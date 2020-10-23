Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 20.10

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 20.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 20.10 heeft codenaam Groovy Gorilla meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 5.8 en Gnome 3.38. Verder is er onder meer een versie voor de Raspberry Pi, is er ondersteuning voor Active Directory vanuit de setup en kan de Wi-Fi via een qr-code worden gedeeld. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

Ubuntu 20.10 on Raspberry Pi delivers the full Linux desktop and micro clouds

Canonical today released Ubuntu 20.10 with optimised Raspberry Pi images for desktop in support of learners, inventors, educators and entrepreneurs, bringing the world’s most open platform to the world’s most accessible hardware.

“In this release, we celebrate the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s commitment to put open computing in the hands of people all over the world,” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO at Canonical. “We are honoured to support that initiative by optimising Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi, whether for personal use, educational purposes or as a foundation for their next business venture.”

The Raspberry Pi 2, 3, and 4 join a very long list of x86 and ARM devices certified with Ubuntu, the operating system (OS) best known for its public cloud and desktop offerings. Dell, HP and Lenovo all certify PCs with Ubuntu Desktop, which is also the most widely used OS on the AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, IBM and Oracle clouds.

Ubuntu 20.10 also includes LXD 4.6 and MicroK8s 1.19 for resilient micro clouds, small clusters of servers providing VMs and Kubernetes on demand at the edge, for remote office, branch office, warehouse and distribution oriented infrastructure.

Ubuntu Desktop 20.10

On top of Raspberry Pi desktop support, Ubuntu 20.10 includes GNOME 3.38, which tweaks the apps grid, removes the frequents tab and allows apps to be ordered and organised however users prefer. The battery percentage display toggle has been exposed in power settings, private WiFi hotspots can be shared using uniquely generated QR codes and a restart option has been added to the status menu next to logout/power off.

The 20.10 desktop sees added support for Ubuntu Certified devices. More Ubuntu workstations now receive biometric identification support out of the box. 2-in-1 devices with on screen keyboards are now fully supported enabling an improved Ubuntu experience on devices including the Dell XPS 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga.

Raspberry Pi models with 4GB or 8GB RAM gain full support for the Ubuntu Desktop. “From the classic Raspberry Pi board to the industrial grade Compute Module, this first step to an Ubuntu LTS on Raspberry Pi with long term support and security updates matches our commitment to widen access to the very best computing and open source capabilities” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading.

Introducing micro clouds

Micro clouds are a new class of infrastructure for on-demand compute at the edge. Micro clouds are distributed, minimal and come in small to extremely large scale. In Ubuntu 20.10, Canonical introduces its micro cloud stack that combines MAAS, LXD, MicroK8s and Ceph on Ubuntu, to deliver resilient pocket clouds hardened for mission-critical workloads in 5G RANs, industry 4.0 factories, V2X infrastructures, smart cities and health care facilities.

On a Raspberry Pi, users can start with MicroK8s, to orchestrate highly available workloads at the edge or with LXD to build a home lab appliance using LXD’s clustering and virtual machine management capabilities. The Ubuntu 20.10 release introduces users a way to experiment, test, or develop with full cloud capabilities through the Raspberry Pi. With Ubuntu 20.10 on a Raspberry Pi, anything is possible, from robotics to AI/ML.

Versienummer 20.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Bestandsgrootte 2,74GB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+1holhuizen
23 oktober 2020 12:34
Leuk dat de Pi family wat extra aandacht krijgt (oprecht gemeend, ga het op mij pi-3 gooien). Is ook er voor reguliere desktop nog een goede reden om te updaten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door holhuizen op 23 oktober 2020 12:34]

+1rbr320
@holhuizen23 oktober 2020 14:09
Als je Ubuntu op een desktop gebruikt en graag een nieuwere versie van LibreOffice of andere software wilt, dan wil je waarschijnlijk wel updaten. In dat geval moet je dus voor lief nemen dat je ieder half jaar een flinke upgrade moet doen, hoewel dat eigenlijk al jaren probleemloos gaat bij Ubuntu.

Op een server wil je waarschijnlijk bij de LTS release blijven, dus momenteel 20.04. Dan hoef je maar eens in de 2 jaar een flinke update uit te voeren. Ook die updates gaan al jaren over het algemeen zonder problemen. Wel zou je in dat geval eens naar de Hardware Enablement Stack van Ubuntu kunnen kijken, mocht je behoefte hebben aan de nieuwe features en andere verbeteringen van nieuwere kernels.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 23 oktober 2020 14:09]

+1zordaz
@rbr32023 oktober 2020 17:16
Upgraden naar niet-LTS-versies van Ubuntu moet je tegenwoordig alleen doen als er een component/toolchain/applicaties-versie bij zit die je echt nodig heb en die niet via backports/snap/flatpak te installeren is op een LTS-versie.

Hoewel het upgraden door de Debian-basis van Ubuntu behoorlijk solide is, is het toch veel moeite voor een Ubuntu versie met zo'n korte ondersteuningsduur.
+1rbr320
@zordaz23 oktober 2020 21:47
Als je het zo stelt doe je net alsof de reguliere, halfjaarlijkse releases van Ubuntu geen bestaansrecht meer hebben. Ik ben het daar gevoelsmatig niet mee eens, maar kan zo snel even geen goed tegenargument bedenken. Waarschijnlijk heeft het iets te maken met mijn aversie tegen snap, flatpak en appimage, ik ben nog van de oude stempel en zie graag alles in 1 traditionele package manager.
+1VincentvdBergh
@rbr32023 oktober 2020 22:52
Ik ben ook van apt en/ of zypper / dnf.

Het eerste wat ik doe is snap blokkeren, alke snap installaties van mijn pc gooien en daarna snap met wortel wn al verwijderen.

Ik gebruik Kubuntu en heb GDebi en Discover (de niet snap versie) geïnstalleerd staan.

Heeft een programma enkel een snap/ flatpack/ appimage versie beschikbaar dan loop ik er met een hele grote boog omheen.

Noem mij dan maar ouderwets maar ik wil zelf mijn hele geïnstalleerde meuk beheren en niet 25 keer dezelfde dependencies installeren op mijn ssd.

De tussen uitgaven van Kubuntu skip ik op mijn hardware. Ze komen wel in een virtuele machine waar ik ze helemaal uittest zodat ikwel kan kijken of het wat is.

Iedere 2 jaar test ik zo eerst de lange termijn uitgave voor ik deze installeer. Ik vind het wel jammer dat enkel ubuntu 5 jaar ondersteuning krijgt, en dat de andere smaken het met 3 jaar moeten doen als lange termijn ondersteuning.
0zordaz
@rbr32024 oktober 2020 20:39
Dat geldt voor mij op zich ook, het liefst gebruik ik 1 package manager. Maar helaas is de realiteit inmiddels anders, dus daar sluit ik mijn ogen dan ook maar niet voor. En dan kies ik bij voorkeur Flatpak als het moet, want Snap is mij teveel een Canonical ding en AppImage is leuk voor klein spul, maar naar mijn mening ongeschikt voor grote toepassingen.

T.a.v. LTS vs halfjaars versies van Ubuntu: ik beschouw die halfjaarsversies als beta's / tussenstations, meer niet. En laten we wel wezen: wat zit er doorgaans aan extra's in wat een volledige upgrade nodig maakt? Ik draai voor mijn Ubuntu systemen al sinds 12.04 alleen nog LTS-versies en heb nooit functionaliteit gemist die tussentijds upgraden nodig maakte.
0VincentvdBergh
@zordaz25 oktober 2020 05:49
Ik draai voor mijn Ubuntu systemen al sinds 12.04 alleen nog LTS-versies en heb nooit functionaliteit gemist die tussentijds upgraden nodig maakte.
Ik gooi altijd de libreoffice fresh pakketbron erin, net als KeepassXC.

Buiten dat mis ik eigenlijk niets dat updates nodig heeft.
+1sfranken
@holhuizen23 oktober 2020 13:21
Is ook er voor reguliere desktop nog een goede reden om te updaten?
Buiten de reguliere applicatie- en kernelupgrade(s) om zie ik deze release ook weinig reden tot upgraden. Nu moet ik wel zeggen dat ik al een paar jaar geen Ubuntu meer draai, maar ik houd het wel in de gaten.
+1RSpanjaard
@holhuizen23 oktober 2020 15:03
Dat weet je zelf het best. Mis je iets in je huidige programma's wat bij de nieuwe versie wel zit? Zo niet, dan lekker wachten tot de volgende LTS. De tussenliggende versies zijn tegenwoordig meer als betaversies bedoeld, vandaar de korte ondersteuning van slechts 9 maanden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RSpanjaard op 24 oktober 2020 00:05]

+1tinus61
@holhuizen24 oktober 2020 01:46
Ubuntu 20.10 met Gnome op een PI3 gooien, wil ik je ten zeerste afraden. De PI3 heeft slechts 1 GB RAM en daar gaat Gnome niet op draaien.

Ik heb zelf Ubuntu MATE op de PI3 draaien en dat is soms al niet vooruit te branden. Firefox is onbruikbaar. Dus heb ik Falkon als browser geïnstalleerd.

Heb van ellende de Fluxbox Windowmanager geïnstalleerd. Ik log dan uit op MATE en start een Fluxbox sessie. Onder Fluxbox is Falkon enigszins vooruit te branden.

Je moet het uiteraard helemaal zelf weten, ik wil je alleen maar een grote teleurstelling besparen.

Ubuntu MATE voor Raspberry PI 2/3
+1MavhRik
23 oktober 2020 13:01
Jammer dat de mini.iso langzaam uitgefaseerd wordt :-(
+1sfranken
@MavhRik23 oktober 2020 13:22
Mua, werd die echt veel gebruikt? Ik heb er zelf nooit mee gewerkt, en de mensen om mij heen ook niet.
Even wat anders: is het mogelijk om de Ubuntu installatie te automatiseren, zoals bij andere Linux distros? Dan maakt de ISO niet veel meer uit, toch?
+1MavhRik
@sfranken23 oktober 2020 16:20
Is er een alternatief dan voor wat je met de mini.iso kan?
maw. met een ISO bestand van ~70 mb een installatie doen die zo kaal is als het maar kan en meteen up-to-date?
+1zordaz
@MavhRik23 oktober 2020 17:12
Wat is daar jammer aan? Niemand heeft er toch last van? Overigens ben ik altijd wel fan van dit soort super kale installatie mogelijkheden. Met de juiste metapackages bouw je dan een perfect toegespitst systeem indien nodig.
0MavhRik
@zordaz24 oktober 2020 12:42
Ik gebruik het... en vele met mij.
Als je gaat Googelen op mini iso Ubuntu 20 kom je hele discussies tegen van mensen die er van balen.
0zordaz
@MavhRik24 oktober 2020 20:31
Ah, nu begrijp ik je eerste post pas. Ik las het alsof je het juist jammer vindt dat het uitfaseren langzaam gaat en niet snel... Vandaar ook mijn eerste reactie. Ja: ik vind dit soort dingen ook onnodig, geen idee wat de reden precies is. Gelukkig zijn er genoeg alternatieven in de Linux wereld.
0VincentvdBergh
@MavhRik26 oktober 2020 12:21
Ik gebruik juist ook altijd mini.iso, omdat ik dan zelf kan beslissen welke pakketten ik installeer.

Als ik bijvoorbeeld Kubuntu installeer (ik werk 95% van de tijd met KDE) dan krijg je bij de standaard Kubuntu ISO in mijn ogen veel meuk mee en hebben ze sommige pakketten vervangen (Kontact eruit voor Thunderbird in 20.04 bijvoorbeeld).

Met mini.iso bouw je heel makkelijk een Kubuntu waar bijvoorbeeld de spelletjes niet in zitten, of je zet er programma's gelijk bij (bijvoorbeeld Skrooge, Latte dock).

Hte alternatief zou zijn om over te stappen op het model van openSUSE, waar je in de standaard installer gewoon pakketten kan aan/ uitvinken.
+1Mapje
23 oktober 2020 12:52
En niet geheel onbelangrijk : OpenZFS is bij deze versie uit het experimentele stadium gehaald.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Mapje23 oktober 2020 16:36
Weet je welke versie van OpenZFS ze meeleveren? Een release candidate van OpenZFS 2.0? Of een oude als 0.8.x?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 oktober 2020 16:42]

+1Mapje
@Maurits van Baerle23 oktober 2020 17:06
versie : 0.8.4-1ubuntu11

https://didrocks.fr/2020/...untu-20.04-lts-whats-new/
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Mapje23 oktober 2020 17:57
Dank, maar dat is Ubuntu 20.04, niet 20.10.
+1Mapje
@Maurits van Baerle23 oktober 2020 18:53
Zoals hierboven staat is het in Ubuntu 20.10 dus versie :

version: 0.8.4-1ubuntu11
srcversion: 75AFF98E9A918357B9D8C8D

(modinfo zfs | grep version)

En wanneer je hem installeert is dus de melding : Experimental nu weg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mapje op 23 oktober 2020 18:58]

+1Maurits van Baerle
@Mapje23 oktober 2020 19:08
Ah, OK. Hopelijk is het dan ook makkelijk te upgraden naar OpenZFS 2.0 want die zit nu op rc4 en dat is wel echt een flinke stap. Bovendien maakt dat het ook makkelijker om uit wisselen met andere OS-en. Dat je bijvoorbeeld je RAID array van TrueNAS kunt troubleshooten vanaf Ubuntu.
+1Mapje
@Maurits van Baerle23 oktober 2020 19:49
Ik heb er verder niet zoveel ervaring mee maar hier wordt het dus afgeraden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mapje op 24 oktober 2020 08:20]

+1justinkb
23 oktober 2020 12:35
Iemand die zich verdiept heeft in de 3D stack van de 64-bit van Ubuntu 20.10 voor RPi4? Is die inmiddels geschikt voor HTPC toepassingen (hwdec?) of zitten daar nog steeds de gebruikelijke haken en ogen aan?
+1The Zep Man
@justinkb23 oktober 2020 12:43
Als je een Pi wilt gebruiken voor HTPC toepassingen, waarom zou je dan Ubuntu gebruiken? Ga dan voor iets gespecialiseerd, zoals LibreELEC.
+1justinkb
@The Zep Man23 oktober 2020 12:58
libreelec draait alles onder root privileges, grote no-no als het apparaat nog iets anders moet doen naast als HTPC fungeren
0The Zep Man
@justinkb23 oktober 2020 13:08
Gelukkig dat het apparaat onder LibreELEC niets anders doet dan als HTPC fungeren.

Voor niet-HTPC taken is het beter om een tweede Pi te kopen. Scheiding van functies, en zo. ;)
0justinkb
@The Zep Man23 oktober 2020 13:50
Bedankt voor het beantwoorden van allerlei vragen die ik niet stelde, top
0rjkers
@justinkb23 oktober 2020 13:01
OSMC installeren en verder niets meer doen :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

