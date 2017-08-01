MikroTik heeft enkele dagen geleden RouterOS 6.40 uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van router-taken, denk daarbij onder andere aan natuurlijk het routeren van netwerkverkeer, firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, hotspot gateway en vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele-machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, deze licentie zit al bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware inbegrepen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in v6.40:
- bonding
- fixed 802.3ad mode on RB1100AHx4
- btest
- fixed crash when packet size has been changed during test
- capsman
- added "current-registered-clients" and "current-authorized-clients" count for CAP interfaces
- fixed EAP identity reporting in "registration-table"
- set minimal "caps-man-names" and "caps-man-certificate-common-names" length to 1 char
- certificate
- added "crl-use" setting to disable CRL use (CLI only)
- update and reload old certificate with new one if SKID matches
- chr
- fixed MAC address assignment when hot plugging NIC on XenServer
- maximal system disk size now limited to 16GB
- conntrack
- fixed IPv6 connection tracking enable/disable
- console
- fixed different command auto complete on
- crs212
- fixed Optech sfp-10G-tx module compatibility with SFP ports
- defconf
- added IPv6 default firewall configuration (IPv6 package must be enabled on reset)
- improved IPv4 default firewall configuration
- renamed 192.168.88.1 address static DNS entry from "router" to "router.lan"
- dhcp
- added "debug" logs on MAC address change
- dhcpv4-client
- added "gateway-address" script parameter
- dhcpv4-server
- fixed lease renew for DHCP clients that sends renewal with "ciaddr = 0.0.0.0"
- fixed server state on interface change in Winbox and Webfig
- discovery
- fixed timeouts for LLDP neighbours
- dns
- remove all dynamic cache RRs of same type when adding static entry
- dude
- fixed server crash
- added support for multiple attachments
- ethernet
- fixed occasional broken interface order after reset/first boot
- fixed rare linking problem with forced 10Mbps full-duplex mode
- export
- added "terse" option
- added default "init-delay" setting for "/routerboard settings" menu
- added router model and serial number to configuration export
- fixed "/interface list" verbose export
- fixed "/ipv6 route" compact export
- fixed MPLS "dynamic-label-range" export
- fixed SNMP "src-address" for compact export
- fastpath
- improved performance when packets for slowpath are received
- improved process of removing dynamic interfaces
- fasttrack
- fixed fasttrack over interfaces with dynamic MAC address
- fetch
- added "src-address" parameter for HTTP and HTTPS
- filesystem
- improved error correcting process on tilera and RB1100AHx4 storage
- firewall
- added "none-dynamic" and "none-static" options for "address-list-timeout" parameter
- fixed bridge "action=log" rules
- fixed cosmetic "inactive" flag when item was disabled
- fixed crash on fasttrack dummy rule manual change attempt
- removed unique address list name limit
- hAP ac lite
- removed nonexistent "wlan-led"
- hotspot
- added "address-list" support in "walled-garden" IP section
- require "dns-name" to contain "." symbol under Hotspot Server Profile configuration
- ike1
- added log error message if netmask was not provided by "mode-config" server
- added support for "framed-pool" RADIUS attribute
- create tunnel policy when no split net provided
- fixed minor memory leak on peer configuration change
- kill phase1 instead of rekey if "mode-config" is used
- removed SAs on DPD
- send phase1 delete
- wait for cfg set reply before ph2 creation with xAuth
- ike2
- added RADIUS attributes "Framed-Pool", "Framed-Ip-Address", "Framed-Ip-Netmask"
- added pfkey kernel return checks
- added support for "Mikrotik_Address_List" RADIUS attribute
- added support for "mode-config" static address
- by default use "/24" netmask for peer IP address in split net
- fixed duplicate policy checking with "0.0.0.0/0" policies
- prefer traffic selector with "mode-config" address
- ipsec
- added "firewall=add-notrack" peer option (CLI only)
- added information in console XML for "mode-config" menu
- added support for "key-id" peer identification type
- allow to specify chain in "firewall" peer option
- do not deduct "dst-address" from "sa-dst-address" for "/0" policies
- enabled modp2048 DH group by default
- fixed connections cleanup on policy or proposal modification
- optimized logging under IPSec topic
- removed policy priority
- l2tp
- fixed handling of pre-authenticated L2TP sessions with CHAP authentication
- l2tp-server
- added "one-session-per-host" option
- log
- added "poe-out" topic
- improved "l2tp" logs
- optimized "wireless,info" topic logs
- work on false CPU/RAM overclocked alarms
- lte
- added "accounting" logs for LTE connections
- added additional driver support for DWR-910
- added info command support for the Jaton LTE modem
- added initial support for "NTT DoCoMo" modem
- added support for Huawei E3531-6
- added support for ZTE TE W120
- fixed info command when it is executed at the same time as modem restarts/disconnects
- improved SMS delivery report
- improved reliability on SXT LTE
- ! added initial fastpath support (except SXT LTE and Sierra modems)
- ! added initial support for passthrough mode for lte modems that supports fastpath
- metarouter
- fixed display of bogus error message on startup
- mmips
- added support for NVME disks
- ovpn
- added support for "push-continuation"
- added support for topology subnet for IP mode
- fixed duplicate default gateway presence when receiving extra routes
- improved performance when receiving too many options
- packages
- increased automatic download retry interval to 5 minutes if there is no free disk space
- ping
- fixed ping getting stuck (after several thousands of ping attempts)
- ppp
- added initial support for ZTE K4203-Z and ME3630-E
- added output values for "info" command for finding the GSM base station's location ("LAC" and "IMSI")
- fixed "user-command" output
- fixed non-standart PAP or CHAP packet handling
- improved MLPPP packet forwarding performance
- use interface name instead of IP as default route gateway
- proxy
- fixed potential crash
- fixed rare program crash after closing client connection
- quickset
- added "Band" setting to "CPE" and "PTP CPE" modes
- added special firewall exception rules for IPSec
- fixed incorrect VPN address value on arm and tilera
- simplified LTE status monitoring
- use active user name and permissions when applying changes
- rb1100ahx4
- fixed startup problems (requires additional reboot after upgrade)
- rb3011
- fixed packet passthrough on switch2 while booting
- rb750gr3
- fixed USB power
- routerboard
- added "caps-mode" option for "reset-configuration"
- added "caps-mode-script" for default-configuration print
- routing
- allow to disable "all" interface entry in BFD
- safe-mode
- fixed session handling when Safe Mode is used on multiple sessions at the same time
- sfp
- fixed invalid temperature reporting when ambient temperature is less than 0
- sms
- decode reports in readable format
- sniffer
- do not skip L2 packets when "all" interface mode was used
- snmp
- added "ifindex" on interface traps
- added CAPsMAN interface statistics
- added ability to set "src-address"
- fixed "/system resource cpu print oid" menu
- fixed crash on interface table get
- fixed wireless interface walk table id ordering
- socks
- fixed crash while processing many simultaneous sessions
- ssl
- added Wildcard support for "left-most" DNS label (will allow to use signed Wildcard certificate on VPN servers)
- supout
- fixed IPv6 firewall section
- switch
- fixed "loop-protect" on CRS SFP/SFP+ ports
- fixed multicast forwarding on CRS326
- tile
- fixed copying large amount of text over serial console
- tr069-client
- fixed lost HTTP header on authorization
- trafficgen
- added "lost-ratio" to statistics
- ups
- show correct "line-voltage" value for usbhid UPS devices
- userman
- added "/tool user-manager user clear-profiles" command
- do not send disconnect request for user when "simultaneous session limit reached"
- lookup language files also in "/flash" directory
- vlan
- do not delete existing VLAN interface on "failure: already have such vlan"
- webfig
- fixed wireless "scan-list" parameter not being saved after applying changes
- winbox
- added "eap-identity" to CAPsMAN registration table
- added "no-dad" setting to IPv6 addresses
- added "reselect-channel" to CAPsMAN interfaces
- added "session-uptime" to LTE interface
- added TR069 support
- do not autoscale graphs outside known maximums
- fixed wireless interface "amsdu-threshold" max limit
- hide LCD menu on CRS112-8G-4S
- make IPSec policies table an order list
- moved LTE info fields to status tab
- show "/interface wireless cap print" warnings
- show "/system health" only on boards that have health monitoring
- show "D" flag under "/interface mesh port" menu
- wireless
- NAK any methods except MS-CHAPv2 as inner method in PEAP
- added option to change "nv2-downlink-ratio" for nv2 protocol
- added option to set "fixed-downlink" mode for nv2 protocol
- allow VirutalAP on Level0 (24h demo) license
- always use "multicast-helper" when DHCP is being used
- do not skip >2462 channels if interface is WDS slave
- fixed 802.11u wireless request processing
- fixed EAP PEAP success processing
- fixed compatibility with "AR5212" wireless chips
- fixed rare crash on cap disable
- fixed registration table "signal-strength" reporting for chains when using nv2
- ! added Nv2 AP synchronization feature "nv2-modes" and "nv2-sync-secret" option;