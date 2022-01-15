Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 6.4 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Features:
Bugs/Housekeeping:
- Added support to import/export server groups and servers from GUI.
This feature allows the users to export server definitions (and their groups) to a JSON file and re-imported them to the same or a different system to enable easy pre-configuration of pgAdmin. Previously this could be done using the 'setup.py' command-line script but after the implementation of this new feature it can be done using the Import/Export Servers Wizard.
- Port Maintenance, and Restore dialog in React.
- Fixed an issue where Explain Analyze shows negative exclusive time.
- Fixed an issue where Columns with default value not showing when adding a new row.
- Fixed an issue where the Owner is not displayed in the reverse engineering SQL for Procedures.
- Fixed an issue where an operation error message pop up showing the database object's name incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where SubPlans may overlap other nodes & make them inaccessible in Graphical EXPLAIN View.
- Fixed a schema diff issue where generated script adds unwanted line endings for Functions/Procedures/Trigger Functions.