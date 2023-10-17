Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.12

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zesde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. In versie 7.0.12 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed using a debugger inside the guest under certain circumstances (bugs #21413 and #21546)
  • VMM: Fixed detection of VT-x being used by other hypervisors (bug #21867)
  • VMM: Introduced additional improvements in Split Lock Detection feature of recent Intel CPUs on Linux hosts (bug #20180)
  • GUI: Fixed issue when the nested hardware virtualization setting was not displayed in the VM details panel (bug #21707)
  • GUI: Introduced NLS update for Croatian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch and Turkish languages as well as added general look-and-feel improvements
  • Devices: Fixed black screen in Windows guests with multiple guest screens when 3D is disabled (7.0.10 regression)
  • Devices: Fixed PCI device identifiers for the VirtIO network interface (bug #21516)
  • Devices: Fixed VLAN support for the VirtIO network interface (bug #21778)
  • Devices: Fixed loading saved states when a TPM is configured (7.0.10 regression, bug #21773)
  • Networking: Fixed memory leaks in the VBoxIntNetSwitch process on macOS (bug #21752)
  • Networking: Fixed TCP connections with IP addresses ending on .2 when the NAT network attachment is used (bug #21513)
  • Audio: Fixed switching host audio devices on Windows hosts using the WAS backend (bugs #20431, #21517, #20630 and #20723)
  • VRDP: Added general improvements
  • VBoxManage: Added improvements for "list usbfilters" command
  • Unattended: Added kick start file support for Oracle Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 9.
  • Main: Added more Linux OS subtypes
  • Host Services: Fixed Guest Properties service crash under rare circumstance
  • Linux Host and Guest: Fixed few "field-spanning write" kernel warnings (bugs #21410 and #21862)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added more fixes for RHEL 8.9 and 9.3 kernel
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added more fixes for kernel 6.4
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for OpenSUSE 15.5 kernel
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernels 6.5 and 6.6
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added version reporting for "rcvboxadd status-kernel" and "rcvboxadd status-user" commands
  • BIOS: Restored support for ISA SCSI HBAs in the BIOS (bug #21736)

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2023 21:42
6 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-10-2023 • 21:42

6

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

22-01 VirtualBox 7.1.6 9
15-10 VirtualBox 7.1.4 2
28-09 VirtualBox 7.1.2 12
11-09 VirtualBox 7.1.0 10
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.1.0 bèta 1 1
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.20 11
05-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.18 9
04-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.16 27
01-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.14 36
10-'23 VirtualBox 7.0.12 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
6
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
FrankHe 17 oktober 2023 22:10
De ondersteuning van Apple Silicone M1 en M2 laat helaas nog op zich wachten. Je kunt wel een test bèta versie macOS/ARM64 downloaden maar die lijkt vooralsnog niet stabiel genoeg om het tot de release te maken.

Een beter alternatief is UTM for macOS die wel goede ondersteuning biedt voor de huidige generatie M1 en M2 van Apple.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FrankHe op 26 juli 2024 04:37]

Prosperot @FrankHe18 oktober 2023 16:43
En UTM is ook nog eens gratis. Prima optie idd voor M1 M2 van apple
FrankHe @Prosperot18 oktober 2023 19:53
VirtualBox is voor zover ik weet ook nog steeds gratis. Op Apple silicone is VirtualBox voor niets.
Zwelgje @Prosperot19 oktober 2023 03:47
absoluut prima product!

heb hem zelf via de Appstore gekocht, puur om de ontwikkelaar 10 euro te geven voor de moeite die hij erin heeft gestopt en ik graag dit soort initiatieven wil ondersteunen en ook best voor wil betalen
herpideperpi @FrankHe18 oktober 2023 19:48
Precies. Ik probeer het iedere keer. En mijn OVA bevat Windows XP, dus ik stel geen hoge eisen.
Ben beetje bang dat ze er geen zin meer in hebben.
FrankHe @herpideperpi18 oktober 2023 19:52
Mijn vermoeden is ook dat Oracle geen tijd besteed aan ondersteuning van Apple silicone in VirtualBox. Er zijn voldoende alternatieven en het zou zomaar kunnen dat Oracle hierin berust en het verder wel prima vindt. Ik denk dat ze er anders wel werk van hadden gemaakt maar.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq