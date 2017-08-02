Nmap is een programma voor het verkennen en controleren van een netwerk. Het is ontworpen om zonder vertragingen een groot netwerk te scannen en werkt ook zonder problemen op een enkele host. Het programma maakt gebruik van 'raw ip packets' om actieve hosts en informatie over de beschikbare services te achterhalen. Het wordt gebundeld met NSE , waarmee je scripts kunt gebruiken voor het detecteren van beveiligingslekken, wat idee betreft vergelijkbaar met Nessus of OpenVAS. Daarnaast wordt het gebundeld met Zenmap, waarmee een visuele topologie van de gedetecteerde netwerkomgeving gegenereerd wordt, en met Ncat, waarmee je netwerkverkeer kunt onderscheppen, analyseren, aanpassen, enzovoort. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden is te vinden op deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Nmap 7.60 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging op de mailinglijst:

Nmap 7.60 released! SSH support, SMB2/SMB3 improvements, 14 more scripts, new Npcap, GSoC work, and more



Hello everyone. I'm back from Defcon and excited to announce the new Nmap 7.60 release! It has only been a month and a half since 7.50, but we still packed a lot into this one. Mostly because we have such an awesome GSoC team of 8 students and mentors working on so many cool projects. The program hasn't even ended yet, but much of their work has already been integrated into this release.



One of the things I'm most excited about is ssh support. Nmap scripts can now perform brute force SSH password cracking, query servers about what auth methods and public keys they accept, and even log in using known or discovered credentials to execute arbitrary commands. We're including four scripts to start out with, and it opens the door to many more future capabilities! This was the product of three summers of GSoC students building on each other's work until we finally have something portable (works on Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.) and reliable enough to include. Mad props to the students Devin Bjelland (2014), Sergey Khegay (2016), and Evangelos Deirmentzoglou (2017) as well as their mentors Patrick Donnelly and Fotis "Ithilgore" Hantzis!



Oh, we also have 14 (!) new NSE scripts, and a bunch of great SMB2/SMB3 improvements by Paulino Calderon. This release also includes our new Npcap 0.93 which resolves an issue where the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update was breaking Npcap and impairing Nmap functionality. There's a lot more, so I'll end this email with the full list.



Nmap 7.60 source code and binary packages for Linux, Windows, and Mac are available for free download from the usual spot:

https://nmap.org/download.html



If you find any bugs in this release, please let us know on the Nmap Dev list or bug tracker as described at https://nmap.org/book/man-bugs.html.



Here is the full list of significant changes since Nmap 7.50: [Windows] Updated the bundled Npcap from 0.91 to 0.93, fixing several issues with installation and compatibility with the Windows 10 Creators Update.

[NSE][GH#910] NSE scripts now have complete SSH support via libssh2, including password brute-forcing and running remote commands, thanks to the combined efforts of three Summer of Code students: [Devin Bjelland, Sergey Khegay, Evangelos Deirmentzoglou]

[NSE] Added 14 NSE scripts from 6 authors, bringing the total up to 579! They are all listed at https://nmap.org/nsedoc/, and the summaries are below: ftp-syst sends SYST and STAT commands to FTP servers to get system version and connection information. [Daniel Miller] [GH#916] http-vuln-cve2017-8917 checks for an SQL injection vulnerability affecting Joomla! 3.7.x before 3.7.1. [Wong Wai Tuck] iec-identify probes for the IEC 60870-5-104 SCADA protocol. [Aleksandr Timorin, Daniel Miller] [GH#915] openwebnet-discovery retrieves device identifying information and number of connected devices running on openwebnet protocol. [Rewanth Cool] puppet-naivesigning checks for a misconfiguration in the Puppet CA where naive signing is enabled, allowing for any CSR to be automatically signed. [Wong Wai Tuck] [GH#943] smb-protocols discovers if a server supports dialects NT LM 0.12 (SMBv1), 2.02, 2.10, 3.00, 3.02 and 3.11. This replaces the old smbv2-enabled script. [Paulino Calderon] [GH#943] smb2-capabilities lists the supported capabilities of SMB2/SMB3 servers. [Paulino Calderon] [GH#943] smb2-time determines the current date and boot date of SMB2 servers. [Paulino Calderon] [GH#943] smb2-security-mode determines the message signing configuration of SMB2/SMB3 servers. [Paulino Calderon] [GH#943] smb2-vuln-uptime attempts to discover missing critical patches in Microsoft Windows systems based on the SMB2 server uptime. [Paulino Calderon] ssh-auth-methods lists the authentication methods offered by an SSH server. [Devin Bjelland] ssh-brute performs brute-forcing of SSH password credentials. [Devin Bjelland] ssh-publickey-acceptance checks public or private keys to see if they could be used to log in to a target. A list of known-compromised key pairs is included and checked by default. [Devin Bjelland] ssh-run uses user-provided credentials to run commands on targets via SSH. [Devin Bjelland]

[NSE] Removed smbv2-enabled, which was incompatible with the new SMBv2/3 improvements. It was fully replaced by the smb-protocols script.

[Ncat][GH#446] Added Datagram TLS (DTLS) support to Ncat in connect (client) mode with --udp --ssl. Also added Application Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN) support with the --ssl-alpn option. [Denis Andzakovic, Daniel Miller]

Updated the default ciphers list for Ncat and the secure ciphers list for Nsock to use "!aNULL:!eNULL" instead of "!ADH". With the addition of ECDH ciphersuites, anonymous ECDH suites were being allowed. [Daniel Miller]

[NSE][GH#930] Fix ndmp-version and ndmp-fs-info when scanning Veritas Backup Exec Agent 15 or 16. [Andrew Orr]

[NSE][GH#943] Added new SMB2/3 library and related scripts. [Paulino Calderon]

[NSE][GH#950] Added wildcard detection to dns-brute. Only hostnames that resolve to unique addresses will be listed. [Aaron Heesakkers]

[NSE] FTP scripts like ftp-anon and ftp-brute now correctly handle TLS-protected FTP services and use STARTTLS when necessary. [Daniel Miller]

[NSE][GH#936] Function url.escape no longer encodes so-called "unreserved" characters, including hyphen, period, underscore, and tilde, as per RFC 3986. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#935] Function http.pipeline_go no longer assumes that persistent connections are supported on HTTP 1.0 target (unless the target explicitly declares otherwise), as per RFC 7230. [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#934] The HTTP response object has a new member, version, which contains the HTTP protocol version string returned by the server, e.g. "1.0". [nnposter]

[NSE][GH#938] Fix handling of the objectSID Active Directory attribute by ldap.lua. [Tom Sellers]

[NSE] Fix line endings in the list of Oracle SIDs used by oracle-sid-brute. Carriage Return characters were being sent in the connection packets, likely resulting in failure of the script. [Anant Shrivastava]

[NSE][GH#141] http-useragent-checker now checks for changes in HTTP status (usually 403 Forbidden) in addition to redirects to indicate forbidden User Agents. [Gyanendra Mishra] Enjoy this new release and please do let us know if you find any problems! Download link: https://nmap.org/download.html



