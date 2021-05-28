Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 5.3 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
pgAdmin 4 v5.3 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.3. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 25 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
Notable changes in this release include:
Features:
Bugs/Housekeeping:
- Connect PostgreSQL servers using Kerberos authentication
This feature provides the user to connect to the database servers using Kerberos authentication. Make sure 'kerberos' must be set as AUTHENTICATION_SOURCES in the config file. Added ‘Kerberos authentication?’ switch control in the server dialog if it is set to True then the user can connect to the database server using Kerberos authentication.
- Auto width of columns by content size in the data output window.
This feature provides the user to set the auto width option of the columns by content size. Added ‘Resize by data?’ option in the preferences. If set to True then data columns will auto-size to the maximum width of the data in the column as loaded in the first batch. If False, the column will be sized to the widest of the data type or column name.
- Fixed an issue where data is displayed in the wrong order when executing the query repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong SQL is showing for the child partition tables.
- Fixed an issue where CSV download quotes the numeric columns.
- Ensure that pgAdmin should not allow opening external files that are dragged into it.
- Fixed an issue where schema diff does not create DROP DEFAULT statement for columns.
- Fixed an issue where the filter 'Include/Exclude By Selection' not working for null values.
- Added support for the creation of Nested Table and Varying Array Type for Advanced Server.
- Fixed ModuleNotFoundError when running setup.py from outside of the root.
- Fixed an issue where the current debug line is not visible in the 'Dark' theme.
- Fixed an issue where duplicate columns are visible in the browser tree if dependent on multiple sequences.
- Ensure that pgAdmin4 shut down completely on the Quit command.