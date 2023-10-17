TechSmith heeft de eerste update voor versie 2024 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Feature Updates Updated the Stamp search view when there are no results to better guide users to more stamps on the TechSmith Assets for Snagit website.

Updated the Recent Captures Tray to remember captures when moving the Library.

Added messaging to the Share to Microsoft Teams window when there are no recent Chats to show. Performance Improvements Sped up Click Animation in video recordings. Updates for IT Administrators Added a button to reset Snagit to the original, default settings. See the Advanced tab in Editor Preferences.

Removed unused LeadTools DLLs.

Updated OpenSSL library to version 3.1.2.

Updated Apache Thrift library to version 0.19.0. Bug Fixes Fixed an occasional crash that could occur when using the Selection tool in specific circumstances.

Fixed All-in-One Capture to remember Cursor Highlight and Click Animation settings from the previous video recording.

Fixed the Smart Move Detail setting to work as expected.

Fixed an issue where undoing and redoing a video cut could result in an incorrect yellow selection area on the timeline.

Fixed an issue where the Highlight Cursor setting would not turn on automatically when the user selected a color.

Fixed hotkey navigation for Tab, Enter, and Escape keys in guided tours.

Corrected spacing and punctuation in the French version of some tooltips.

Fixed an issue where video playback tooltips appeared off-centered in languages other than English.

Fixed an issue where Activity and Smileys and People stamps could appear with inverted colors in non-English installations of Snagit.

Fixed an issue importing localized stamp packs would use English category names when running Snagit under a non-English setting.

Fixed an issue where the scrolling capture preview would not minimize with the capture toolbar when capturing large regions on a single monitor.