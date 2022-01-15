Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: pgAdmin 4 6.4

PostgreSQL logo (79 pix)Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 6.4 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Features:
  • Added support to import/export server groups and servers from GUI.
    This feature allows the users to export server definitions (and their groups) to a JSON file and re-imported them to the same or a different system to enable easy pre-configuration of pgAdmin. Previously this could be done using the 'setup.py' command-line script but after the implementation of this new feature it can be done using the Import/Export Servers Wizard.
Bugs/Housekeeping:
  • Port Maintenance, and Restore dialog in React.
  • Fixed an issue where Explain Analyze shows negative exclusive time.
  • Fixed an issue where Columns with default value not showing when adding a new row.
  • Fixed an issue where the Owner is not displayed in the reverse engineering SQL for Procedures.
  • Fixed an issue where an operation error message pop up showing the database object's name incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where SubPlans may overlap other nodes & make them inaccessible in Graphical EXPLAIN View.
  • Fixed a schema diff issue where generated script adds unwanted line endings for Functions/Procedures/Trigger Functions.

Versienummer 6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website pgAdmin
Download https://www.pgadmin.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+2GeroldM
16 januari 2022 20:32
Ben een beetje teleurgesteld in de pgAdmin 4 reeks. Die software is niet snel qua opstarten. Nou ben ik geen voorstander van op Electron-gebaseerde applicaties, maar alhoewel deze enorm qua omvang zijn, ze starten tenmnste wel snel op.

Zo ook: Postbird. Dit vind ik een veel prettigere client om met/in PostgreSQL databases te werken dan pgAdmin 4. PostBird is freeware en ook beschikbaar als 'portable'. Deze hoef je niet eens te installeren om uit te proberen. Al vind je overstappen misschien een stap te ver, je zal PostBird wel degelijk een nuttige aanwinst voor je tooling beschouwen.
+1perlboy
@GeroldM16 januari 2022 23:28
Helemaal mee eens. Opstarten van de applicatie duurt veel te lang. Dit heeft met de webserver en Python server component die volgens mij zo lang duurt om op te starten. Ben je daar 1x doorheen dan biedt de GUI toegang tot echt alles wat je maar met PostgreSQL kan doen.
Wat zeker handig is (en waar ik het veel voor gebruik): klik met rechtermuistoets op een databaseobject (tabel, functie, etc.) en dan [Scripts] -> [CREATE script]. Dan genereert de applicatie de broncode om dit object te maken en zeker met functies is dit handig om via een database transactie aan te passen.

Ik heb geen ervaring met PostBird maar zo als ik naar de schermvoorbeelden kijk lijkt dit puur een database client (SELECT, INSERT, DELETE) ???. Dit zou voor mij te weinig zijn als ontwikkelaar.

Edit: Geloof het of niet, maar ook al ben ik ontwikkelaar... software installeren op mijn laptop is nogal lastig (multinational die het lastig maakt en zo). Ik gebruik dus pgAdmin4 als webserver component op Apache. Dit is onder meer de reden voor mijn pgAdmin4 keuze.

[Reactie gewijzigd door perlboy op 16 januari 2022 23:33]

