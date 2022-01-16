Cookies op Tweakers

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.88 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.88:
  • Additional Transfer checks to detect inconsistent file structure after downloading metadata
  • Fixed crash when Transfer metadata is reloaded from config file with incorrect file sizes or misaligned piece layout
  • New optional Transfer columns to show known peer and seed counts
  • Complete re-write of Channel user shared data and Channel Information message caching
  • Much lower Channel memory usage for large shared data sets
  • Smaller channels.dat config file, faster loading on program startup
  • Re-wrote all routines for synchronization of Channel Information and user shared data
  • Faster updating of Channel Information tab between v2.88 or newer clients
  • Much faster and more reliable updating of Channel user shared data
  • Slightly lower bandwidth usage for Channel connections
  • Fixed minor display problems when browsing incomplete Channel user shared data, especially with incomplete images
  • All Channels now default to 10-year shared data time to live
  • When switching Channels in list view, now correctly preserves and restores text from outgoing chat message edit box in lower tab
  • Fixed link parsing in Channel output text so that leading or trailing special chars won't be included
  • Fixed minor sorting problems in Channel forum tab
  • Major re-write of some Windows and GTK control classes to fix problems with handle destroy sequencing in complex layouts
  • Fixed crash when program is closed while an open Settings window has unflushed proxy settings
  • Better maintenance routines for rate limiters for incoming connections and torrent hole-punching, should use less RAM
  • When program is closing in GTK build, the message pump is now forcibly cleared, so that any open property windows disappear without delay
  • Upon quitting program, app-lock is now released immediately before config save, so the wait dialog will reliably appear on quick re-launch
  • Several improvements to CPU and memory state diagnostic profiling, far more accurate readings in the Channels and Netbase categories
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.88
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

19-03 Tixati 2.89 3
16-01 Tixati 2.88 0
11-12 Tixati 2.87 5
29-10 Tixati 2.86 4
24-09 Tixati 2.85 0
06-'21 Tixati 2.84 6
05-'21 Tixati 2.82 0
01-'21 Tixati 2.81 4
01-'21 Tixati 2.79 2
12-'20 Tixati 2.78 8
