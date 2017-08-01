MikroTik heeft enkele dagen geleden RouterOS 6.40 uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van router-taken, denk daarbij onder andere aan natuurlijk het routeren van netwerkverkeer, firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, hotspot gateway en vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele-machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, deze licentie zit al bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware inbegrepen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in v6.40: bonding fixed 802.3ad mode on RB1100AHx4

btest fixed crash when packet size has been changed during test

capsman added "current-registered-clients" and "current-authorized-clients" count for CAP interfaces fixed EAP identity reporting in "registration-table" set minimal "caps-man-names" and "caps-man-certificate-common-names" length to 1 char

certificate added "crl-use" setting to disable CRL use (CLI only) update and reload old certificate with new one if SKID matches

chr fixed MAC address assignment when hot plugging NIC on XenServer maximal system disk size now limited to 16GB

conntrack fixed IPv6 connection tracking enable/disable

console fixed different command auto complete on

crs212 fixed Optech sfp-10G-tx module compatibility with SFP ports

defconf added IPv6 default firewall configuration (IPv6 package must be enabled on reset) improved IPv4 default firewall configuration renamed 192.168.88.1 address static DNS entry from "router" to "router.lan"

dhcp added "debug" logs on MAC address change

dhcpv4-client added "gateway-address" script parameter

dhcpv4-server fixed lease renew for DHCP clients that sends renewal with "ciaddr = 0.0.0.0" fixed server state on interface change in Winbox and Webfig

discovery fixed timeouts for LLDP neighbours

dns remove all dynamic cache RRs of same type when adding static entry

dude fixed server crash

email added support for multiple attachments

ethernet fixed occasional broken interface order after reset/first boot fixed rare linking problem with forced 10Mbps full-duplex mode

export added "terse" option added default "init-delay" setting for "/routerboard settings" menu added router model and serial number to configuration export fixed "/interface list" verbose export fixed "/ipv6 route" compact export fixed MPLS "dynamic-label-range" export fixed SNMP "src-address" for compact export

fastpath improved performance when packets for slowpath are received improved process of removing dynamic interfaces

fasttrack fixed fasttrack over interfaces with dynamic MAC address

fetch added "src-address" parameter for HTTP and HTTPS

filesystem improved error correcting process on tilera and RB1100AHx4 storage

firewall added "none-dynamic" and "none-static" options for "address-list-timeout" parameter fixed bridge "action=log" rules fixed cosmetic "inactive" flag when item was disabled fixed crash on fasttrack dummy rule manual change attempt removed unique address list name limit

hAP ac lite removed nonexistent "wlan-led"

hotspot added "address-list" support in "walled-garden" IP section require "dns-name" to contain "." symbol under Hotspot Server Profile configuration

ike1 added log error message if netmask was not provided by "mode-config" server added support for "framed-pool" RADIUS attribute create tunnel policy when no split net provided fixed minor memory leak on peer configuration change kill phase1 instead of rekey if "mode-config" is used removed SAs on DPD send phase1 delete wait for cfg set reply before ph2 creation with xAuth

ike2 added RADIUS attributes "Framed-Pool", "Framed-Ip-Address", "Framed-Ip-Netmask" added pfkey kernel return checks added support for "Mikrotik_Address_List" RADIUS attribute added support for "mode-config" static address by default use "/24" netmask for peer IP address in split net fixed duplicate policy checking with "0.0.0.0/0" policies prefer traffic selector with "mode-config" address

ipsec added "firewall=add-notrack" peer option (CLI only) added information in console XML for "mode-config" menu added support for "key-id" peer identification type allow to specify chain in "firewall" peer option do not deduct "dst-address" from "sa-dst-address" for "/0" policies enabled modp2048 DH group by default fixed connections cleanup on policy or proposal modification optimized logging under IPSec topic removed policy priority

l2tp fixed handling of pre-authenticated L2TP sessions with CHAP authentication

l2tp-server added "one-session-per-host" option

log added "poe-out" topic improved "l2tp" logs optimized "wireless,info" topic logs work on false CPU/RAM overclocked alarms

lte added "accounting" logs for LTE connections added additional driver support for DWR-910 added info command support for the Jaton LTE modem added initial support for "NTT DoCoMo" modem added support for Huawei E3531-6 added support for ZTE TE W120 fixed info command when it is executed at the same time as modem restarts/disconnects improved SMS delivery report improved reliability on SXT LTE ! added initial fastpath support (except SXT LTE and Sierra modems) ! added initial support for passthrough mode for lte modems that supports fastpath

metarouter fixed display of bogus error message on startup

mmips added support for NVME disks

ovpn added support for "push-continuation" added support for topology subnet for IP mode fixed duplicate default gateway presence when receiving extra routes improved performance when receiving too many options

packages increased automatic download retry interval to 5 minutes if there is no free disk space

ping fixed ping getting stuck (after several thousands of ping attempts)

ppp added initial support for ZTE K4203-Z and ME3630-E added output values for "info" command for finding the GSM base station's location ("LAC" and "IMSI") fixed "user-command" output fixed non-standart PAP or CHAP packet handling improved MLPPP packet forwarding performance use interface name instead of IP as default route gateway

proxy fixed potential crash fixed rare program crash after closing client connection

quickset added "Band" setting to "CPE" and "PTP CPE" modes added special firewall exception rules for IPSec fixed incorrect VPN address value on arm and tilera simplified LTE status monitoring use active user name and permissions when applying changes

rb1100ahx4 fixed startup problems (requires additional reboot after upgrade)

rb3011 fixed packet passthrough on switch2 while booting

rb750gr3 fixed USB power

routerboard added "caps-mode" option for "reset-configuration" added "caps-mode-script" for default-configuration print

routing allow to disable "all" interface entry in BFD

safe-mode fixed session handling when Safe Mode is used on multiple sessions at the same time

sfp fixed invalid temperature reporting when ambient temperature is less than 0

sms decode reports in readable format

sniffer do not skip L2 packets when "all" interface mode was used

snmp added "ifindex" on interface traps added CAPsMAN interface statistics added ability to set "src-address" fixed "/system resource cpu print oid" menu fixed crash on interface table get fixed wireless interface walk table id ordering

socks fixed crash while processing many simultaneous sessions

ssl added Wildcard support for "left-most" DNS label (will allow to use signed Wildcard certificate on VPN servers)

supout fixed IPv6 firewall section

switch fixed "loop-protect" on CRS SFP/SFP+ ports fixed multicast forwarding on CRS326

tile fixed copying large amount of text over serial console

tr069-client fixed lost HTTP header on authorization

trafficgen added "lost-ratio" to statistics

ups show correct "line-voltage" value for usbhid UPS devices

userman added "/tool user-manager user clear-profiles" command do not send disconnect request for user when "simultaneous session limit reached" lookup language files also in "/flash" directory

vlan do not delete existing VLAN interface on "failure: already have such vlan"

webfig fixed wireless "scan-list" parameter not being saved after applying changes

winbox added "eap-identity" to CAPsMAN registration table added "no-dad" setting to IPv6 addresses added "reselect-channel" to CAPsMAN interfaces added "session-uptime" to LTE interface added TR069 support do not autoscale graphs outside known maximums fixed wireless interface "amsdu-threshold" max limit hide LCD menu on CRS112-8G-4S make IPSec policies table an order list moved LTE info fields to status tab show "/interface wireless cap print" warnings show "/system health" only on boards that have health monitoring show "D" flag under "/interface mesh port" menu

wireless NAK any methods except MS-CHAPv2 as inner method in PEAP added option to change "nv2-downlink-ratio" for nv2 protocol added option to set "fixed-downlink" mode for nv2 protocol allow VirutalAP on Level0 (24h demo) license always use "multicast-helper" when DHCP is being used do not skip >2462 channels if interface is WDS slave fixed 802.11u wireless request processing fixed EAP PEAP success processing fixed compatibility with "AR5212" wireless chips fixed rare crash on cap disable fixed registration table "signal-strength" reporting for chains when using nv2 ! added Nv2 AP synchronization feature "nv2-modes" and "nv2-sync-secret" option;

