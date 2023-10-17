Software-update: Ubuntu 23.10

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 23.10 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 23.10 heeft codenaam Mantic Minotaur meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 6.6 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 45 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit is de aankondiging voor versie 23.04:

Improved security across the stack

Traditional full-disc encryption methods require a passphrase to complete the boot process, forcing administrators to choose between device security and manageability. Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 features preview support for hardware backed full-disk encryption where encryption keys are stored in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and recovered automatically by authenticated boot software. Broader hardware support for this feature will arrive next year alongside additional encryption configuration and management options in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

TPM backed full-disk encryption headlines a broader investment in Ubuntu’s default security posture which also includes a change to the Ubuntu kernel to address a common exploit path. Unprivileged user namespaces are used by many common applications, such as internet browsers, to create secure sandboxes. However they expose kernel interfaces normally restricted to processes with root privileges which can create significant security vulnerabilities. To address this issue the Ubuntu kernel now supports an additional mode that requires programs to have an AppArmor profile in order to use unprivileged user namespaces, significantly reducing their attack surface. Applications in the Ubuntu archives now have such AppArmor profiles to ensure adherence to this policy when enabled.

Upgraded app discovery

The world of open source applications is continually expanding. The larger this rich ecosystem becomes, the harder it is to discover, manage and most importantly trust the software installed on your machine. Ubuntu Desktop’s new App Center is a fast, intuitive and user-friendly hub that supports both snap and deb package formats. The App Center leverages the rich metadata provided by the Canonical Snap Store. All applications published on the Snap Store go through strict security reviews to ensure that only necessary permissions are enabled by default. A robust signature verification process also ensures that the Snaps cannot be modified by anyone but the publisher.

Support for Raspberry Pi 5 and SiFive HiFive Pro P550

Ubuntu 23.10 delivers expanded choice for developers looking to target the latest platforms and architectures and stay on the cutting edge. Ubuntu continues to affirm its commitment to Raspberry Pi as a first class platform for Desktop, Server and IoT use-cases. Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop and Server will support the brand new Raspberry Pi 5 from launch day, thanks to our close collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

“With Raspberry Pi 5 we’ve boosted the power and performance of the worlds’ most popular PC to deliver a fully-fledged developer platform.” said Gordon Hollingworth, Chief Technology Officer – Software at Raspberry Pi Trading, “We’re excited to see how the Ubuntu community leverages this power to create innovative and compelling new experiences.”

Building on the successful partnership that has brought Ubuntu to the SiFive HiFive RISC-V development platforms, including HiFive Unmatched, Canonical continues to be a leading supporter of the RISC-V ecosystem. Ubuntu 23.10 will be available on the SiFive HiFive Pro P550 at its launch. Fortified security, enhanced desktop app discovery and new hardware support lead the latest release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur.Building on the successful partnership that has brought Ubuntu to the SiFive HiFive RISC-V development platforms, including HiFive Unmatched, Canonical continues to be a leading supporter of the RISC-V ecosystem. Ubuntu 23.10 will be available on the SiFive HiFive Pro P550 at its launch.

“Together, SiFive and Canonical continue to deliver leading hardware/software solutions that are key enablers for RISC-V developers, helping to move the RISC-V ecosystem into applications requiring higher performance compute,” said Phil Dworsky, Global Head of Strategic Alliances at SiFive, “The combination of Canonical Ubuntu and SiFive Performance Family of processor IP arms developers with the platforms necessary to shape the future of computing, on RISC-V.”

Deeper integration for familiar administration tools

Previously, network configuration on Ubuntu required administrators to adjust their workflows depending on whether they were targeting desktop or server use-cases. To deliver a seamless networking experience in mixed Ubuntu estates, Ubuntu Desktop now uses Netplan, the declarative Linux networking configuration tool used on Ubuntu Server.

For administrators managing combined Windows and Ubuntu desktop fleets, ADsys, the Active Directory Group Policy client available with Ubuntu Pro, now supports machine certificate auto-enrollment from Active Directory Certificate Services. To complete the range of improvements to Ubuntu fleet management, the Ubuntu Pro client now provides a simplified Landscape enrollment wizard with additional guidance for bulk Landscape registrations to streamline deployment at scale.

Popular plug-ins for a refreshed Docker

Docker developers will be pleased to find that Ubuntu 23.10 includes the latest version of Docker 24.0.5 alongside two of the most popular Docker plugins, docker-buildx and docker-compose-v2. In this way, Mantic reduces repository sprawl for engineers, and makes development environments less burdensome to maintain.

Versienummer 23.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

19-04 Ubuntu 25.04 1
10-10 Ubuntu 24.10 15
31-08 Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS 47
04-'24 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 11
02-'24 Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS 76
10-'23 Ubuntu 23.10 20
08-'23 Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS 46
04-'23 Ubuntu 23.04 51
02-'23 Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS 39
10-'22 Ubuntu 22.10 14
IrBaboon79 17 oktober 2023 22:38
Ziet er allemaal niet al te spannend uit voor de server ISOs behalve dan die AppArmor mode; hopelijk is dat straks niet enforced/default na een upgrade van de LTS naar de 2404 LTS...collega's gaan dan vast weer zitten prullen en bellen waarom hun meuk niet meer werkt...
sfranken @IrBaboon7917 oktober 2023 23:03
Sorry als ik bot ben, maar als je nog collega's hebt die moeite hebben met SELinux en/of AppArmor dan gaat er ergens toch wel wat mis. Beide technieken zijn allesbehalve nieuw en niet-ondersteund.
IrBaboon79 @sfranken18 oktober 2023 00:41
Geen punt, maar die hebben andere verantwoordelijkheden over het algemeen, echter soms moeten ze dan eens iets ermee doen en dan wil dat wel eens wat vragen of discussie opleveren over hoe dat ook alweer moest / waarom staat dat aan? / vroeger ging dat op manier X / das wel lastig, etc…beetje een probleem ontstaan vanuit de historie vd organisatie want - je kent hem vast wel…- ‘het werkt toch al heel lang gewoon?

Kost jaren om zo’n mentaliteit te veranderen maar er zit gelukkig vooruitgang in :)
sfranken @IrBaboon7923 oktober 2023 14:39
Vooral in Linux land is "omdat het vroeger zo werkte" een hele slechte insteek. Er veranderen om de haverklap grote dingen, dus vooral hier is het kwestie van bijblijven.

maar goed, leg dat maar eens uit aan imand die al 15+ jaar bijvoorbeeld op dezelfde positie zit ja.
IrBaboon79 @sfranken23 oktober 2023 16:27
Je hebt zeker een punt en ik ben het met je eens dat stilzitten nooit goed is, echter vergeet dan niet dat Enterprise jaren lang op oude versies doordraaien en dat men soms lang op dezelfde plek zit met een vrij stabiele set verantwoordleijkheden die soms een heel verleden hebben; Ook heeft niet iedereen de motivatie om nieuwe dingen uit zichzelf op te zoeken.

Bedrijfscultuur en de snelheid van het domein tellen ook mee; als de branche niet superinnovatief is maar meer een passief gebruiker hoef je niet achter elke hippe scheet aan te jagen, het moet vooral stabiel zijn en je applicatie moet draaien.

Oude kennis blijft daardoor ook best lang relevant en nodig voor dagelijks onderhoud en nieuwe kennis bijspijkeren heeft niet altijd waarde voor de mensen want dat heb je immers niet nodig (tot het ooit relevant is...).

Maar goed: Rome en Aken zijn niet in 1 dag gebouwd...sterker nog, het Colloseum zijn ze blijkbaar nog steeds aan het verven en dat staat toch al een dikke 2000 jaar...zouden die Italianen per uur betalen?
sfranken @IrBaboon7923 oktober 2023 19:01
Dan heb ik het tegenlicht een beetje, juist enterprise gebruikers hebben baat bij het omgaan met security tooling in het gebruikte OS. SELinux en AppArmor zijn al, uh, 15+ jaar een hoofdonderdeel van elke zichzelf respecterende distro en software vanuit leveranciers (in mijn ervaring, maar ik werk alleen met RHEL en die "kant" van de familie) is daar nu gewoon op gebouwd en word rekening mee gehouden / de correcte configuraties meegestuurd.

Als het toch een keer overkomt dat ik handmatig iets moet doen: documenteren, documenteren, documenteren. Maar goed, dat hoef ik niet te zeggen hoop ik.
IrBaboon79 @sfranken23 oktober 2023 19:18
Ik snap je punt, maar ik denk dat je mijn punten ook wel ziet dat de praktijk soms anders is : soms kan je moeilijk ala minute een bestaande cultuur veranderen, afdwingen kan het niet dus eigenlijk alleen door consistent stap voor stap dingen te verbeteren en goede voorbeelden iedereen zien mee te krijgen zodat uiteindelijk de mentaliteit omslaat…
sfranken @Anoniem: 8091023 oktober 2023 14:39
Als je een noob bent laat je dit aan een collega over die meer ervaring heeft en vraag je of je mee mag kijken zodat je leert. Een goed bedrijf gooit je nooit zo in het diepe.
Anoniem: 80910 @sfranken24 oktober 2023 09:55
Je hebt alleen nog niet gezegd waar het voor gebruikt wordt. De standaard instelling van debian is toch dat alles dicht staat? Tsja, ik doe zelf weinig met anders dan standaard apps. Ik programmeer en dat moet gewoon draaien, ik geef niks om andere software omdat er te vaak gaten inzitten en ik maar te vaak tegenkom dat instellingen niet goed staan...
Qalo 17 oktober 2023 22:58
Tja, Ubuntu... ik prefereer het, als Linux liefhebber, te allen tijde boven Windows, maar daar is alles ook wel mee gezegd. Waar ik vroeger een fervent gebruiker was van Ubuntu, ben ik er tegenwoordig niet meer zo enthousiast over. Ubuntu was ooit een fijne distro, maar door bepaalde keuzes door Mark Shuttleworth en zijn team ben ik op een gegeven moment toch afgeknapt en ben ik uiteindelijk beland bij andere distro's.

Ik ben ook al geen fan van snaps, en laten ze die nu juist pushen (logischerwijs hoor, want dat is een "kindje" van Canonical). Nu weet ik wel dat je Ubuntu "snap-vrij" kan krijgen, maar waarom zou ik die moeite doen als distro's als bijvoorbeeld Linux Mint ("de allerbeste Ubuntu" ooit gemaakt, bij wijze van spreken) dat al voor ons gedaan heeft? Dan maar liever Linux Mint. En dat draai ik al jaren naar volle tevredenheid, naast andere distro's als Fedora, Debian en Manjaro.

De keuze voor een derivaat is trouwens snel gemaakt, mocht je fan zijn van een ander soort desktop dan de aangepaste GNOME-ervaring op de hoofd distro. Kubuntu met KDE, Xubuntu met Xfce, of Ubuntu Cinnamon (met Cinnamon als desktopomgeving). Maar die zijn weer makkelijk te vervangen door respectievelijk KDE Neon, Linux Mint Xfce of Linux Mint Cinnamon. Met andere woorden: de meeste Ubuntu-smaken vormen geen meerwaarde (meer) ten opzichte van andere distro's. Het is erg uitwisselbaar geworden. Vroeger was Ubuntu dé Linux distro die je draaide qua populariteit. Tegenwoordig is het landschap wat meer versplinterd geraakt omdat andere distro's het ook steeds beter zijn gaan doen.

Ik klink wat negatief, want ik ben toch blij dat Ubuntu er is. Ubuntu Server wordt bijvoorbeeld veel gebruikt en is op zich een prima product. Maar Ubuntu als desktop heeft zijn momentum verloren in de loop der jaren.
Sjah @Qalo18 oktober 2023 04:11
quote: Vroeger was Ubuntu dé Linux distro die je draaide qua populariteit. Tegenwoordig is het landschap wat meer versplinterd geraakt omdat andere distro's het ook steeds beter zijn gaan doen.

Ja daar zie ik velen elkaar in napraten, maar ik heb nog nooit een statistiek gezien die dat bevestigt. Tot 3 jaar geleden had je tenminste nog NetmarketShare, die ook naast een algeheel linux-beeld ook Ubuntu aandeel weergaf, en daarin was Ubuntu tot op het laatst overheersend. Nu heb je alleen nog maar de speler Statcounter, en die meet alleen nog maar het grote linux-beeld, en geeft geen inzicht in hoe die linux koek dan verdeeld is.

Saeverix @Sjah18 oktober 2023 08:42
Ik denk dat DistroWatch ook wel aardig de populariteit van de verschillende distro's in beeld brengt: https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=popularity
Het gaat daarbij om de pagehits voor een bepaalde distro binnen DistroWatch, het is dus geen directe meting van het gebruik van iedere distro (lijkt me technisch ook onmogelijk) maar het geeft wel een goed beeld.

Daar zie je het laatste jaar Linux Mint op plek 2, en Ubuntu op plek 5/6.
sfranken @Saeverix23 oktober 2023 14:41
Distrowatch is juist een erg slecht voorbeeld, puur omdat het alleen eigen hits telt. Als ik nu met een groep vrienden de Distrowatch pagina van Gentoo gigantisch veel bezoek en veel kennissen dat ook laat doen is Gentoo ineens de #1 (even overdreven).
Qalo @Sjah18 oktober 2023 13:54
Ja daar zie ik velen elkaar in napraten, maar ik heb nog nooit een statistiek gezien die dat bevestigt.
Het is niet zozeer "napraten", maar meer een combinatie van de ranking op DistroWatch een aantal jaren geleden (site clicks that is!), in combinatie van wat ik toen zag in mijn eigen omgeving. De meeste mensen die ik toentertijd tegenkwam en Linux op hun computer/laptop hadden geïnstalleerd, was Ubuntu het meest gebruikt. Slechts een enkeling die ik tegenkwam draaide iets anders dan Ubuntu. Daarop baseer ik mijn uitspraak
Tot 3 jaar geleden had je tenminste nog NetmarketShare, die ook naast een algeheel linux-beeld ook Ubuntu aandeel weergaf, en daarin was Ubuntu tot op het laatst overheersend.
Huh? Maar wacht.... eerst heb je het over napraten, om vervolgens zelf te constateren dat NetmarketShare inderdaad constateerde dat Ubuntu de meest gebruikte Linux distro was. Dan is het toch geen "napraten" maar een gemeten feit? :?
desmond @Qalo18 oktober 2023 16:36
Je bent niet geheel tevreden, maar jouw alternatieven zijn alle van Ubuntu afgeleid. Een distro kiezen vind ik ook lastig.
Ik draai zo'n 15 jaar Ubuntu, (door schade/schande) alleen nog LTS'en voor mij. Ook heb ik geen zin in OS tweaken. De zaak moet gewoon werken. Vanaf 2012 ongeveer heb ik Canonical toch vrij veel proefballonnen zien oplaten en weer zien leeglopen. Radicaal redesign, Ubuntu One, Amazon integratie, Snap, uitstap naar Wayland en terug X. Zo jammer dat ze die effort niet in bredere kwaliteitsslagen hebben gestopt. Ook is de configureerbaarheid zwaar teruggelopen; vrij bijzonder dat een vanilla LTS install feitelijk telkens minder opties biedt. Alleen al Nautilus, daar kan je niks mee. In arren moede nu naar Kubuntu uitgeweken. Redhat zit tegenwoordig onder IBM en OpenSuse komt met Yast en Kiwi. Is dat de moeite van de leercurve waard?
*edit: als aanvulling op @Qalo bedoeld.

Qalo @desmond19 oktober 2023 15:48
Fedora (Red Hat), Manjaro (Arch) en Debian zijn geen afgeleiden van Ubuntu. En van de systemen die wèl zijn afgeleid van Ubuntu zijn systemen die het beter voor elkaar hebben dan Ubuntu zelf. Linux Mint is, voor mij althans, de allerbeste Ubuntu ooit gemaakt. Daar geef ik dus mijn voorkeur aan. Niks mis mee... :)

Je beschijft precies (maar niet volledig) wat ik vind mankeren aan de huidige Ubuntu. En begrijp me niet verkeerd: Ubuntu is op zich nog steeds een goede distro, alleen is het zo dat de afgeleiden het beter doen dan Ubuntu zelf.

Ik snap dat Mark Shuttleworth vooruit wil lopen in de stoet, maar slaagt daar maar niet helemaal in. Ubuntu heeft Linux zeker wel vooruit geholpen in de acceptatie van Linux bij een breder publiek (ook al is die relatief gezien nog steeds marginaal), maar op de gemaakte keuzes hebben ze minder succes gehad dan waarop gehoopt werd.

Maar resumé: ik draai toch nog steeds liever Ubuntu dan Windows. Daarmee wil ik niet zeggen dat Windows slecht is. Maar qua workflow past Windows gewoon niet meer bij me en ben ik ervan vervreemd. Veel dingen in Linux werken (voor MIJ, zeg ik er even bij) logischer en makkelijker dan onder Windows. O-)
Jimbolino 18 oktober 2023 01:05
https://www.omgubuntu.co....anslations-issue-resolved

er is al een 23.10.1, omdat er "problemen" waren met de Oekraïense vertaling
Zidane007nl @Jimbolino19 oktober 2023 00:01
Klopt, daar wordt in de release notes ook wat over gezegd:
The Ubuntu Desktop images are labelled as 23.10.1 instead of 23.10 due to the installer translation incident as mentioned here. The contents of 23.10.1 are the same as any other image with the exception of shipping a newer ubuntu-desktop-installer.
Iemand had via Weblate de Oekraïense vertaling volgestopt met vieze taal. Wel apart dat dat niet is opgevallen.
Sjah 25 oktober 2023 22:01
Nou, een week later, en hier op Ubuntu 23.04 meldt zich nog steeds geen update...

