cc:503: void Target::stopTimeOutClock(const timeval*): Assertion `htn.toclock_running == true' failed.

nmap: Target.cc:503: void Target::stopTimeOutClock(const timeval*): Assertion `htn.toclock_running == true' failed. [NSE] New outlib library consolidates functions related to NSE output, both string formatting conventions and structured output. [Daniel Miller]

[NSE] New dicom library implements the DICOM protocol used for storing and transfering medical images. [Paulino Calderon]

[GH#92] Fix a regression in ARP host discovery left over from the move from massping to ultra_scan in Nmap 4.22SOC8 (2007) that sometimes resulted in missing ARP responses from targets near the end of a scan. Accuracy and speed are both improved. [Daniel Miller]

[GH#2126] Fix the "iocp" Nsock engine for Windows to be able to correctly handle PCAP read events. This engine is now the default for Windows, which should greatly improve performance over the previous default, the "poll" engine. [Daniel Miller]

[GH#2050] Reduced CPU usage of OS scan by 50% by avoiding string copy operations and removing undocumented fingerprint syntax unused in nmap-os-db ('&' and '+' in expressions). [Daniel Miller]

[GH#1859] Allow multiple UDP payloads to be specified for a port in nmap-payloads. If the first payload does not get a response, the remaining payloads are tried round-robin. [Paul Miseiko, Rapid7]

[GH#1616] New option --discovery-ignore-rst tells Nmap to ignore TCP RST responses when determining if a target is up. Useful when firewalls are spoofing RST packets. [Tom Sellers, Rapid7]

[Ncat][GH#2087][GH#1927][GH#1928][GH#1974] It is now possible to override the value of TLS SNI via --ssl-servername [Hank Leininger, nnposter]

[GH#2104] Fixed parsing of TCP options which would hang (infinite loop) if an option had an explicit length of 0. Affects Nmap 7.80 only. [Daniel Miller, Imed Mnif]

Added a UDP payload for STUN (Session Traversal Utilities for NAT). [David Fifield]

[NSE] Fixed an off-by-one bug in the stun.lua library that prevented parsing a server response. [David Fifield]

[NSE][GH#1460] Script ssh2-enum-algos would fail if the server initiated the key exchange before completing the protocol version exchange [Scott Ellis, nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2105] Fetching of SSH2 keys might fail because of key exchange confusion [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2098] Performance of script afp-ls has been dramatically improved [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2091] Parsing of AFP FPGetFileDirParms and FPEnumerateExt2FPEnumerateExt2 responses was not working correctly [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2089] Eliminated false positives in script http-shellshock caused by simple reflection of HTTP request data [Anders Kaseorg]

[NSE][GH#1473] SNMP scripts are now enabled on non-standard ports where SNMP has been detected [usd-markus, nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2084] MQTT library was using incorrect position when parsing received responses [tatulea]

[NSE][GH#2086] IPMI library was using incorrect position when parsing received responses [Star Salzman]

[NSE][GH#2086] Scripts ipmi-brute and deluge-rpc-brute were not capturing successfully brute-forced credentials [Star Salzman]

Allow resuming IPv6 scans with --resume. The address parsing was assuming IPv4 addresses, leading to "Unable to parse ip" error. In a related fix, MAC addresses will not be parsed as IP addresses when resuming from XML. [Daniel Miller]

[GH#1622][GH#2068] Fix reverse-DNS handling of PTR records that are not lowercase. Nmap was failing to identify reverse-DNS names when the DNS server delivered them like ".IN-ADDR.ARPA". [Lucas Nussbaum, Richard Schütz, Daniel Miller]

[NSE][GH#1999][GH#2005] IKE library was not properly populating the protocol number in aggressive mode requests. [luc-x41]

[GH#1963] Added service fingerprinting for MySQL 8.x, Microsoft SQL Server 2019, MariaDB, and Crate.io CrateDB. Updated PostreSQL coverage and added specific detection of recent versions running in Docker. [Tom Sellers]

New XML output "hosthint" tag emitted during host discovery when a target is found to be up. This gives earlier notification than waiting for the hostgroup to finish all scan phases. [Paul Miseiko]

[GH#917] New UDP payloads for GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) on ports 2123, 2152, and 3386. [Guillaume Teissier]

[NSE][GH#1825] SSH scripts now run on several ports likely to be SSH based on empirical data from Shodan.io, as well as the netconf-ssh service. [Lim Shi Min Jonathan, Daniel Miller]

[Zenmap][GH#1777] Stop creating a debugging output file 'tmp.txt' on the desktop in macOS. [Roland Linder]

[Nping] Address build failure under libc++ due to "using namespace std;" in several headers, resulting in conflicting definitions of bind(). Reported by StormBytePP and Rosen Penev. [Daniel Miller]

[Ncat][GH#1868] Fix a fatal error when connecting to a Linux VM socket with verbose output enabled. [Stefano Garzarella]

[Ncat][GH#2060] Proxy credentials can be alternatively passed onto Ncat by setting environment variable NCAT_PROXY_AUTH, which reduces the risk of the credentials getting captured in process logs. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1723] Fixed a crash on Windows when processing a GZIP-encoded HTTP body. [Daniel Miller]

Upgrade libpcap to 1.9.1, which addresses several CVE vulnerabilities.

Upgrade libssh2 to 1.9.0, fixing compilation with OpenSSL 1.1.0 API.

[GH#1717][GH#1718] Processing of IP address CIDR blocks was not working correctly on ppc64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. [rfrohl, nnposter]

[Windows] Add support for the new loopback behavior in Npcap 0.9983 and later. This enables Nmap to scan localhost on Windows without needing the Npcap Loopback Adapter to be installed, which was a source of problems for some users. [Daniel Miller]

[NSE] MS SQL library has improved version resolution, from service pack level to individual cumulative updates [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2077] With increased verbosity, script http-default-accounts now reports matched target fingerprints even if no default credentials were found [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2063] IPP request object conversion to string was not working correctly [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2063] IPP response parser was not correctly processing end-of-attributes-tag [nnposter]

[NSE] Script cups-info was failing due to erroneous double-decoding of the IPP printer status [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#2010] Oracle TNS parser was incorrectly unmarshalling DALC byte arrays [nnposter]

[NSE] The password hashing function for Oracle 10g was not working correctly for non-alphanumeric characters [nnposter]

[NSE] Virtual host probing list, vhosts-full.lst, was missing numerous entries present in vhosts-default.lst [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1931][GH#1932] Script http-grep was not correctly calculating Luhn checksum [Colleen Li, nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1838] Scripts dhcp-discover and broadcast-dhcp-discover now support new argument "mac" to force a specific client MAC address [nnposter]

[NSE] Code improvements in RPC Dump, benefitting NFS-related scripts [nnposter]

[NSE] RPC code was using incorrect port range, which was causing some calls, such as NFS mountd, to fail intermittently [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1876] XML output from script ssl-cert now includes RSA key modulus and exponent [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1837] Nmap no longer crashes when SMB scripts, such as smb-ls, call smb.find_files [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1802] The MongoDB library was causing errors when assembling protocol payloads. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1781][GH#1796] The RTSP library was not correctly generating request strings. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1706] VNC handshakes were failing with insert position out of bounds error. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1720] Function marshall_dom_sid2 in library msrpctypes was not correctly populating ID Authority. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1720] Unmarshalling functions in library msrpctypes were attempting arithmetic on a nil argument. [Ivan Ivanov, nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1720] Functions lsa_lookupnames2 and lsa_lookupsids2 in library msrpc were incorrectly referencing function strjoin when called with debug level 2 or higher. [Ivan Ivanov]

[NSE][GH#1755][GH#2096] Added HTTP default account fingerprints for Tomcat Host Manager and Dell iDRAC9. [Clément Notin]

[NSE][GH#1476][GH#1707] A MS-SMB spec non-compliance in Samba was causing protocol negotiation to fail with data string too short error. [Clément Notin, nnposter]

[NSE][GH#1480][GH#1713][GH#1714] A bug in SMB library was causing scripts to fail with bad format argument error. [Ivan Ivanov]

[NSE][GH#1665] The HTTP library no longer crashes when code requests digest authentication but the server does not provide the necessary authentication header. [nnposter]

[NSE] Fixed a bug in http-wordpress-users.nse that could cause extraneous output to be captured as part of a username. [Duarte Silva]