Versie 4.4.6 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Bug in EtherCAT dissector with ECS order. Issue 13718.
- Conversation dialog columns return to default width on each new packet in live capture. Issue 15978.
- Tests fail in LTO-enabled builds in Ubuntu/Debian. Issue 18216.
- Incorrect conditions in BFCP dissector. Issue 18717.
- Static build fails on Ubuntu 24.04 because the c-ares library isn’t found. Issue 20343.
- Flutter’s Image Picker Generated JPEG Files Detected as Malformed Packet. Issue 20355.
- QUIC dissector breaks when src and dst change. Issue 20371.
- s390x: build fail on Ubuntu PPA nighty build. Issue 20372.
- Trailing octet after IPv4 packet end is not detected or displayed in raw bytes. Issue 20423.
- [packet-ax25-nol3.c] Only call APRS dissector on UI Frames. Issue 20429.
- Wireshark hangs when refreshing interfaces with the debug console preference set to "always" and a file open (Windows) Issue 20434.
- BGP EVPN - Type-8 route not correctly read after addition of Max. Response Time field. Issue 20459.
- Wireshark does not correctly decode LIN "go to sleep" in TECMP and CMP. Issue 20463.
- MQTT-SN: WILLTOPIC message not decoded correctly (missing some flags) Issue 20476.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ADB
- ASAM CMP
- AX.25
- BACapp
- BFCP
- BGP
- CP2179
- DCERPC WKSSVC
- DCT2000
- DECT-NWK
- DHCP
- DOF
- EAPOL-MKA
- ECAT
- ErlDP
- Ethertype
- F1AP
- GSM BSSMAP
- GSM DTAP
- HomePlug AV
- ICMP
- IEEE 802.11
- ITS
- LDP
- MQTT-SN
- NAS-EPS
- NR RRC
- OER
- PCEP
- PNIO
- PPP
- QUAKE
- QUIC
- Raw
- Signal PDU
- TCP
- TECMP
- TLS
- USB DFU
- 3GPP
- pcapng
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.4.6 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.6 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.4.6 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.4.6 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.6 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD