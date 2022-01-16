Versie 2.88 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.88:
- Additional Transfer checks to detect inconsistent file structure after downloading metadata
- Fixed crash when Transfer metadata is reloaded from config file with incorrect file sizes or misaligned piece layout
- New optional Transfer columns to show known peer and seed counts
- Complete re-write of Channel user shared data and Channel Information message caching
- Much lower Channel memory usage for large shared data sets
- Smaller channels.dat config file, faster loading on program startup
- Re-wrote all routines for synchronization of Channel Information and user shared data
- Faster updating of Channel Information tab between v2.88 or newer clients
- Much faster and more reliable updating of Channel user shared data
- Slightly lower bandwidth usage for Channel connections
- Fixed minor display problems when browsing incomplete Channel user shared data, especially with incomplete images
- All Channels now default to 10-year shared data time to live
- When switching Channels in list view, now correctly preserves and restores text from outgoing chat message edit box in lower tab
- Fixed link parsing in Channel output text so that leading or trailing special chars won't be included
- Fixed minor sorting problems in Channel forum tab
- Major re-write of some Windows and GTK control classes to fix problems with handle destroy sequencing in complex layouts
- Fixed crash when program is closed while an open Settings window has unflushed proxy settings
- Better maintenance routines for rate limiters for incoming connections and torrent hole-punching, should use less RAM
- When program is closing in GTK build, the message pump is now forcibly cleared, so that any open property windows disappear without delay
- Upon quitting program, app-lock is now released immediately before config save, so the wait dialog will reliably appear on quick re-launch
- Several improvements to CPU and memory state diagnostic profiling, far more accurate readings in the Channels and Netbase categories
- Updated IP location tables