Software-update: Wireshark 4.4.6

Wireshark logo Versie 4.4.6 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Bug in EtherCAT dissector with ECS order. Issue 13718.
  • Conversation dialog columns return to default width on each new packet in live capture. Issue 15978.
  • Tests fail in LTO-enabled builds in Ubuntu/Debian. Issue 18216.
  • Incorrect conditions in BFCP dissector. Issue 18717.
  • Static build fails on Ubuntu 24.04 because the c-ares library isn’t found. Issue 20343.
  • Flutter’s Image Picker Generated JPEG Files Detected as Malformed Packet. Issue 20355.
  • QUIC dissector breaks when src and dst change. Issue 20371.
  • s390x: build fail on Ubuntu PPA nighty build. Issue 20372.
  • Trailing octet after IPv4 packet end is not detected or displayed in raw bytes. Issue 20423.
  • [packet-ax25-nol3.c] Only call APRS dissector on UI Frames. Issue 20429.
  • Wireshark hangs when refreshing interfaces with the debug console preference set to "always" and a file open (Windows) Issue 20434.
  • BGP EVPN - Type-8 route not correctly read after addition of Max. Response Time field. Issue 20459.
  • Wireshark does not correctly decode LIN "go to sleep" in TECMP and CMP. Issue 20463.
  • MQTT-SN: WILLTOPIC message not decoded correctly (missing some flags) Issue 20476.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ADB
  • ASAM CMP
  • AX.25
  • BACapp
  • BFCP
  • BGP
  • CP2179
  • DCERPC WKSSVC
  • DCT2000
  • DECT-NWK
  • DHCP
  • DOF
  • EAPOL-MKA
  • ECAT
  • ErlDP
  • Ethertype
  • F1AP
  • GSM BSSMAP
  • GSM DTAP
  • HomePlug AV
  • ICMP
  • IEEE 802.11
  • ITS
  • LDP
  • MQTT-SN
  • NAS-EPS
  • NR RRC
  • OER
  • PCEP
  • PNIO
  • PPP
  • QUAKE
  • QUIC
  • Raw
  • Signal PDU
  • TCP
  • TECMP
  • TLS
  • USB DFU
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • 3GPP
  • pcapng

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.4.6 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.6 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.4.6 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.4.6 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.6 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Wireshark
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2025 21:30
4 • submitter: danmark_ori

18-04-2025 • 21:30

4

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Wireshark

Update-historie

10-07 Wireshark 4.6.7 0
20-05 Wireshark 4.6.6 1
30-04 Wireshark 4.6.5 0
26-02 Wireshark 4.6.4 2
15-01 Wireshark 4.6.3 0
04-12 Wireshark 4.6.2 0
20-11 Wireshark 4.6.1 0
10-'25 Wireshark 4.6.0 5
08-'25 Wireshark 4.4.9 0
07-'25 Wireshark 4.4.8 2
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Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
19 april 2025 16:57
Top. Weer een mooie update. Meteen even testen! Thank you Wireshark!
Dociler 20 april 2025 12:18
Top-app, megaveel potentie, maar niet besteedt aan leken. Heeft iemand een tip voor een goede hands-on basis training?
BvdW1978 @Dociler20 april 2025 18:28
Da's een beetje lastig. WireShark geeft je inzicht in netwerkpakketjes. Om daar chocola van te maken, zul je die eerst inhoudelijk helemaal moeten begrijpen. Ik denk (persoonlijke mening) dat je meer hebt aan iets als een CCNA of soortgelijke diepgaande "cursus networking" dan aan een training in het bedienen van WireShark zelf. Vergelijk het een beetje met een stethoscoop. Het instrument is simpel te bedienen: een kant in je oren, dopje op de borst van de patient en klaar.. maar om te beoordelen wat je dan hoort zul je toch eerst een flink deel van de opleiding tot arts moeten doen.
phkba @Dociler20 april 2025 21:56
Ik heb vorig jaar een twee daagse training gevolgd bij Sale Blok. Aanrader!

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