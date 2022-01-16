Versie 2.88 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.88: Additional Transfer checks to detect inconsistent file structure after downloading metadata

Fixed crash when Transfer metadata is reloaded from config file with incorrect file sizes or misaligned piece layout

New optional Transfer columns to show known peer and seed counts

Complete re-write of Channel user shared data and Channel Information message caching

Much lower Channel memory usage for large shared data sets

Smaller channels.dat config file, faster loading on program startup

Re-wrote all routines for synchronization of Channel Information and user shared data

Faster updating of Channel Information tab between v2.88 or newer clients

Much faster and more reliable updating of Channel user shared data

Slightly lower bandwidth usage for Channel connections

Fixed minor display problems when browsing incomplete Channel user shared data, especially with incomplete images

All Channels now default to 10-year shared data time to live

When switching Channels in list view, now correctly preserves and restores text from outgoing chat message edit box in lower tab

Fixed link parsing in Channel output text so that leading or trailing special chars won't be included

Fixed minor sorting problems in Channel forum tab

Major re-write of some Windows and GTK control classes to fix problems with handle destroy sequencing in complex layouts

Fixed crash when program is closed while an open Settings window has unflushed proxy settings

Better maintenance routines for rate limiters for incoming connections and torrent hole-punching, should use less RAM

When program is closing in GTK build, the message pump is now forcibly cleared, so that any open property windows disappear without delay

Upon quitting program, app-lock is now released immediately before config save, so the wait dialog will reliably appear on quick re-launch

Several improvements to CPU and memory state diagnostic profiling, far more accurate readings in the Channels and Netbase categories

Updated IP location tables