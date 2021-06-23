Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 5.4 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen en nieuwe functionaliteit wordt toegevoegd. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
pgAdmin 4 v5.4 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.4. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 20 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
Notable changes in this release include:
Features:
Bugs/Housekeeping:
- PSQL Tool support (Beta) The PSQL tool allows users to connect to PostgreSQL or EDB Advanced server using the psql command-line interface through their browser. Open the PSQL tool from the Tools or browser tree context menu, or use the PSQL tool button at the top of the browser tree. On the Windows platform, this feature is available on Windows 10 (1809 version), and Windows Server 2019 and onwards.
- Added support to browse binary path and set it for the different database server version. This feature allows the user to set the different binary paths for the supported database server versions. Added browse button to select the binary path along with validation button to validate the path. Validation checks for the utilities and shows the version of the utilities.
- Rotating the pgAdmin log files on the basis of size and age Using this feature the user will be able to set the log rotation on the basis of size and age. Added configuration parameters LOG_ROTATION_SIZE and LOG_ROTATION_AGE.
- Window maximize/restore functionality for properties dialog This feature allows the user to maximize and restore the properties dialog.
- Support non-admin installation on Windows
- Updated Flask-Security-Too to the latest v4.
- Added a mechanism to detect a corrupt/broken config database file.
- Fixed the issue of renaming the database by another user.
- Disable browser password saving in the runtime.
- Ensure that the Query Tool connection string should not be changed as per the 'Query Tool tab title'.
- Fixed duplicate SQL issue for tables with more than one partition.
- Fixed an issue where the Foreground Color property of server dialog does not work.
- Fixed an issue where a decimal number is appended for character varying fields while downloading the data in CSV format.