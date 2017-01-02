Door Japke Rosink, maandag 2 januari 2017 15:24, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Nmap

Nmap is een programma voor het verkennen en controleren van een netwerk. Het is ontworpen om zonder vertragingen een groot netwerk te scannen en werkt ook zonder problemen op een enkele host. Het programma maakt gebruik van 'raw ip packets' om actieve hosts en informatie over de beschikbare services te achterhalen. Het wordt gebundeld met NSE , waarmee je scripts kunt gebruiken voor het detecteren van beveiligingslekken, wat idee betreft vergelijkbaar met Nessus of OpenVAS. Daarnaast wordt het gebundeld met Zenmap, waarmee een visuele topologie van de gedetecteerde netwerkomgeving gegenereerd wordt, en met Ncat, waarmee je netwerkverkeer kunt onderscheppen, analyseren, aanpassen, enzovoort. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden is te vinden op deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Nmap 7.40 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging op de mailinglijst: