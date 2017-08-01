Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RouterOS 6.40

Door , 1 reactie, bron: MikroTik

MikroTik heeft enkele dagen geleden RouterOS 6.40 uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van router-taken, denk daarbij onder andere aan natuurlijk het routeren van netwerkverkeer, firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, hotspot gateway en vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele-machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, deze licentie zit al bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware inbegrepen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in v6.40:
  • bonding
    • fixed 802.3ad mode on RB1100AHx4
  • btest
    • fixed crash when packet size has been changed during test
  • capsman
    • added "current-registered-clients" and "current-authorized-clients" count for CAP interfaces
    • fixed EAP identity reporting in "registration-table"
    • set minimal "caps-man-names" and "caps-man-certificate-common-names" length to 1 char
  • certificate
    • added "crl-use" setting to disable CRL use (CLI only)
    • update and reload old certificate with new one if SKID matches
  • chr
    • fixed MAC address assignment when hot plugging NIC on XenServer
    • maximal system disk size now limited to 16GB
  • conntrack
    • fixed IPv6 connection tracking enable/disable
  • console
    • fixed different command auto complete on
  • crs212
    • fixed Optech sfp-10G-tx module compatibility with SFP ports
  • defconf
    • added IPv6 default firewall configuration (IPv6 package must be enabled on reset)
    • improved IPv4 default firewall configuration
    • renamed 192.168.88.1 address static DNS entry from "router" to "router.lan"
  • dhcp
    • added "debug" logs on MAC address change
  • dhcpv4-client
    • added "gateway-address" script parameter
  • dhcpv4-server
    • fixed lease renew for DHCP clients that sends renewal with "ciaddr = 0.0.0.0"
    • fixed server state on interface change in Winbox and Webfig
  • discovery
    • fixed timeouts for LLDP neighbours
  • dns
    • remove all dynamic cache RRs of same type when adding static entry
  • dude
    • fixed server crash
  • email
    • added support for multiple attachments
  • ethernet
    • fixed occasional broken interface order after reset/first boot
    • fixed rare linking problem with forced 10Mbps full-duplex mode
  • export
    • added "terse" option
    • added default "init-delay" setting for "/routerboard settings" menu
    • added router model and serial number to configuration export
    • fixed "/interface list" verbose export
    • fixed "/ipv6 route" compact export
    • fixed MPLS "dynamic-label-range" export
    • fixed SNMP "src-address" for compact export
  • fastpath
    • improved performance when packets for slowpath are received
    • improved process of removing dynamic interfaces
  • fasttrack
    • fixed fasttrack over interfaces with dynamic MAC address
  • fetch
    • added "src-address" parameter for HTTP and HTTPS
  • filesystem
    • improved error correcting process on tilera and RB1100AHx4 storage
  • firewall
    • added "none-dynamic" and "none-static" options for "address-list-timeout" parameter
    • fixed bridge "action=log" rules
    • fixed cosmetic "inactive" flag when item was disabled
    • fixed crash on fasttrack dummy rule manual change attempt
    • removed unique address list name limit
  • hAP ac lite
    • removed nonexistent "wlan-led"
  • hotspot
    • added "address-list" support in "walled-garden" IP section
    • require "dns-name" to contain "." symbol under Hotspot Server Profile configuration
  • ike1
    • added log error message if netmask was not provided by "mode-config" server
    • added support for "framed-pool" RADIUS attribute
    • create tunnel policy when no split net provided
    • fixed minor memory leak on peer configuration change
    • kill phase1 instead of rekey if "mode-config" is used
    • removed SAs on DPD
    • send phase1 delete
    • wait for cfg set reply before ph2 creation with xAuth
  • ike2
    • added RADIUS attributes "Framed-Pool", "Framed-Ip-Address", "Framed-Ip-Netmask"
    • added pfkey kernel return checks
    • added support for "Mikrotik_Address_List" RADIUS attribute
    • added support for "mode-config" static address
    • by default use "/24" netmask for peer IP address in split net
    • fixed duplicate policy checking with "0.0.0.0/0" policies
    • prefer traffic selector with "mode-config" address
  • ipsec
    • added "firewall=add-notrack" peer option (CLI only)
    • added information in console XML for "mode-config" menu
    • added support for "key-id" peer identification type
    • allow to specify chain in "firewall" peer option
    • do not deduct "dst-address" from "sa-dst-address" for "/0" policies
    • enabled modp2048 DH group by default
    • fixed connections cleanup on policy or proposal modification
    • optimized logging under IPSec topic
    • removed policy priority
  • l2tp
    • fixed handling of pre-authenticated L2TP sessions with CHAP authentication
  • l2tp-server
    • added "one-session-per-host" option
  • log
    • added "poe-out" topic
    • improved "l2tp" logs
    • optimized "wireless,info" topic logs
    • work on false CPU/RAM overclocked alarms
  • lte
    • added "accounting" logs for LTE connections
    • added additional driver support for DWR-910
    • added info command support for the Jaton LTE modem
    • added initial support for "NTT DoCoMo" modem
    • added support for Huawei E3531-6
    • added support for ZTE TE W120
    • fixed info command when it is executed at the same time as modem restarts/disconnects
    • improved SMS delivery report
    • improved reliability on SXT LTE
    • ! added initial fastpath support (except SXT LTE and Sierra modems)
    • ! added initial support for passthrough mode for lte modems that supports fastpath
  • metarouter
    • fixed display of bogus error message on startup
  • mmips
    • added support for NVME disks
  • ovpn
    • added support for "push-continuation"
    • added support for topology subnet for IP mode
    • fixed duplicate default gateway presence when receiving extra routes
    • improved performance when receiving too many options
  • packages
    • increased automatic download retry interval to 5 minutes if there is no free disk space
  • ping
    • fixed ping getting stuck (after several thousands of ping attempts)
  • ppp
    • added initial support for ZTE K4203-Z and ME3630-E
    • added output values for "info" command for finding the GSM base station's location ("LAC" and "IMSI")
    • fixed "user-command" output
    • fixed non-standart PAP or CHAP packet handling
    • improved MLPPP packet forwarding performance
    • use interface name instead of IP as default route gateway
  • proxy
    • fixed potential crash
    • fixed rare program crash after closing client connection
  • quickset
    • added "Band" setting to "CPE" and "PTP CPE" modes
    • added special firewall exception rules for IPSec
    • fixed incorrect VPN address value on arm and tilera
    • simplified LTE status monitoring
    • use active user name and permissions when applying changes
  • rb1100ahx4
    • fixed startup problems (requires additional reboot after upgrade)
  • rb3011
    • fixed packet passthrough on switch2 while booting
  • rb750gr3
    • fixed USB power
  • routerboard
    • added "caps-mode" option for "reset-configuration"
    • added "caps-mode-script" for default-configuration print
  • routing
    • allow to disable "all" interface entry in BFD
  • safe-mode
    • fixed session handling when Safe Mode is used on multiple sessions at the same time
  • sfp
    • fixed invalid temperature reporting when ambient temperature is less than 0
  • sms
    • decode reports in readable format
  • sniffer
    • do not skip L2 packets when "all" interface mode was used
  • snmp
    • added "ifindex" on interface traps
    • added CAPsMAN interface statistics
    • added ability to set "src-address"
    • fixed "/system resource cpu print oid" menu
    • fixed crash on interface table get
    • fixed wireless interface walk table id ordering
  • socks
    • fixed crash while processing many simultaneous sessions
  • ssl
    • added Wildcard support for "left-most" DNS label (will allow to use signed Wildcard certificate on VPN servers)
  • supout
    • fixed IPv6 firewall section
  • switch
    • fixed "loop-protect" on CRS SFP/SFP+ ports
    • fixed multicast forwarding on CRS326
  • tile
    • fixed copying large amount of text over serial console
  • tr069-client
    • fixed lost HTTP header on authorization
  • trafficgen
    • added "lost-ratio" to statistics
  • ups
    • show correct "line-voltage" value for usbhid UPS devices
  • userman
    • added "/tool user-manager user clear-profiles" command
    • do not send disconnect request for user when "simultaneous session limit reached"
    • lookup language files also in "/flash" directory
  • vlan
    • do not delete existing VLAN interface on "failure: already have such vlan"
  • webfig
    • fixed wireless "scan-list" parameter not being saved after applying changes
  • winbox
    • added "eap-identity" to CAPsMAN registration table
    • added "no-dad" setting to IPv6 addresses
    • added "reselect-channel" to CAPsMAN interfaces
    • added "session-uptime" to LTE interface
    • added TR069 support
    • do not autoscale graphs outside known maximums
    • fixed wireless interface "amsdu-threshold" max limit
    • hide LCD menu on CRS112-8G-4S
    • make IPSec policies table an order list
    • moved LTE info fields to status tab
    • show "/interface wireless cap print" warnings
    • show "/system health" only on boards that have health monitoring
    • show "D" flag under "/interface mesh port" menu
  • wireless
    • NAK any methods except MS-CHAPv2 as inner method in PEAP
    • added option to change "nv2-downlink-ratio" for nv2 protocol
    • added option to set "fixed-downlink" mode for nv2 protocol
    • allow VirutalAP on Level0 (24h demo) license
    • always use "multicast-helper" when DHCP is being used
    • do not skip >2462 channels if interface is WDS slave
    • fixed 802.11u wireless request processing
    • fixed EAP PEAP success processing
    • fixed compatibility with "AR5212" wireless chips
    • fixed rare crash on cap disable
    • fixed registration table "signal-strength" reporting for chains when using nv2
    • ! added Nv2 AP synchronization feature "nv2-modes" and "nv2-sync-secret" option;
Versienummer 6.40
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Betaald
RouterOS (UK) geen prijs bekend
Besturingssystemen
Reacties (1)

+2 FatalError
1 augustus 2017 15:01
Er zitten nog een paar kleine bugs in deze versie. Ik zou op 6.40.1 wachten als je wil upgraden. Het zal waarschijnlijk niet lang duren voordat deze uitkomt.
