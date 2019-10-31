Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: pgAdmin 4 4.14

Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.14 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

pgAdmin 4 v4.14 Released

The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.14. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 21 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes here.

Notable changes in this release include:
  • Added Copy with headers functionality when copy data from Query Tool/View Data.
  • Implemented the Query Plan Analyser.
  • Include PostgreSQL 12 binaries in the container.
  • Ensure the MAC OSX app should be notarized for Catalina.
  • Optimize Webpack to improve overall performance.
  • Ensure backup a partition table should not backup the whole database.
  • Ensure that 'ENTER' key in the data filter should not run the query.
  • Highlighted the color of closing or opening parenthesis when user select them in CodeMirror.
  • Ensure that pgAdmin should work behind reverse proxy if the inbuilt server is used as it is.
  • Ensure the search path should not be quoted for Database.
  • Ensure the search path should not be quoted for Function, Procedure and Trigger Function.
  • Fix issue where VALID foreign keys show as NOT VALID in the SQL tab for tables.
Versienummer 4.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website pgAdmin
Download https://www.pgadmin.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: pgAdmin

