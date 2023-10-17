Software-update: UCheck 5.0.1.0

UCheck logo (79 pix) Adlice Software heeft versie 5.0.1.0 van UCheck uitgebracht. Met dit programma, met ondersteuning voor 249 programma's, kan software op de computer up-to-date worden gehouden. Met de gratis uitvoering moet een scan handmatig uitgevoerd worden; de betaalde uitvoering kan dat periodiek automatisch doen en deze kan verder de ondersteunde programma's ook installeren indien deze nog niet op de computer aanwezig zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.0.1.0:
  • Updated to core 6.13.1
    • Fixed crash when opening search url
    • Now using program full name for exclusions (UCheck)
    • Fix for download links
    • Small fix for initial exclusions value
    • Minor Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Community setting was not persisting on Free version
  • Fixed config errors in the logs
  • Added communnity count on dashboard
  • Color changes in Installed tab
  • Added ability to exclude version only for Community items (Update tab)
  • Now using program names for exclusions
  • Fixed how "Outdated" column was showing for unsupported programs
  • Fixed Windows updates dashboard value
  • Fixed links colors in Installed tab
  • Now allowing to exclude unsupported programs

UCheck

Versienummer 5.0.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Adlice Software
Download https://www.adlice.com/ucheck#alt_download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

commentator 17 oktober 2023 21:57
eens kijken of dit programma het gat dat is gevallen door het wegvallen van SUMO kan opvangen
weballey @commentator17 oktober 2023 23:26
Betwijfel het. Ze hadden vandaag vier updates, alle vier fout. Bij SUMo kon je dat eenvoudig melden, maar hiermee is dat niet mogelijk.

