Versie 25.04 van Linux-distributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 25.04 heeft codenaam Plucky Puffin meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 6.14 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 48 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit zijn de releasenotes voor versie 25.04:

Ubuntu 25.04 delivers GNOME 48, in line with Canonical’s commitment to ship the freshest Gnome releases possible. Among other enhancements in GNOME, this version brings new features like a “Preserve Battery Health” mode that helps extend the lifespan of laptop batteries by optimizing charge cycles. A new “Wellbeing Panel” provides screen-time tracking, and helps users manage their usage habits. With GNOME 48, Ubuntu gains HDR support out of the box, and the Canonical-developed triple buffering patches, which deliver higher performance and a smoother UX on desktops with lower rendering power. These patches are now part of the GNOME upstream project for the first time, benefitting all users of the GNOME desktop environment.

Plucky Puffin ships with “Papers” as its default new PDF reader. Papers offers a more modern design, improved performance and a more user-friendly experience.

Following the retirement of Mozilla’s geolocation service, Ubuntu 25.04 uses a new geolocation provider: BeaconDB. This new geolocation service enables automatic timezone detection, weather forecasting and night light features in the desktop.

This release delivers the latest Linux kernel, following Canonical’s new policy. Kernel developers can now make use of a new scheduling system, sched_ext , which provides a mechanism to implement scheduling policies as eBPF programs. This enables developers to defer scheduling decisions to standard user-space programs and implement fully functional hot-swappable Linux schedulers, using any language, tool, library, or resource accessible in user-space.

A new NTSYNC driver that emulates WinNT sync primitives is also available, delivering better performance potential for Windows games running on Wine and Proton (Steam Play).

The bpftools and linux-perf tools have been decoupled from the kernel version, making dependency management easier for developers working with containers. These tools are now shipped in their own packages.

Other features can be found in the Linux 6.14 upstream changelog.

The installer delivers an improved user experience for those installing Ubuntu alongside other operating systems, with advanced partitioning and encryption options, as well as better interaction with existing BitLocker-enabled Windows installations.

To further improve the boot experience in future releases, Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server will include Dracut as an alternative to initramfs-tools. Plucky Puffin offers Dracut as an experimental feature, enabling users to test it ahead of its inclusion in Ubuntu 25.10.

Ubuntu 25.04 comes with the latest toolchains for Python, Golang, Rust, .NET, LLVM, OpenJDK and GCC.

Additional early access upstream versions such as OpenJDK 24ea, OpenJDK 25ea, and GCC 15 are also available. The .NET plugin in Snapcraft delivers improvements for .Net content snaps, and provides increased parity with MSBuild options.

With this release, Canonical is expanding toolchain availability on Ubuntu to a broader set of developer tools like formatters and linters, delivering the latest versions in snap bundles known as “devpacks.”

The first of these is a new “devpack-for-spring” snap that brings the latest Spring Framework and Spring Boot projects to Ubuntu, enabling application developers to more easily build and test their applications using the latest Spring project versions – Spring Framework 6.1 and 6.2, and Spring Boot 3.3 and 3.4.

Canonical continues to deliver identity and access management features for system administrators which will be available in all Ubuntu LTS releases, including many enhancements to Authd, Ubuntu’s new authentication service for cloud identity providers. This service now supports Google IAM in addition to Entra ID. ADSys, the Active Directory Group Policy client for Ubuntu, supports the latest Polkit and comes with improvements and bug fixes to certificates enrolment.

The availability of NTS-enabled time servers allows Ubuntu 25.04 to use securely provided network time by default.

NetworkManager now includes support for wpa-psk-sha256 secured WiFi networks and allows routing-policy configuration on the backend.

Plucky Puffin is also the first release that uses Netplan and systemd-networkd’s wait-online feature to check for DNS resolution, providing a more reliable way to wait for a system to be considered online.

Canonical continues to enable Ubuntu across a broad range of hardware. The introduction of a new ARM64 Desktop ISO makes it easier for early adopters to install Ubuntu Desktop on ARM64 virtual machines and laptops.

Ubuntu 25.04 introduces full-featured support for Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs and Intel® Arc™ B580 and B570 “Battlemage” discrete GPUs. The new additions include improved GPU and CPU ray tracing rendering performance in applications with Intel Embree support, such as Blender (v4.2+). Ray tracing hardware acceleration on the GPU improves frame rendering by 20-30%, due to a 2-4x speed-up for the ray tracing component. These GPUs now also have support enabled for hardware accelerated video encoding of AVC, JPEG, HEVC, and AV1, thus improving performance when using these formats when compared to software encoding. Developers will have access to the Intel Compute Runtime with newly introduced CCS optimizations and debugging support for Intel Xe GPUs, enabling easier development and improved AI workload speeds.

Confidential computing represents a significant paradigm shift in security architecture, protecting virtual machine workloads from unauthorized access. This technology shields sensitive code and data at runtime from privileged system software and other VMs, by operating within a hardware-protected Trusted Execution Environment, keeping data encrypted while in system memory.

Canonical has long recognized confidential computing as an area of strategic importance. Ubuntu was the first Linux distribution to support confidential VMs as a guest OS across major public cloud providers, with built-in support for AMD SEV-SNP and Intel TDX technologies.

Today, Canonical is pleased to announce that Ubuntu now supports AMD SEV-SNP on virtualization hosts, made possible by QEMU 9.2. This will enable enterprises to deploy confidential VMs in on-premise data centers using Ubuntu as both the host and guest operating system.